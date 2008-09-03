Convince Your College to Switch to Google Apps

Are you are a student, faculty member or even an alumni of any engineering college or MBA school in India? If yes, Google is inviting you for this unique challenge where you have to try and convince your school administration to use Google Apps for email, calendar, office, etc.

If the authorities take heed to your ‘intelligent’ advice and decide to roll-out Google Apps in the institute, Google will reward you with a certificate and will put your name on the Google Apps website.

The last date of registration for this Got the “App”titude challenge is September 15 so you still got plenty of time left. A single team is allowed per college and that team must also include at least one faculty member. More here.

And to make it easy for you to convince people, Google Apps team has prepared this presentation (PDF) highlighting the benefits of various Google Apps programs though these slides have been done in Microsoft PowerPoint, not Google Docs.