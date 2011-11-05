Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Software
How to Get Refunds from the iTunes App Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
itunes
Oct 20, 2014
H
How to Edit PDF Files without Adobe Acrobat
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Oct 16, 2014
H
How to Work Offline in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
offline
Oct 10, 2014
H
10 Tips for Evernote Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Evernote
Oct 01, 2014
1
Get Quick Access to Most-Used Apps on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Sep 25, 2014
G
The 10 Things you can do with the Documents App for iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Sep 01, 2014
T
Clean-up the "Open With" Menu of your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Jul 25, 2014
C
Create GIF Screencasts with SnagIt for Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Google Chrome
Screencasting
Jun 29, 2014
C
Tips and Tricks for Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jun 23, 2014
T
Sync Any Folder on your Mac with Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 18, 2014
S
How to Record Streaming Audio with Audacity
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Jun 08, 2014
H
Adobe PDF Guide - Everything You Wanted to do with PDFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Jun 02, 2014
A
Must-have Extensions for Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
TODO
May 09, 2014
M
How to Convert Movie Scenes into Animated GIFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
video editing
Apr 17, 2014
H
Better Ways to Embed Tables and Spreadsheets in Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
microsoft excel
Apr 16, 2014
B
How to Force the Browser to Remember the Username and Password
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Password
Apr 04, 2014
H
How to Delete your Google Chrome History Selectively
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Apr 02, 2014
H
How to Record Audio Playing on your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Music
Feb 03, 2014
H
The 20-20-20 Rule for Reducing Computer Eyestrain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
eyes
Health
Feb 03, 2014
T
Tutorial: How to Make Cinemagraphs with Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
GIF
Feb 02, 2014
T
Print Files on Linux Remotely using Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
linux
Print
Jan 22, 2014
P
A Better Way to Share Web Pages by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Chrome
Jan 02, 2014
A
How to Choose an Image Format for Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
Jan 01, 2014
H
How to View your Old Notifications in Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Dec 16, 2013
H
How to Resize Windows on your Mac to Specific Sizes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Dec 10, 2013
H
How to Remove Ads from your Kindle without any Hacks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Dec 10, 2013
H
How to Change the Date of your Digital Photographs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Nov 30, 2013
H
Protect your Android Phone with these Security Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
security
Nov 25, 2013
P
What's the IP Address of my Router?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
router
Wi-Fi
Nov 18, 2013
W
A Free Screen Capture Tool Loaded with Features
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Screen Capture
Windows
Nov 14, 2013
A
Hate Typing Passwords? Log into your Mac Computer with your iPhone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
iPhone
Nov 08, 2013
H
New Screen Sharing Apps Do Not Require Plugins
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Sharing
Nov 06, 2013
N
Find the Perfect File Manager App for your Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Oct 22, 2013
F
How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
YouTube
Oct 08, 2013
H
Get Things Done Faster with these Microsoft Word Tips
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
Oct 07, 2013
G
Keyboard Shortcuts for iPhone & iPad [Updated for iOS 7]
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Oct 04, 2013
K
Drag and Drop to Quickly Share Files from your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Windows
Sep 05, 2013
D
The Best Feature of Google Chrome You Aren't Using
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Web Design
Aug 15, 2013
T
How to Copy the Command Output to Windows Clipboard
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DOS
Windows Clipboard
Aug 08, 2013
H
New Screencasting App for Mac Creates Animated GIFs too
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
GIF
Screencasting
Aug 05, 2013
N
Little Known Gems for your Windows Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Aug 01, 2013
L
There's a Scientific Calculator inside your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Jul 29, 2013
T
Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Apple Mac
Windows
Jul 26, 2013
E
Write a Chrome App for your Website in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jul 23, 2013
W
An iOS-Like App Launcher for your Windows Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 23, 2013
A
Download Google Maps Offline on your iPhone and iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
iPad
iPhone
Jul 18, 2013
D
How to Open iTunes Links inside Chrome for iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
itunes
Jul 15, 2013
H
How I Make Software Demos using Animated GIFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
Screencasting
Jul 05, 2013
H
Reduce your Print Costs with Adobe LeanPrint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Print
Jul 03, 2013
R
How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
Jun 27, 2013
H
Troubleshoot Problems with Installing Windows 8.1
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jun 27, 2013
T
How to Upload Files to Dropbox by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Jun 24, 2013
H
Dropbox Makes It Easy to Capture and Share Screenshots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Screen Capture
Jun 07, 2013
D
Scan QR Codes with the Google Search Widget on Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
QR Codes
May 06, 2013
S
The Most Essential WordPress Plugins
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
May 04, 2013
T
How to Record Screencast Videos on your iPad or iPhone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Screencasting
May 03, 2013
H
Download Web Pages as PDFs with Chrome for iOS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
PDF
Apr 10, 2013
D
Browse the Web Faster on a Slow Internet Connection
By
Amit Agarwal
Mar 27, 2013
B
Feedly Bookmarklet for Subscribing to RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
feedly
Google Chrome
Mar 19, 2013
F
Useful Bookmarklets for your iPad and iPhone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
iPad
iPhone
Feb 01, 2013
U
Office 2013 or Office 365 - Which Edition Should You Buy?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
Jan 30, 2013
O
Turn On Click-to-Play and Make your Google Chrome More Stable
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jan 29, 2013
T
An RSS Feed Reader for Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
google reader
RSS
Jan 21, 2013
A
Create a Strong Passcode for your iOS Devices
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Password
Jan 21, 2013
C
A Fix for Screen Flickering Issues on Google Nexus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Jan 15, 2013
A
Easily Capture Screenshots in Google Earth for Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
google earth
Google Maps
Screen Capture
Jan 04, 2013
E
Get the Most Out of your Kindle Reader with Free Tools
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Jan 03, 2013
G
Where to Download Microsoft Office 2013?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
Dec 17, 2012
W
Play any YouTube Playlist with VLC Media Player
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Nov 21, 2012
P
The Best File Download Manager for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
useful
Nov 10, 2012
T
How to Remove DRM from Kindle Books
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Nov 02, 2012
H
How to Convert Google Books to Kindle Format
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
convert
epub
Nov 01, 2012
H
Battle of the Windows 8 Start Buttons
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Oct 29, 2012
B
How to Hide a Drive inside Windows Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hide
windows explorer
Oct 25, 2012
H
How to Disable the Internet on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 18, 2012
H
Things to Know Before you Download Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 15, 2012
T
How to Install Windows as a Virtual Machine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Install Windows on your Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Install Windows 8 Alongside Windows 7 (Dual-boot)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Create a Windows Bootable DVD
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Windows
Sep 01, 2012
H
How to Find Anything on your Computer with Windows Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 23, 2012
H
How to Free-up Disk Space on your Windows PC
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jul 05, 2012
H
How to Install Linux on your Windows Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Jun 25, 2012
H
How to Hide the Data on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
encryption
Jun 19, 2012
H
Download Free Books for your Amazon Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Jun 10, 2012
D
How to Convert Your Files to a Different Format
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
z
Jun 09, 2012
H
Turn On the Airplane Mode in Amazon Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
Jun 04, 2012
T
Enable Video Thumbnails in your Windows Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
windows explorer
May 31, 2012
E
Remote Control your Android Phone using SMS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
sms
May 30, 2012
R
Screencasting Toolkit - The Best Tools for Recording Demo Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
May 30, 2012
S
Run Classic DOS Games on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
DOS
games
May 29, 2012
R
How to Connect Laptop to a Television Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tv
May 21, 2012
H
Tools for Managing EXIF Data of your Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Digital Camera
Images
May 20, 2012
T
How to Quickly Add Filler Text in Word Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
May 18, 2012
H
How to Clean the Right-Click Menu in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Windows
May 15, 2012
H
How to View the Source Code of a Chrome Extension
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
May 15, 2012
H
Use your Mobile Phone to Scan Business Cards
By
Amit Agarwal
In
business card
OCR
z
May 14, 2012
U
Download Roboto Font that Google Made for Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Fonts
May 13, 2012
D
Take Wikipedia Offline - The Best Tools for Downloading Wikipedia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
May 09, 2012
T
Add Shortcuts in Windows for Shutdown and Restart
By
Amit Agarwal
In
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Windows
May 06, 2012
A
Easily Transfer Web Pages and Documents to your Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
May 01, 2012
E
Disable the 'Insecure Content' Warning in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
May 01, 2012
D
Compare SkyDrive, Google Drive and Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Google Drive
Apr 24, 2012
C
How to Capture Videos of Google Earth
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
Screencasting
Apr 24, 2012
H
Add a Green Screen Effect to Screencast Videos with Camtasia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Camtasia Studio
Apr 24, 2012
A
Control Two Computers with a Single Keyboard and Mouse
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard
Mouse
Apr 23, 2012
C
How to Add JavaScript to your WordPress Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Apr 20, 2012
H
How to Remove Personal Information from your Digital Photos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Images
Apr 15, 2012
H
How to Open Files that have Unknown Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wolfram Alpha
Apr 14, 2012
H
Use Dropbox with your own Web Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Apr 13, 2012
U
Save Web Pages as PDFs Without Installing Extensions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
PDF
Apr 11, 2012
S
A Good Twitter App for your Windows Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Windows
Apr 09, 2012
A
Organize your Desktop with a Simple Wallpaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
wallpaper
Mar 30, 2012
O
Android App Turns your Smartphone into a Simple Phone for Seniors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Mar 29, 2012
A
Run Program as an Administrator with a Keyboard Shortcut
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard shortcuts
Mar 26, 2012
R
Which DNS Server Should You Use On Your Computer?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google dns
opendns
Mar 25, 2012
W
Watch Videos on your Computer without Interruptions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
z
Mar 25, 2012
W
The Best OCR Tools for Converting Images to Text
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
Mar 25, 2012
T
How to Delete or Archive Emails on iPhone and iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Mar 23, 2012
H
The Best Tools for Creating Crossword Puzzles
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
Mar 22, 2012
T
Create Separate Profiles in Google Chrome for Family Members
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Mar 15, 2012
C
Apps to Manipulate PDF Files on your iOS Device
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
PDF
Mar 14, 2012
A
How to Type Smileys and Symbols in Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Mar 13, 2012
H
The Quick Brown Fox - Add Filler Text in Word
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
Mar 12, 2012
T
The Different Ways to Backup your Home Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Mar 11, 2012
T
Essential Linux Commands for WordPress Users
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
WordPress
Mar 08, 2012
E
How to Backup Files Located Outside the Dropbox Folder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Dropbox
z
Mar 06, 2012
H
How to Sign Documents Electronically Without Ink or Paper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fax
Google Docs
PDF
Mar 04, 2012
H
The Best Free Screencasting Tool - Expression Encoder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
TODO
Mar 04, 2012
T
Windows thinks your Password is Incorrect - Why?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Windows
Mar 02, 2012
W
Find Emails with Large Attachments in your Gmail Mailbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Feb 28, 2012
F
Master your Web Browser's Search Box
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
z
Feb 28, 2012
M
Install Apps That Aren't Available in your Country's iTunes Store
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Feb 26, 2012
I
How to Copy Contacts from your Nokia to an iPhone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Contacts
Nokia
Feb 25, 2012
H
How to Extract Image Frames from a Video File
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
video editing
Feb 25, 2012
H
How to Upload your DVDs on YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dvd
Facebook
YouTube
Feb 25, 2012
H
How to Prevent Kids from Buying Apps on iTunes Store?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
itunes
Feb 24, 2012
H
Position Windows on your Desktop using the Mouse
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keyboard shortcuts
Feb 23, 2012
P
How to Disable the Touchpad on your Laptop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
laptop
Feb 19, 2012
H
Monitor your Computer Remotely with Dropbox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
autohotkey
Dropbox
Feb 18, 2012
M
How to Connect Two Computers Without a Router
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
router
Feb 17, 2012
H
Easily Save Attachments from your Email Accounts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
email attachments
Gmail
Feb 16, 2012
E
Learn How to Create eBooks for the iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
ebook
Feb 15, 2012
L
How to Completely Clear the Web History of IE
By
Amit Agarwal
In
internet explorer
Feb 15, 2012
H
Install Google Web Fonts on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Feb 12, 2012
I
Backup your Emails on a USB Drive for Offline Access
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Feb 11, 2012
B
How to Permanently Delete your Mac Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Feb 10, 2012
H
Build a Wireless Home Network without a Router
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
Wi-Fi
Feb 10, 2012
B
How to Password Protect your Files and Folders
By
Amit Agarwal
In
encryption
Password
z
Feb 09, 2012
H
How to Reopen Closed Tabs in Mobile Safari
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Feb 08, 2012
H
Disable Mixed Content Warning in Internet Explorer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
internet explorer
Feb 07, 2012
D
A Beautiful Replacement for your Notepad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
notepad
Windows
Feb 05, 2012
A
Create Ringtones for your Mobile Phone with WolframTones
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ringtones
Wolfram Alpha
Feb 04, 2012
C
How to Record Skype Calls on your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
skype
Feb 03, 2012
H
How to Launch Programs from the Windows Start Menu
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Feb 03, 2012
H
Complete Guide to the ePUB Format for E-Books
By
Amit Agarwal
In
epub
Feb 02, 2012
C
Use Apple's Magic Trackpad with your Windows PC
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
Feb 01, 2012
U
Use Microsoft Word as a WYSIWYG Editor for Wikis
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Word
wiki
Feb 01, 2012
U
How to Use Windows 7 Themes on XP or Vista
By
Amit Agarwal
In
windows 7
Feb 01, 2012
H
What are the Best Fonts for Presentation Slides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Presentations
Feb 01, 2012
W
Which is the Best Linux Distribution for your Desktop?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Feb 01, 2012
W
Download Firefox 10 from Mozilla FTP Servers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Mozilla Firefox
Jan 31, 2012
D
Auto-Forward SMS and Missed Calls to your Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
sms
Jan 30, 2012
A
Setup a Virtual Private Network in Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
Jan 30, 2012
S
See How a Place Has Changed Over Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
Jan 29, 2012
S
Find if that Windows Process is Legitimate or a Virus?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
antivirus
Jan 27, 2012
F
Google Launches an AdSense Toolbar for Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google AdSense
Google Chrome
Jan 17, 2012
G
The Best Tool to Backup all your Windows Drivers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Downloads
Jan 16, 2012
T
How to Change User Agent String in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Jan 16, 2012
H
When Some Specific Websites Do Not Open On Your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 15, 2012
W
How to Make Phone Calls from your iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Jan 14, 2012
H
How to Insert YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
Jan 13, 2012
H
Create Video Games on your Windows PC with Kodu
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 13, 2012
C
Which Programs are Accessing the Internet from your Computer?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jan 11, 2012
W
Prevent People from Forwarding your Emails in Microsoft Outlook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Outlook
Jan 10, 2012
P
Build your own Teleprompter with PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Screencasting
Jan 10, 2012
B
How to Temporarily Block Time-Wasting Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 08, 2012
H
Find and Rid of Duplicate Images on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
Jan 07, 2012
F
How to Use Google Docs with Microsoft Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Jan 07, 2012
H
How to Close All Background iOS Apps at Once
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Jan 06, 2012
H
Take Automated Screenshots of Web Pages from Command Line
By
Amit Agarwal
In
command line
Screen Capture
Jan 06, 2012
T
How to Sync PowerPoint Slides with Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
z
Jan 02, 2012
H
Installing Bookmarklets on your iPhone or iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
iPad
iPhone
Jan 01, 2012
I
Google Chrome Bundled with Adobe Reader
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
PDF
Dec 21, 2011
G
Mute your Speakers with the Caps Lock Key
By
Amit Agarwal
In
autohotkey
keyboard shortcuts
Dec 10, 2011
M
Enable the Night-Reading Mode inside any iOS App
By
Amit Agarwal
In
eyes
iPad
Dec 07, 2011
E
How to Add Websites as Apps in Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
Dec 01, 2011
H
Does the Flash Player Look Like a Green Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Nov 26, 2011
D
How to Force Internet Explorer to Always Use Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
internet explorer
Nov 25, 2011
H
Electronic Arts Drops Prices on iOS and Android Games
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
iPad
Nov 24, 2011
E
Download Microsoft Office 2010 for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
Microsoft Office
Nov 18, 2011
D
The Best Tool to Sync Outlook and Google Contacts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Contacts
Microsoft Outlook
Nov 18, 2011
T
The User Agent String of Kindle Fire Revealed
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
exclusive
Nov 18, 2011
T
Scan and Upload Paper Documents to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
OCR
PDF
Nov 17, 2011
S
A Portable Antivirus Software from Microsoft
By
Amit Agarwal
In
antivirus
portable
Nov 17, 2011
A
A Good Alternative to Winzip and Winrar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
zip
Nov 13, 2011
A
Use Expression Encoder to Record Longer Screencasts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Screencasting
Nov 09, 2011
U
Get iPhone like Location-based Reminders on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
gps
location
Nov 08, 2011
G
How to Enable Google Page Speed on Dreamhost
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dreamhost
WordPress
Nov 06, 2011
H
Copy Files to Dropbox Folder with a Right Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Dropbox
Nov 05, 2011
C
Previous
Next