How to Email Google Form Responses to Multiple People

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2017-09-27
With Google Forms Email Notifications, you can send an automatic email to one or more people when a new form response is received.

To get started, open the Google Form, go to Add-ons > Email Notifications for Forms > Create Email Notification. Here, inside the Email Addresses to Notify box, you can enter one or more email addresses separated by a comma.

You can also put {{form questions}} that ask for the user’s email address and they’ll be dynamically substituted with the actual email address entered by the user.

For instance, if your Google Form has a question titled “Your Email Address”, you can put {{Your email address}} in the Email Address to Notify field and the notification will be sent to the actual email address entered by the user of Google Forms.

