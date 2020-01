I earlier had a Featherlite chair but recently shifted to a Godrej computer chair manufactured in India - it has an adjustable seat, fixed armrests, nice swivel, good cushioning and proper back support. The cost is around 12k.

However, if you have the budget, Business mag recommends computer chairs from Herman Miller, Haworth Zody or Humanscale Freedom. Price ranges from $500-$3000.

Office Ergonomics, Healthy Workspace Guide