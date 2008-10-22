Home
Software
Old Versions of Windows Applications
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 22, 2008
O
Popup Menu to Quickly Access Windows Folders
By
Amit Agarwal
In
autohotkey
Tools
Oct 21, 2008
P
The Hidden Connection Between Windows and Google Chrome Logo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
inspiration
logo
Windows
Oct 21, 2008
T
Mouse Not Working? Use Keyboard To Control the Mouse Pointer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard
Mouse
Oct 20, 2008
M
Keyboard Shortcut to Jump Over Words
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard
Windows
Oct 15, 2008
K
Tutorial: Create a Simple Diary with Autohotkey
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 12, 2008
T
Block Certain Words From Appearing On Web Sites with FoxReplace
By
Amit Agarwal
In
block
hide
Mozilla Firefox
Oct 06, 2008
B
How to Capture Screencast Videos In Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Screencasting
Oct 02, 2008
H
Bought a New Computer? Now Remove all the Pre-Installed Trial Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
trial
uninstall
useful
Oct 01, 2008
B
Monitor your Internet Usage in Real-Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
useful
Sep 30, 2008
M
Convert PDF Files to HTML Web Pages with Quick PDF - For Windows Only
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
PDF
Sep 26, 2008
C
Upload Pictures from Mobile Phone to Photoshop.com
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
upload
Sep 25, 2008
U
Click Hyperlinks on Web Pages with Keyboard Shortcuts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mouse
Mozilla Firefox
Sep 17, 2008
C
Try Windows 7 Online in your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
virtualization
Sep 11, 2008
T
Adobe Presenter 7 for Microsoft PowerPoint - Review
By
Amit Agarwal
In
elearning
flash
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
review
Screencasting
Sep 08, 2008
A
Google Chrome Features that we miss in other Web Browsers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Sep 03, 2008
G
Find Files More Easily with Windows Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
find
windows explorer
Aug 22, 2008
F
Bulk Convert Old Documents to Office 2007 Format
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
docx
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 21, 2008
B
Open Web Document Directly in Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Mozilla Firefox
Aug 20, 2008
O
Adeona Will Help Find Your Stolen or Missing Laptops for free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
TODO
Aug 12, 2008
A
Make Your Desktop Icons Smaller or Larger with the Mouse Wheel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
icons
Mouse
Aug 12, 2008
M
Paper Torn with a Document Shredder Can Be Reconstructed
By
Amit Agarwal
In
secret
Windows
Aug 11, 2008
P
How to Run Windows Software on Apple Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
vmware
Aug 07, 2008
H
Website Not Loading in Firefox? Try Again, Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
problem
Aug 06, 2008
W
Speed Launch: Set Aliases for Documents, Programs & Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Productivity
Aug 06, 2008
S
International Domain Names - See Your Browser Status Bar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
phishing
Jul 31, 2008
I
Camtasia Relay: Professors Can Record & Post Lectures on iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
education
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Jul 30, 2008
C
Quickly Access Desktop Icons and Files from your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 29, 2008
Q
Send a Web Page via Email as a PDF Attachment
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
PDF
Jul 28, 2008
S
Believe In Superstitions? Avoid The Word "me" In Product Names
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jul 25, 2008
B
Microsoft trueSpace: Free Alternative to 3ds Max, Google Sketchup
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
microsoft
sketchup
Jul 24, 2008
M
Use Sleipnir Web Browser as Portable Internet Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ie
portable
review
usb
Jul 23, 2008
U
Tazti - Free Voice Recognition Software for Web Search & iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Speech Recognition
Jul 21, 2008
T
How to Hide a USB Flash Drive inside a Torn USB Cable
By
Amit Agarwal
In
usb
Jul 16, 2008
H
Go Back & Forward When Editing Lengthy Documents in Microsoft Word
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
shortcut
Jul 14, 2008
G
Catch up With Your Favorite Podcasts Even When You're Busy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
podcasts
Jul 10, 2008
C
Close All Websites in Firefox Before Boss Approaches the Cubicle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Software Hacks
Jul 07, 2008
C
Get a Reminder to Unplug Your USB Flash Drive from the Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
usb
Jul 04, 2008
G
Print Documents to any Network Printer with Xerox Mobile Express
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hp
Print
Jul 02, 2008
P
Screencasting Tips: Make Great Screencast Videos with Scripts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
Jun 30, 2008
S
How to Read Popular Magazines for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
magazines
Jun 27, 2008
H
Access Google Services from the Firefox Sidebar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google
google calendar
google notebook
mobile
Mozilla Firefox
Jun 26, 2008
A
Download Calibri Font on your Mac for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Fonts
Jun 25, 2008
D
Learn 101 Photoshop Tips & Techniques in a 5 Minute Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jun 23, 2008
L
Prevent Firefox from Showing Bookmarks in the Address Bar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Software Hacks
Jun 19, 2008
P
Quickly Remove Formatting when you Copy-Paste Text In Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
note taking
Jun 17, 2008
Q
Screencast: How to Select Multiple Lines of Text in Firefox 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
note taking
Jun 17, 2008
S
Google Toolbar for Firefox 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google toolbar
Mozilla Firefox
open
Jun 16, 2008
G
Which Software Programs Hang Most Often in Windows?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jun 07, 2008
W
How to Begin a PowerPoint Presentation by saying Thank You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Microsoft PowerPoint
May 26, 2008
H
Remove Email Attachments In Outlook Without Deleting the Message
By
Amit Agarwal
In
email attachments
Microsoft Outlook
Software Hacks
May 22, 2008
R
Open Articulate Presenter files in Adobe Presenter (Macromedia Breeze)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ppt
May 15, 2008
O
Memorize Text Notes - One Word At a Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
words
May 15, 2008
M
Backup Outlook PST Files Regularly with Personal Folders Backup
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Microsoft Outlook
May 08, 2008
B
Windows Fonts List for Screen, Web, Print and Office Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
May 01, 2008
W
How to Uninstall MSN Toolbar in Internet Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
msn toolbar
Apr 30, 2008
H
Create Animated GIF Images from YouTube Videos Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
GIF
Software Hacks
useful
YouTube
Apr 21, 2008
C
How Fast Is Your ISP's DNS Server; Compare with Speed of OpenDNS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
command line
opendns
Apr 18, 2008
H
How to Convert PowerPoint Presentations to Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Apr 15, 2008
H
The Best Keyboard Shortcut in Firefox - Type Web Addresses Quickly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Apr 12, 2008
T
Display Windows Clock On Your Desktop With a Keyboard Shortcut
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard shortcuts
Software Hacks
Windows
Apr 11, 2008
D
Save Your Favorite Websites To Google Bookmarks in Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Apr 08, 2008
S
Send SMS Text Messages from Computer to Mobile Phone via Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Outlook
sms
Apr 08, 2008
S
Installing Software? Know What Happens Behind The Scene
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Software Hacks
uninstall
Apr 05, 2008
I
Open Files from the Internet Directly in Your Desktop Applications
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Software Hacks
Apr 05, 2008
O
Screen Capture Partially Hidden Windows On the Desktop With SnagIt
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
snagit
Apr 04, 2008
S
Cannot Login into bbPress - Workaround
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Apr 03, 2008
C
Find Drafts Saved in Windows Live Writer Faster With Windows Desktop Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
desktop search
Mar 28, 2008
F
Download "Clip to OneNote" - Firefox Add-on for Microsoft OneNote
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
onenote
Mar 28, 2008
D
When Did You Last Turn On The Computer? Know The Exact Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DOS
shutdown
Mar 26, 2008
W
Windows XP SP3 Installation without Product Key
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
XP SP3
Mar 22, 2008
W
Prevent OpenDNS From Redirecting Google Searches - Fix for Firefox & IE Address Bar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
internet explorer
Mozilla Firefox
opendns
Mar 21, 2008
P
Rotate The Video Clips, Don't Tilt Your Head or the Computer Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
video editing
Mar 21, 2008
R
Login Into Multiple Google Talk Accounts At Once
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Gmail
google talk
gtalk
Twitter
Mar 21, 2008
L
Software Included with Windows XP SP3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
XP SP3
Mar 19, 2008
S
Read DOCX Files in Internet Explorer with Microsoft Word
By
Amit Agarwal
In
docx
Software Hacks
Mar 19, 2008
R
Logitech MX Revolution Mouse with Windows Problem
By
Amit Agarwal
In
logitech
Mar 17, 2008
L
Set a Blank Password in Windows XP To Protect the Computer from Internet Attacks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Windows
Mar 05, 2008
S
Rename Multiple Files Efficiently Using Excel or Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
microsoft excel
Mar 03, 2008
R
How To Save All Open Websites in Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Feb 25, 2008
H
Too Busy for Chat? Set Your Online Status in Google Talk As Idle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google talk
gtalk
hide
im
Feb 20, 2008
T
Check Your Gmail or Yahoo! Mail with Flock
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Feb 20, 2008
C
Default Print Margin in Word Documents and our Environment
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
Print
Feb 19, 2008
D
Download Updated Google Notebook Extension for Firefox 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google notebook
Mozilla Firefox
note taking
Feb 13, 2008
D
Help: Browser Homepage Changes to an Adult Sex Website
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 01, 2008
H
How to Turn a Photo Into a Pencil Sketch - Colored or Black & White
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jan 29, 2008
H
Extremely Useful Firefox Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Jan 28, 2008
E
Quickly Save Clippings from Word Documents to the Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
Windows Clipboard
Jan 23, 2008
Q
Free Movie Recorder for Your Computer Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
Jan 18, 2008
F
View Excel 2007 Files without Microsoft Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft excel
xlsx
Jan 16, 2008
V
How to Make Firefox Run Faster
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Jan 08, 2008
H
Apple Safari Browser for Windows - Is It a Failure ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
safari
Jan 08, 2008
A
Why FeedDemon is Better Than Google Reader
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feeddemon
google reader
RSS
Jan 08, 2008
W
Making Money By Writing Firefox Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
PDF
Jan 04, 2008
M
Outlook Rule - Reply to Email Messages Automatically
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Outlook
Jan 04, 2008
O
Adobe PDF Ads inside Acrobat Reader
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
PDF
Jan 04, 2008
A
Edit Clip Art Images inside PowerPoint Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Microsoft PowerPoint
Jan 02, 2008
E
How to Open and Read DOCX Files in Word 2003
By
Amit Agarwal
In
docx
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Word
Dec 29, 2007
H
Extract Data from a Web Page into an Excel Spreadsheet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft excel
Dec 27, 2007
E
Two Users Can Work On The Same Computer At The Same Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Dec 20, 2007
T
Windows Internet Explorer 8
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ie8
Dec 19, 2007
W
Does Your Computer Take Too Long To Boot Up ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
xp
Dec 19, 2007
D
SnagIt Tips and Tricks - Capture Great Looking Screenshots & more
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
snagit
Dec 14, 2007
S
When Making a Live PowerPoint Presentation Using SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Dec 11, 2007
W
Firefox & IE Prompt You To Remember Passwords - Do You Say Yes ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ie
Mozilla Firefox
Password
Dec 10, 2007
F
PowerPoint Presentation Tips - Avoid Last Minute Surprises
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
Dec 10, 2007
P
Converting Pirated Windows XP Into a Legal Copy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
piracy
windows xp
Dec 03, 2007
C
Productivity Tips for Working With Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
gtd
Microsoft Outlook
Nov 19, 2007
P
Fill Dates in Outlook Using Natural English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Outlook
Nov 15, 2007
F
Extract MP3 Songs from DVD Movies (VOB) or VCD (DAT) Disks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
mp3
Nov 14, 2007
E
Do Everything on Office Computer That You Thought was Impossible
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 12, 2007
D
Keep Your Installed Software Programs Up To Date
By
Amit Agarwal
In
lists
The Best of Digital Inspiration
utilities
Nov 12, 2007
K
Microsoft Outlook Running Slow with Gmail IMAP ? Speed It Up
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Nov 07, 2007
M
How to Extract Still Images from DVD Movies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Screen Capture
screenshots
Nov 04, 2007
H
How To Capture Images from a DVD Movie
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Screen Capture
Nov 02, 2007
H
Delete Photos from a Digital Camera Quickly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Digital Camera
Oct 29, 2007
D
Moving to a New Computer ? Plan Ahead and Avoid Problems
By
Amit Agarwal
In
computer
Windows
Oct 29, 2007
M
How to Verify That You Have Typed In The Correct Password
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Password
Oct 24, 2007
H
Clone Your Computer on a USB Drive - Why Carry That Heavy Laptop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPod
usb
Oct 23, 2007
C
Email Attachment is in a Different ZIP Format ? Convert It Online
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 23, 2007
E
Which Version of Windows Is Running On Your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 21, 2007
W
How to Install Fonts on Mac OS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Fonts
Oct 20, 2007
H
Prevent InstallShield agent.exe From Connecting to the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
firewall
Oct 18, 2007
P
Microsoft Virtual PC 2007 on Windows XP Home Edition
By
Amit Agarwal
In
virtual pc
windows xp
Oct 16, 2007
M
Why Use Office 2007 File Formats Instead of Office 2003 / XP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
Oct 14, 2007
W
Sync Windows Clock with Internet Time Server
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 14, 2007
S
Make Your Old Photographs Look Like New with Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Oct 07, 2007
M
Create Moving Background Animations For YouTube Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 07, 2007
C
Transfer Video from 8mm or VHS Tapes to DVD or Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Oct 06, 2007
T
Change The Color of Your Eyes in Photographs using Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Oct 06, 2007
C
Installing New Fonts on Windows Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Oct 06, 2007
I
Smart Ways to Lower The Cost of Printing; Save on Ink and Paper
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 02, 2007
S
Which Microprocessor Should Your Buy ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 01, 2007
W
Tips for Recording Screencast Videos with Camtasia Studio
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 23, 2007
T
Change Resolution of Computer Monitor in Windows XP
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 19, 2007
C
Why Is IE Saving Web Images as Untitled.bmp
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 18, 2007
W
Keep All your Office, Home and Notebook Computers in Sync
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 08, 2007
K
Blur Multiple Portions of a Screenshot Image
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 06, 2007
B
Workarounds When Gmail or Google Talk Are Blocked at Work
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 18, 2007
W
Google English To Hindi Transliteration - Type Hindi in English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
hindi
Aug 16, 2007
G
Improve Battery Life of Your Tablet or Laptop Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 11, 2007
I
Out Of Office: Auto-reply Emails in Outlook Without Exchange Server
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 10, 2007
O
Create a Conditional Out of Office Reply in Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 10, 2007
C
How to Lose Weight Without Exercise or Dieting
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 02, 2007
H
Use Windows Notepad To Log Your Life
By
Amit Agarwal
In
notepad
Aug 02, 2007
U
How to Secure Your PC from Hackers, Virus and other Online Threats
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 11, 2007
H
