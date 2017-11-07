Compare Free and Premium Edition of Google Forms Email

The Google Forms notification add-on is available as a free download for all Gmail and G Suite accounts. The basic features are free but you can upgrade to premium for more features.
Please note that the license is per Google account (not per Google Form) and you only need a single license for all Google Forms in your account. Also, the license is only required by the form owner and not the form respondents.
|Feature
|Free Edition
|Premium Edition
|Email Limit
|Max 20 responses per day
|Send 400 - 1500 email recipients per day depending on the type of your Gmail / GSuite account. Learn more.
|Send multiple emails per Google Form submission
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of Form Rules allowed
|One
|Unlimited
|CC and BCC
|Not available
|Add one or more email recipients in the CC or BCC field of the email
|Notify form respondent
|Yes
|Yes
|Send email notifications from a different email alias
|Yes
|Yes
|“Sent via” branding removed from email notifications.
|No
|Yes, all branding removed from emails
|Send emails from a generic no-reply email address
|No
|Yes (requires a G Suite or Google Apps account)
|Send conditional email notifications based on form answers
|No
|Yes, send responses to different people based on user’s answers
|Manually resend email notifications to old responses
|No
|Yes
|Technical support included
|No
|Email support included
|Upgrade Link
|-
|Upgrade