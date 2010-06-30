Home
Software
Easily Transfer Web Pages and Documents to your Kindle
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
May 01, 2012
Disable the 'Insecure Content' Warning in Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
May 01, 2012
Compare SkyDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Drive
Apr 24, 2012
How to Capture Videos of Google Earth
Amit Agarwal
google earth
Screencasting
Apr 24, 2012
Add a Green Screen Effect to Screencast Videos with Camtasia
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
Camtasia Studio
Apr 24, 2012
Control Two Computers with a Single Keyboard and Mouse
Amit Agarwal
keyboard
Mouse
Apr 23, 2012
How to Add JavaScript to your WordPress Posts
Amit Agarwal
WordPress
Apr 20, 2012
How to Remove Personal Information from your Digital Photos
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
Images
Apr 15, 2012
How to Open Files that have Unknown Extensions
Amit Agarwal
Wolfram Alpha
Apr 14, 2012
Use Dropbox with your own Web Domain
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Apr 13, 2012
Save Web Pages as PDFs Without Installing Extensions
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
PDF
Apr 11, 2012
A Good Twitter App for your Windows Desktop
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Windows
Apr 09, 2012
Organize your Desktop with a Simple Wallpaper
Amit Agarwal
wallpaper
Mar 30, 2012
Android App Turns your Smartphone into a Simple Phone for Seniors
Amit Agarwal
Android
Mar 29, 2012
Run Program as an Administrator with a Keyboard Shortcut
Amit Agarwal
keyboard shortcuts
Mar 26, 2012
Which DNS Server Should You Use On Your Computer?
Amit Agarwal
google dns
opendns
Mar 25, 2012
Watch Videos on your Computer without Interruptions
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Mar 25, 2012
The Best OCR Tools for Converting Images to Text
Amit Agarwal
OCR
Mar 25, 2012
How to Delete or Archive Emails on iPhone and iPad
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Mar 23, 2012
The Best Tools for Creating Crossword Puzzles
Amit Agarwal
games
Mar 22, 2012
Create Separate Profiles in Google Chrome for Family Members
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Mar 15, 2012
Apps to Manipulate PDF Files on your iOS Device
Amit Agarwal
iPad
PDF
Mar 14, 2012
How to Type Smileys and Symbols in Windows
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Mar 13, 2012
The Quick Brown Fox - Add Filler Text in Word
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Word
Mar 12, 2012
The Different Ways to Backup your Home Computer
Amit Agarwal
backup
Mar 11, 2012
Essential Linux Commands for WordPress Users
Amit Agarwal
linux
WordPress
Mar 08, 2012
How to Backup Files Located Outside the Dropbox Folder
Amit Agarwal
backup
Dropbox
Mar 06, 2012
How to Sign Documents Electronically Without Ink or Paper
Amit Agarwal
fax
Google Docs
PDF
Mar 04, 2012
The Best Free Screencasting Tool - Expression Encoder
Amit Agarwal
Screencasting
Mar 04, 2012
Windows thinks your Password is Incorrect - Why?
Amit Agarwal
Password
Windows
Mar 02, 2012
Find Emails with Large Attachments in your Gmail Mailbox
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Feb 28, 2012
Master your Web Browser's Search Box
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Feb 28, 2012
Install Apps That Aren't Available in your Country's iTunes Store
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Feb 26, 2012
How to Copy Contacts from your Nokia to an iPhone
Amit Agarwal
Google Contacts
Nokia
Feb 25, 2012
How to Extract Image Frames from a Video File
Amit Agarwal
dvd
video editing
Feb 25, 2012
How to Upload your DVDs on YouTube
Amit Agarwal
dvd
Facebook
YouTube
Feb 25, 2012
How to Prevent Kids from Buying Apps on iTunes Store?
Amit Agarwal
iPad
itunes
Feb 24, 2012
Position Windows on your Desktop using the Mouse
Amit Agarwal
keyboard shortcuts
Feb 23, 2012
How to Disable the Touchpad on your Laptop
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
laptop
Feb 19, 2012
Monitor your Computer Remotely with Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
autohotkey
Dropbox
Feb 18, 2012
How to Connect Two Computers Without a Router
Amit Agarwal
Networking
router
Feb 17, 2012
Easily Save Attachments from your Email Accounts
Amit Agarwal
email attachments
Gmail
Feb 16, 2012
Learn How to Create eBooks for the iPad
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
ebook
Feb 15, 2012
How to Completely Clear the Web History of IE
Amit Agarwal
internet explorer
Feb 15, 2012
Install Google Web Fonts on your Computer
Amit Agarwal
Fonts
Feb 12, 2012
Backup your Emails on a USB Drive for Offline Access
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Feb 11, 2012
How to Permanently Delete your Mac Files
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
Feb 10, 2012
Build a Wireless Home Network without a Router
Amit Agarwal
Networking
Wi-Fi
Feb 10, 2012
How to Password Protect your Files and Folders
Amit Agarwal
encryption
Password
Feb 09, 2012
How to Reopen Closed Tabs in Mobile Safari
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Feb 08, 2012
Disable Mixed Content Warning in Internet Explorer
Amit Agarwal
internet explorer
Feb 07, 2012
A Beautiful Replacement for your Notepad
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
notepad
Windows
Feb 05, 2012
Create Ringtones for your Mobile Phone with WolframTones
Amit Agarwal
ringtones
Wolfram Alpha
Feb 04, 2012
How to Record Skype Calls on your iPad
Amit Agarwal
iPad
skype
Feb 03, 2012
How to Launch Programs from the Windows Start Menu
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Feb 03, 2012
Complete Guide to the ePUB Format for E-Books
Amit Agarwal
epub
Feb 02, 2012
Use Apple's Magic Trackpad with your Windows PC
Amit Agarwal
apple
Feb 01, 2012
Use Microsoft Word as a WYSIWYG Editor for Wikis
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Word
wiki
Feb 01, 2012
How to Use Windows 7 Themes on XP or Vista
Amit Agarwal
windows 7
Feb 01, 2012
What are the Best Fonts for Presentation Slides
Amit Agarwal
Fonts
Presentations
Feb 01, 2012
Which is the Best Linux Distribution for your Desktop?
Amit Agarwal
linux
Feb 01, 2012
Download Firefox 10 from Mozilla FTP Servers
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
Mozilla Firefox
Jan 31, 2012
Auto-Forward SMS and Missed Calls to your Email
Amit Agarwal
Android
sms
Jan 30, 2012
Setup a Virtual Private Network in Minutes
Amit Agarwal
Networking
Jan 30, 2012
See How a Place Has Changed Over Time
Amit Agarwal
google earth
Jan 29, 2012
Find if that Windows Process is Legitimate or a Virus?
Amit Agarwal
antivirus
Jan 27, 2012
Google Launches an AdSense Toolbar for Chrome
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Google AdSense
Google Chrome
Jan 17, 2012
The Best Tool to Backup all your Windows Drivers
Amit Agarwal
backup
Downloads
Jan 16, 2012
How to Change User Agent String in Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Jan 16, 2012
When Some Specific Websites Do Not Open On Your Computer
Amit Agarwal
Jan 15, 2012
How to Make Phone Calls from your iPad
Amit Agarwal
iPad
Jan 14, 2012
How to Insert YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Jan 13, 2012
Create Video Games on your Windows PC with Kodu
Amit Agarwal
Jan 13, 2012
Which Programs are Accessing the Internet from your Computer?
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Jan 11, 2012
Prevent People from Forwarding your Emails in Microsoft Outlook
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Outlook
Jan 10, 2012
Build your own Teleprompter with PowerPoint
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Jan 10, 2012
How to Temporarily Block Time-Wasting Websites
Amit Agarwal
Jan 08, 2012
Find and Rid of Duplicate Images on your Computer
Amit Agarwal
Images
Jan 07, 2012
How to Use Google Docs with Microsoft Office
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Jan 07, 2012
How to Close All Background iOS Apps at Once
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Jan 06, 2012
Take Automated Screenshots of Web Pages from Command Line
Amit Agarwal
command line
Screen Capture
Jan 06, 2012
How to Sync PowerPoint Slides with Video
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Jan 02, 2012
Installing Bookmarklets on your iPhone or iPad
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
iPad
iPhone
Jan 01, 2012
Google Chrome Bundled with Adobe Reader
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
PDF
Dec 21, 2011
Mute your Speakers with the Caps Lock Key
Amit Agarwal
autohotkey
keyboard shortcuts
Dec 10, 2011
Enable the Night-Reading Mode inside any iOS App
Amit Agarwal
eyes
iPad
Dec 07, 2011
How to Add Websites as Apps in Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Dec 01, 2011
Does the Flash Player Look Like a Green Screen
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Nov 26, 2011
How to Force Internet Explorer to Always Use Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
internet explorer
Nov 25, 2011
Electronic Arts Drops Prices on iOS and Android Games
Amit Agarwal
games
iPad
Nov 24, 2011
Download Microsoft Office 2010 for Free
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
Microsoft Office
Nov 18, 2011
The Best Tool to Sync Outlook and Google Contacts
Amit Agarwal
Google Contacts
Microsoft Outlook
Nov 18, 2011
The User Agent String of Kindle Fire Revealed
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
exclusive
Nov 18, 2011
Scan and Upload Paper Documents to Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
OCR
PDF
Nov 17, 2011
A Portable Antivirus Software from Microsoft
Amit Agarwal
antivirus
portable
Nov 17, 2011
A Good Alternative to Winzip and Winrar
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
zip
Nov 13, 2011
Use Expression Encoder to Record Longer Screencasts
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Screencasting
Nov 09, 2011
Get iPhone like Location-based Reminders on your Android Phone
Amit Agarwal
Android
gps
location
Nov 08, 2011
How to Enable Google Page Speed on Dreamhost
Amit Agarwal
dreamhost
WordPress
Nov 06, 2011
Copy Files to Dropbox Folder with a Right Click
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Nov 05, 2011
Find Which Programs are Connecting to the Internet
Amit Agarwal
Nov 04, 2011
How Parents Can Block Certain Websites from Children
Amit Agarwal
censorship
Oct 21, 2011
The Most Popular Software Downloads Ever!
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Oct 20, 2011
Use your iPhone or iPad as a Voice Recorder
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Oct 20, 2011
How to Record Screencasts as Animated GIFs
Amit Agarwal
GIF
Screencasting
Oct 13, 2011
Track your Data Usage with Opera for Android
Amit Agarwal
Android
opera
Oct 12, 2011
The Most Essential Tools for Presenters
Amit Agarwal
Presentations
Oct 10, 2011
How to Manage Your Collection of PDF Files
Amit Agarwal
OCR
PDF
Oct 10, 2011
Android App Displays the Caller's Location on your Phone
Amit Agarwal
Android
mobile phone
Oct 10, 2011
How to Create a Virtual Machine of your Windows Computer
Amit Agarwal
virtualization
Oct 08, 2011
Make iPhone Ringtones from MP3 Songs Using iTunes
Amit Agarwal
iPhone
itunes
ringtones
Oct 02, 2011
Why Forms in Google Docs are Perfect for Creating Online Surveys
Amit Agarwal
Google Forms
Oct 01, 2011
A Desktop Search Tool for your USB Drive
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Sep 26, 2011
Sync Your Passwords Across All Computers with RoboForm
Amit Agarwal
Password
Sep 15, 2011
Create Impressive Photo Effects in PowerPoint
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft PowerPoint
Sep 15, 2011
A Xobni Alternative for your Microsoft Outlook
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Outlook
Sep 14, 2011
Tools that Detect Changes on your Favorite Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
The Best of Digital Inspiration
web pages
Sep 12, 2011
How to Remove Vocals from MP3 Songs
Amit Agarwal
Music
Sep 03, 2011
How to Download Facebook Photo Albums
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Sep 03, 2011
Transfer Contacts from one Cell Phone to another
Amit Agarwal
mobile phone
Sep 02, 2011
Comparison of Online Screen Recording Tools
Amit Agarwal
Screencasting
Aug 19, 2011
Do Language Translation inside any Windows Software
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
Windows
Aug 13, 2011
Easily Find the Serial Number of your Computer
Amit Agarwal
command line
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 11, 2011
Building an Android App for your Blog
Amit Agarwal
Android
WordPress
Aug 01, 2011
Easily Select Multiple Files in Windows Explorer
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Jul 21, 2011
See Web Pages in 3D with Tilt, a Firefox Extension
Amit Agarwal
3d
Mozilla Firefox
Jul 21, 2011
How to De-obfuscate JavaScript Code
Amit Agarwal
JavaScript
Jul 19, 2011
Android App Saves your Text Messages to Gmail as they Arrive!
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
sms
Jul 14, 2011
Use One Keyboard and Mouse with Multiple Computers
Amit Agarwal
keyboard
Mouse
Jul 11, 2011
Manage Google Docs from Microsoft Outlook
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Microsoft Outlook
Jul 09, 2011
New Windows Theme for fans of Angry Birds
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Jul 08, 2011
How Does Your Website Look on Different Mobile Phones?
Amit Agarwal
mobile website
Jul 06, 2011
A Useful Screensaver for Microsoft Office Users
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Office
screensaver
Jun 23, 2011
Open your Google Documents Directly into MS Office with Cloud Connect
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jun 21, 2011
Use your Browser Address Bar as a Calculator
Amit Agarwal
browser
JavaScript
Jun 13, 2011
How to Take Screenshots of Semi-Transparent Windows
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
Screen Capture
Jun 04, 2011
Angry Birds Now Available for your Windows PC
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
games
Jun 02, 2011
How to Embed Fonts in PowerPoint and Word?
Amit Agarwal
Fonts
Microsoft Office
Jun 01, 2011
Finding your Most Recently Downloaded Podcasts
Amit Agarwal
itunes
podcasts
May 20, 2011
Create a Windows Theme from Google Fast Flip
Amit Agarwal
google news
The Best of Digital Inspiration
windows 7
May 18, 2011
The Difference Between Pirated DVDs and Original DVDs
Amit Agarwal
dvd
Infographics
May 15, 2011
Now Play Angry Birds in any Web Browser
Amit Agarwal
games
May 11, 2011
How to Download your Google App Engine Files
Amit Agarwal
google app engine
May 11, 2011
Find the Best Time for Sending Emails with Xobni
Amit Agarwal
Email
Microsoft Outlook
May 06, 2011
Get Service Pack 1 for Windows 7 on a DVD
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Apr 22, 2011
Translate Your Outlook Emails into Other Languages
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
Microsoft Outlook
Apr 17, 2011
A Little-Known Feature of SnagIt
Amit Agarwal
Screen Capture
snagit
Apr 11, 2011
How to Push Web Pages from the Desktop to your Nokia Phone
Amit Agarwal
Nokia
Apr 04, 2011
An App that Records all your Phone Activity
Amit Agarwal
Android
Apr 04, 2011
Use your Amazon Cloud Drive like any other Windows Folder
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
Downloads
Apr 04, 2011
Why are Web Pages Not Opening in Google Chrome?
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Mar 12, 2011
Get a Random Homepage for your Browser
Amit Agarwal
browser
fun
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 04, 2011
Keeping an Eye on your Shared Windows Folders
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Mar 02, 2011
How to Use Google Cloud Print without a Phone
Amit Agarwal
Print
Mar 01, 2011
Move your Files to Relevant Folders with Ease
Amit Agarwal
useful
Windows
Feb 10, 2011
Flash Player 10.2 is Here!
Amit Agarwal
adobe
Feb 09, 2011
See your Computer Screen on the iPad with Join.me
Amit Agarwal
iPad
Feb 07, 2011
Capture Screenshots with Translucent Windows and Drop Shadows
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
portable
Screen Capture
Jan 19, 2011
Confirm Before Closing Multiple Tabs in Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Jan 17, 2011
Enable the Telnet Command in Windows
Amit Agarwal
command line
Jan 01, 2011
WWF for Printless PDFs - Now Available on Windows
Amit Agarwal
PDF
Dec 23, 2010
Launch Chrome Apps Without Opening a New Tab
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Dec 23, 2010
Delete Files Permanently from your Computer
Amit Agarwal
delete
privacy
useful
Dec 17, 2010
Add More Features to your Gmail with Web Apps
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Dec 16, 2010
Easily Upload your Desktop Folders to Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
ftp
Google Docs
Dec 10, 2010
Prevent Unnecessary Printing of Docs with WWF
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
PDF
Print
Dec 08, 2010
Disable the "Protected View" Mode in Office 2010
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Outlook
Dec 06, 2010
Distribute Your Blog Through Nokia’s Ovi Store
Amit Agarwal
mobile apps
Nokia
Dec 05, 2010
Assign Drive Letters to your Frequently Used Folders in Windows
Amit Agarwal
command line
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Dec 03, 2010
Bandwidth Limits in Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Dec 01, 2010
Use Dropbox as a CDN for your WordPress Blog
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
WordPress
Nov 28, 2010
An Image Editor and Screen Capturing Tool for your USB Drive
Amit Agarwal
Image Editing
portable
Screen Capture
Nov 23, 2010
One-Click File Sharing with Adobe Reader X
Amit Agarwal
adobe
PDF
Nov 19, 2010
A Useful Alternative to Windows Defragmenter
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Nov 15, 2010
Plays Songs on YouTube Without the Videos
Amit Agarwal
mp3
YouTube
Nov 10, 2010
SnagIt for Mac
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
snagit
Nov 09, 2010
Backup your WordPress Blog to Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
backup
Dropbox
WordPress
Nov 09, 2010
Finding Pirated Software through YouTube
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
piracy
YouTube
Nov 01, 2010
Find and Remove Duplicate Rows in Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Oct 31, 2010
Use Google Contacts as a Unified Address Book
Amit Agarwal
Google Contacts
Oct 28, 2010
View All Your Notes While Making a Presentation
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
Oct 12, 2010
Download a Free PDF Writer and Reader for Windows
Amit Agarwal
Downloads
PDF
Oct 11, 2010
Adding Screen Captures in Gmail and Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
OCR
Screen Capture
Oct 07, 2010
Add Animated Charts to your PowerPoint Presentations
Amit Agarwal
Charts
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oct 06, 2010
Download Free Anti-virus Software from Microsoft
Amit Agarwal
antivirus
Downloads
Oct 01, 2010
Take Your Files Wherever You Go!
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
iPad
useful
Sep 08, 2010
Mobile Apps for People Who Can’t Stop Texting
Amit Agarwal
sms
Sep 07, 2010
Quix - A Command-Line Like Bookmarklet for your Browser
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
command line
Sep 04, 2010
How to Make your Windows Start-up Faster
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Aug 30, 2010
How to Check the Health of your Hard Drive
Amit Agarwal
hard drive
Aug 30, 2010
Edit Photos on the iPad with Photoshop Express
Amit Agarwal
Adobe Photoshop
iPad
Aug 13, 2010
More Web Browser Choices for your iPad
Amit Agarwal
iPad
Aug 09, 2010
Assign Keyboard Shortcuts to your Favorite Websites
Amit Agarwal
keyboard shortcuts
Mozilla Firefox
Aug 06, 2010
Easily Switch Between Different Web Browsers
Amit Agarwal
browser
Downloads
Aug 01, 2010
Backup your Computer to Amazon S3 with JungleDisk
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
backup
Aug 01, 2010
Find the Actual Signal Strength on your BlackBerry
Amit Agarwal
Software Hacks
Jul 28, 2010
Interchange the Position of Firefox Address Bar & Google Search Box
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Software Hacks
Jul 16, 2010
I
Create a Video Sitemap for your WordPress Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
sitemaps
WordPress
Jul 15, 2010
C
Proper Installation Order for Windows Drivers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
drivers
Jul 01, 2010
P
Insert Google Images into your Office Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
Jun 30, 2010
I
Previous
Next