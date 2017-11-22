Scrape Twitter Data with YQL

Published in: JavaScript - jQuery - Twitter

You can use YQL and JavaScript to quickly scrape tweets from Twitter search results on the client side. The tweets are returned as JSON that can be easily parsed using regular expressions.

The advantage with this approach is that it requires no OAuth (authorization) and even old tweets can be returned when the search request is combined with the since: and until: search operators.

YQL allows 2000 requests / per hour / per IP so you are also unlikely to hit the usage limit.