Tech Notes
Companies and Brands owned by Amazon.com
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Presentations
Feb 19, 2014
C
Google Reads Exif Data from Images for Ranking
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Oct 10, 2013
G
How to Install APK Files on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Jun 01, 2013
H
Create Comic Books with Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
comic
Microsoft PowerPoint
Mar 20, 2012
C
Can Google Employees Read your Gmail?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Feb 02, 2012
C
Visual CVs - Examples
By
Amit Agarwal
In
jobs
Presentations
Jan 31, 2012
V
How to Cite Web Pages in Journals and Print Magazines
By
Amit Agarwal
In
citations
Jan 28, 2012
H
How Google Tests Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Dec 12, 2011
H
How to Print Files on a Remote Mac via Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Dropbox
Print
Dec 01, 2011
H
An SEO Guide for Bing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
SEO
Aug 22, 2011
A
How to Block Google Analytics from Tracking your Visits
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
privacy
Jul 19, 2011
H
SEO Tips for Google Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jun 01, 2011
S
Photographs Turned into Animated GIFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
May 21, 2011
P
List of Google News Sources
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google news
May 07, 2011
L
How to Power Cycle your Modem and Router
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
router
Apr 20, 2011
H
How to Reset a Router to Factory Default Settings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
router
Apr 06, 2011
H
Code for Uploading Static Files to Google App Engine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Mar 04, 2011
C
Create Beautiful Icons in PowerPoint from Clip Art
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
Feb 18, 2011
C
Google Cloud Print Not Working?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Print
Jan 25, 2011
G
Presentation Lessons from the “I Have a Dream” Speech
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
Video of the Day
Jan 18, 2011
P
Use your Webcam as a Mirror
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Dec 23, 2010
U
Find the Reading Level of a Document with Word
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
Dec 05, 2010
F
Edit Hosts File with VB Script (VBS)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Nov 30, 2010
E
How To Get Your Facebook Account Disabled
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Presentations
Nov 26, 2010
H
YQL Code Examples
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
Nov 09, 2010
Y
Where is ScanDisk in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 25, 2010
W
How to Design Great Looking Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
tips
Sep 03, 2010
H
How to Transfer Documents to Kindle via Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Aug 23, 2010
H
Trim your PowerPoint Presentations with 10/40
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aug 19, 2010
T
Scunthorpe Problem – Software Filters Misunderstand Words
By
Amit Agarwal
In
words
Aug 06, 2010
S
The Quick Brown Fox Jumps Over the Lazy Dog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jul 26, 2010
T
Should I Install 32 or 64-bit Version of Windows?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 25, 2010
S
Passwords don't have to be Long and Complex
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Jul 20, 2010
P
New Symbol for the Indian Rupee
By
Amit Agarwal
In
rupee
Jul 15, 2010
N
Types of Wireless Networks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wi-Fi
May 13, 2010
T
Embed YouTube Videos in PowerPoint Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
May 05, 2010
E
How to Remove Backgrounds from Images in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
Apr 09, 2010
H
How to Create a Timeline Effect in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Video of the Day
Mar 25, 2010
H
Follow the Line Animation in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
Mar 17, 2010
F
How to Block Porn Videos on YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Mar 16, 2010
H
How to Make Scrolling Credits in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Video of the Day
Mar 12, 2010
H
Typewriter Effect in Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Video of the Day
Mar 01, 2010
T
Should You Create a Facebook Group or a Facebook Page?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Feb 25, 2010
S
Why Are TED Talks 18 Minutes Long?
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 15, 2010
W
Single Google Query uses 1000 Machines in 0.2 seconds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Feb 19, 2009
S
Blog Conference - Venue and Dates
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Jan 27, 2009
B
All HTML Tags and Elements on One Page
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 02, 2008
A
Turning Expertise Into Revenue
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 13, 2007
T
Singapore Blogger Wendy Cheng of Xiaxue vs Labnol
By
Amit Agarwal
May 02, 2007
S
Tips for MS PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Apr 07, 2007
T
Do More with Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Apr 07, 2007
D
Embedding Web Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Apr 07, 2007
E
