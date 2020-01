This step by step tutorial explains how you can disable or temporarily turn off email notifications in Google Forms.

Step 1: Open the Google Form, go to the Addons menu and choose Email Notifications.

2 . Choose Troubleshooting / Tech support menu.

Step 3: Click Disable Notifications and you’ll see a popup confirming that the notifications have been turned off.

If you would you like to resume/restart email notifications for forms, choose the restart option in the same screen.