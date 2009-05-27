Nokia N97 Phone Review at CNET

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-05-27
Like the Palm Pre, there’s plenty of buzz around the Nokia N97 Web Tablet cum mobile phone that is expected to hit the retail shelves sometime next month.

The touch-screen N97 phone has a sliding QWERTY keyboard, a 5 Megapixel camera and you can customize the 3.5” home screen of the phone with widgets just the way you arrange gadgets on a personalized Google homepage. Try this online demo to explore the other feature of the N97 phone.

Nokia N97 - Video Review

John Chan at CNET Asia recently had a chance to review the Nokia N97 unit and here’s what he has to say about the phone.

