World Map Turned Into Animal Shapes

Twelve Animals is a creative project of Kentaro Nagai that uses the world map to form twelve different animals shapes representing the Japanese zodiac. If you are curious to know how the world map was transformed into animals shapes, check this presentation. Thanks SwissMiss.

It is customary in Japan to send New Year’s greeting cards with an animal sign of the zodiac for the upcoming year printed on them. The Japanese zodiac has the names of 12 animals. The zodiac originated in China. Since making its way to Japan, it has been used widely as the measure for times, directions, and years.