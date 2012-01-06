Teach your Child the ABC with Animal Alphabets

If you have small kids at home who are still trying to learn the English alphabet, you got to show them Alphabetimals (Alphabet + Animals).

This little site, designed like a flipbook, has cartoon images of animals that are shaped in the form of alphabets (the letter ‘E’ will look like an Elephant) and the visuals should help your kids quickly recognize and learn their ABC.

The illustrations are also available in the form of printable posters, Flash cards and coloring pages that be downloaded as PDFs from Alphabetimals’ Facebook page.

Everyone else may just use the Alphabetimal site to write their own name using the very-cute animal font.

