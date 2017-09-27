Email Notifications for Google Forms - Privacy Policy

The Email Notifications for Google Forms add-on sends email notifications when a new form response is submitted. The first time you install the addon, or when the developer updates the addon, Google may show this authorization dialog requesting access to certain services in your Google account.

Google Forms Add-on Permissions Explained

Here’s a summary of why the addon requires permissions to various Google Services. You can also read our privacy policy in detail - the Google Forms add-on does not store, share, or upload your information with anyone else.

Send email on your behalf, Send email as you

The add-on sends email notifications directly from your Gmail account. The add-on does not read, delete or manage your email, it only requires Gmail access to send email on your behalf.

Manage your basic email settings

The add-on lets you send emails on behalf of any email account that is added as an alias to your Gmail account. It requires access to basic email settings to know about the various aliases that are connected to your Gmail account.

View and manage your forms in Google Drive

Email Notifications is a Google Forms add-on and it needs permission to your forms to enable notifications on your behalf, to access the various form fields and the response data for sending inside email messages.

Connect to an external service

The add-on connects to the licensing server to verify your license and enable premium features for paid users. It also connects to IFTTT service to help you mobile notifications when a new form is submitted.

Send email as you

The add-on needs to send emails via your Gmail account.

Allow this application to run when you are not present

The add-on sets up a form submit trigger that sends an email when a new form is submitted. This will happen in the background even while are you logged off.

Display and run third-party web content in prompts and sidebars inside Google applications

All the add-on settings are stored on Google Service using the PropertiesService of Google Apps Script. You can create new rules and modify existing rules from the sidebar that opens up inside Google Forms editor.

Google Forms Notifications – Privacy Policy

Please read our privacy policy.

The app will not collect your information only with your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your add-on settings with the developer for support.

The app will not store your data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the property store of the Google project associated with the addon.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or recommendations.

The App will only use access to Gmail to send emails on your behalf and will not use your data for any other purpose.

We will not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Instamojo, Paddle, WooCommerce, and Stripe, to bill you for services and live chat service to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our privacy policy, please contact us via email at amit@labnol.org.