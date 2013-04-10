Home
Internet
An Improved Gmail Clipper from Evernote
Amit Agarwal
Evernote
Gmail
Jul 01, 2015
Find LinkedIn Profiles with Google Search
Amit Agarwal
Google
LinkedIn
Jun 29, 2015
How to Update Files in Google Drive without Changing the Link
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 29, 2015
Wikipedia Available as a Printed Book
Amit Agarwal
Wikipedia
Jun 27, 2015
Send Tweets with Rich-Text Formatting using TallTweets
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Jun 24, 2015
How to Transcribe Video Files to Text with YouTube
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Jun 23, 2015
How to Let Others Upload Files to your Dropbox Account
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Jun 21, 2015
How to Enable Facial Recognition in your Google Photos
Amit Agarwal
Android
Images
Jun 21, 2015
Google Photos - The Good Parts
Amit Agarwal
Images
Jun 19, 2015
How to Auto-Forward Gmail Messages in Bulk
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
May 22, 2015
The Best Websites to Learn Coding Online
Amit Agarwal
Code
May 20, 2015
Make International Phone Calls from your Mobile even without the Internet
Amit Agarwal
skype
May 18, 2015
Add Related Posts to WordPress without Affecting Page Speed
Amit Agarwal
WordPress
May 16, 2015
How to Monetize Google Maps on your Website with AdSense Ads
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Google Maps
May 16, 2015
Send Personalized Tweets & DMs in Bulk from a Google Spreadsheet
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Twitter
May 13, 2015
How to Improve the Security of your WordPress Blog
Amit Agarwal
security
WordPress
May 07, 2015
Login to your WordPress Website without Typing the Password
Amit Agarwal
Password
security
WordPress
May 07, 2015
How to Scrape Google Search Results inside a Google Sheet
Amit Agarwal
Google
Google Docs
May 01, 2015
How to Reduce the File Size of Google Fonts for your Website
Amit Agarwal
Fonts
Apr 26, 2015
Your Mobile Phone can Detect Earthquakes
Amit Agarwal
JavaScript
Apr 25, 2015
Protect your Google Accounts with a USB Security Key
Amit Agarwal
Google
security
Apr 21, 2015
A Simple Way to Protect Images from 'Casual Copying'
Amit Agarwal
Images
Apr 16, 2015
Always Block Google from Accessing your Site's Search Results
Amit Agarwal
SEO
WordPress
Apr 15, 2015
Host your Podcasts on Google Drive for Free
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
podcasts
Apr 11, 2015
Incredible Art Made Entirely In Google Drawings
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Apr 07, 2015
Teach yourself Touch Typing with Free Tools
Amit Agarwal
learn
Apr 06, 2015
You Should Learn Regular Expressions
Amit Agarwal
Code
Apr 03, 2015
How to Fake your Location in Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
location
Mar 29, 2015
How to Embed Facebook Videos in your Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Facebook
Mar 29, 2015
Free Social Media Icons for your Website
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
icons
Twitter
Mar 28, 2015
Things You Should Do After Installing Wordpress
Amit Agarwal
WordPress
Mar 10, 2015
Quickly Save your Gmail Messages in Evernote with a Google Sheet
Amit Agarwal
Evernote
Gmail
Mar 09, 2015
How to Create YouTube Playlists without Logging In
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Mar 02, 2015
How to Sort Gmail Messages by Size
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Mar 01, 2015
Learning Vim for Beginners
Amit Agarwal
Code
Feb 23, 2015
Find How Many Visitors Are Not Seeing Ads on your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Google Analytics
Feb 17, 2015
Edit the Text and Images of your PDF file in the Browser
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Word
PDF
Feb 17, 2015
How to Migrate your Blog from Blogger to WordPress
Amit Agarwal
blogger
WordPress
Feb 16, 2015
Know the Battery Status of your Visitor's Mobile Phone
Amit Agarwal
JavaScript
Feb 03, 2015
Save your YouTube Videos to Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
YouTube
Feb 03, 2015
How to Create PDF eBooks from Wikipedia Articles
Amit Agarwal
PDF
Wikipedia
Jan 31, 2015
Download your WhatsApp Contacts
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
WhatsApp
Jan 24, 2015
Save your Gmail Messages as PDF Files in Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Drive
PDF
Jan 18, 2015
Run a Poll on Twitter with Google Forms
Amit Agarwal
Google Forms
polls
Twitter
Jan 14, 2015
How to Prevent Gmail from Trimming your Email Signature
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Gmail
Dec 18, 2014
How to Easily Find the Biggest Files in your Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Dec 04, 2014
Use the Reader Mode in Chrome for Android for a Better Reading Experience
Amit Agarwal
Android
Google Chrome
Dec 04, 2014
Create Price Alerts on Junglee
Amit Agarwal
Amazon
Dec 04, 2014
Create a Tree View of your Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Nov 25, 2014
Who Tweeted It First on Twitter?
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Nov 22, 2014
Get Daily Email Reports of your Google Drive Activity
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Nov 19, 2014
How to Tell if Google Considers your Website as Mobile Friendly
Amit Agarwal
SEO
Web Design
Nov 19, 2014
Google Adds a Time Zone Converter
Amit Agarwal
Google
Nov 10, 2014
How to Color Alternate Rows in Google Sheets
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Oct 16, 2014
Use Google Sheets for Multilingual Chat with Speakers of Different Languages
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
Oct 16, 2014
How to Host your Websites on Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Oct 15, 2014
A Price Tracker Made for Online Shopping in India
Amit Agarwal
Amazon
Online Shopping
Oct 08, 2014
Add Collaboration Features to your Website with a Line of Code
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Web Design
Sep 30, 2014
Restrict Google Forms to only Allow One Entry Per Person
Amit Agarwal
Google Forms
Sep 30, 2014
How to Collect Email Leads from Twitter in a Google Spreadsheet
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Twitter
Sep 26, 2014
Write Emails in HTML and Send them through Gmail
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Sep 22, 2014
Save SlideShare Presentations as Animated GIFs
Amit Agarwal
GIF
SlideShare
Sep 10, 2014
How to Print a YouTube Video Storyboard
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Print
YouTube
Sep 04, 2014
When You Cannot Reject a Friend Request on Facebook
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Aug 30, 2014
How to Sell your Music on the Internet
Amit Agarwal
Music
Aug 26, 2014
How to Load Disqus Comments on Click
Amit Agarwal
Code
JavaScript
Aug 25, 2014
How do you Make Money on the Internet
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Aug 20, 2014
How to Easily Recognize Web Colors from RGB Codes
Amit Agarwal
colors
Aug 18, 2014
How to Send Out of Office Replies in Twitter
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Aug 16, 2014
Remove Unused CSS to Reduce the Size of your Stylesheets
Amit Agarwal
CSS
Google Chrome
Web Design
Aug 05, 2014
How I Cross-Post Updates to Social Media
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Twitter
Aug 04, 2014
How to Share Files Between Mobile Phones and Computers
Amit Agarwal
Android
iPad
iPhone
Aug 01, 2014
Tambola Tickets Made With Emojis
Amit Agarwal
games
Jul 28, 2014
A Chrome App Helps You Stop Procrastinating
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Productivity
Jul 25, 2014
The Best Places to Find Free, High-Res Images for your Website
Amit Agarwal
creative commons
Images
Jul 24, 2014
How to Embed Flipboard Magazines on your Website
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Jul 24, 2014
Online Stores that offer International Shipping
Amit Agarwal
Online Shopping
Jul 24, 2014
How to Display Alternate Content to AdBlock Users
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Jul 21, 2014
Add the new Google Maps to your Website with Street View
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Google Maps
Jul 19, 2014
Track 404 Errors on your Website with Google Analytics
Amit Agarwal
404
Google Analytics
WordPress
Jul 14, 2014
The Best Wikipedia Tools and Resources
Amit Agarwal
Wikipedia
Jul 14, 2014
Open Web Pages in Google Chrome for iOS [Bookmarklet]
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
iPad
Jul 12, 2014
Monetize your YouTube Videos that contain Someone Else's Music
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Music
YouTube
Jul 11, 2014
How to Turn Google Docs into an RSS Reader
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jul 11, 2014
The Best Services for Sending Large Files over the Internet
Amit Agarwal
email attachments
Jul 11, 2014
Gmail Size Search Operator Finds all Emails with Large Attachments
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jul 10, 2014
Email Alerts Services That You Should Use
Amit Agarwal
Email
Jul 07, 2014
[Poster] Which Creative Commons License is Right for me?
Amit Agarwal
creative commons
Infographics
Jun 20, 2014
What You Can Do with Facebook Graph Search
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Search
Jun 17, 2014
Save your Google Voicemail to Google Drive as MP3 Files
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Drive
Jun 13, 2014
Create an Email Newsletter with your Facebook Photos
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jun 06, 2014
The 10 Things You Should Include In Your Website
Amit Agarwal
Web Design
Jun 04, 2014
How to Secure Your Wireless (Wi-Fi) Home Network
Amit Agarwal
Networking
Wi-Fi
Jun 01, 2014
Advanced Gmail Filters That Aren't Available in Gmail
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
May 15, 2014
Clean Up your Whiteboard Pictures by Email
Amit Agarwal
Email
Image Editing
May 05, 2014
The Most Useful Email Addresses That You Should Save in your Address Book
Amit Agarwal
Email
May 02, 2014
How to Move your Blogger Blog on Custom Domain to WordPress
Amit Agarwal
blogger
WordPress
May 02, 2014
What You Can Do With Gists on Github?
Amit Agarwal
Apr 30, 2014
Make a Multilingual QR Code for your Website
Amit Agarwal
Language Translation
QR Codes
Apr 29, 2014
How to Make Google Maps Embeds Responsive
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Google Maps
Apr 29, 2014
How to Track When People Print Web Pages on your Site
Amit Agarwal
Google Analytics
Print
Apr 21, 2014
Useful FFmpeg Commands
Amit Agarwal
audio
video editing
Apr 14, 2014
Easily Unsubscribe from all LinkedIn Emails
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
LinkedIn
Apr 08, 2014
The 10 HTML Codes You Need to Know for Writing on the Web
Amit Agarwal
English
Apr 08, 2014
The Best Online Tools To Know Everything About a Website
Amit Agarwal
Web Domains
Apr 02, 2014
Things to Look for in a New WordPress Theme
Amit Agarwal
WordPress
Mar 25, 2014
Use Google Maps as a Background of your Webpage
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Google Maps
Mar 21, 2014
How to Check if an Email Address is Valid and Exists
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Mar 14, 2014
How to Write an Add-on for Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Mar 11, 2014
Prevent Twitter from Converting @Mentions into Links
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
TODO
Mar 07, 2014
Use Professional Photographs from Getty Images for Free
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Images
Mar 06, 2014
How to Find Twitter Users Near You
Amit Agarwal
location
Twitter
Feb 28, 2014
Introducing Dictation.io, Screenshots & Listen v2
Amit Agarwal
Feb 25, 2014
Your Taste in Music Can Reveal How Smart (or Dumb) You Are
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Music
Feb 24, 2014
Use One Email Address with Multiple Twitter Accounts
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Feb 20, 2014
How to Get 100 GB of Free Storage on Microsoft OneDrive
Amit Agarwal
skydrive
Feb 19, 2014
Find the Most Optimized Ad Sizes for your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Feb 19, 2014
Useful Regular Expressions for Validating Input in Google Forms
Amit Agarwal
Google Forms
Feb 15, 2014
An Easy Way to Deal with Friend Requests on Foursquare
Amit Agarwal
foursquare
Feb 15, 2014
Add a Follow Button to your Facebook Profile
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Feb 14, 2014
Google Updater Needs Permissions to Control your Computer - Why?
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
Google
Feb 14, 2014
Fake Copyright Complaints on Facebook
Amit Agarwal
DMCA
Facebook
Feb 11, 2014
Play YouTube Videos in Slow (or Fast) Motion
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Feb 11, 2014
How to Password Protect a Google Form
Amit Agarwal
Google Forms
Feb 11, 2014
How to Find the Email Address of a Person
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Jan 24, 2014
I'm Amit Agarwal, and This Is How I Work
Amit Agarwal
Jan 23, 2014
Add Search Shortcuts on your Android or iPhone
Amit Agarwal
Android
iPad
iPhone
Search
Jan 21, 2014
When Copyright Infringement on YouTube is Good for Music Companies
Amit Agarwal
copyright
Music
YouTube
Jan 16, 2014
I Sold a Chrome Extension but it was a bad decision
Amit Agarwal
feedly
Jan 16, 2014
Finding Free Movies on YouTube Made Easy
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Jan 15, 2014
How to Keep your Google Contacts Up-to-date
Amit Agarwal
Google Contacts
Jan 14, 2014
How to Add QR Codes to Printed Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
CSS
QR Codes
WordPress
Jan 10, 2014
Web Scraping Reddit with Google Scripts
Amit Agarwal
JavaScript
Jan 09, 2014
Interesting Websites to Visit When You're Bored
Amit Agarwal
websites
Jan 09, 2014
Find the Creation Date of your Google Account
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google
Jan 08, 2014
How to Add Custom-Sized AdSense Ads to your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Jan 04, 2014
How to Hide your Email Address on Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
CSS
Email
Jan 04, 2014
How to Use Google AdSense Ads on Responsive Websites
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Jan 04, 2014
How to Style Google Custom Search on your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google
Jan 02, 2014
Create Direct Links to your Files on Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Google Drive
Jan 02, 2014
Secure Passwords v2.0
Amit Agarwal
Password
Dec 16, 2013
The Best Performing Banner Sizes for AdSense
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Dec 08, 2013
Transfer your Gmail Messages to Another Email Address
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Dec 02, 2013
How to Download your YouTube Videos
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Nov 27, 2013
Convert your Emails to PDF through Email Itself
Amit Agarwal
convert
Email
PDF
Nov 26, 2013
How to Install Amazon Appstore on your Android Phone
Amit Agarwal
Amazon
Android
Nov 23, 2013
How to Insert Images in your Google Spreadsheet Cells
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Google Docs
Nov 17, 2013
How to Setup your own Proxy Server for Free
Amit Agarwal
google app engine
Proxy Server
Nov 13, 2013
Find Out If Your Outgoing Email Messages Leak Your IP Address
Amit Agarwal
Email
Nov 12, 2013
An Easy Way to Download APK Files from Google Play
Amit Agarwal
Android
Oct 31, 2013
Find the Latitude and Longitude of any Place with Google Maps
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
Oct 30, 2013
Find the Subnet Mask of your Comptuer
Amit Agarwal
Networking
Wi-Fi
Oct 21, 2013
Create a Public Folder Where Anyone Can Add Files
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Oct 07, 2013
Better Inline Previews for your Gmail
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Chrome
Oct 04, 2013
Get Email Alerts When a Web Page Changes
Amit Agarwal
monitor
Sep 25, 2013
Color Gradients can help you Speed-Read Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
colors
Sep 22, 2013
A Whole New Way to Explore What's Trending on Twitter
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Sep 21, 2013
The Best Online Photo Editing Tool is Google+
Amit Agarwal
Google Plus
Image Editing
Sep 17, 2013
How to Embed Twitter Lists in your Web Pages with a Widget
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Twitter
Sep 11, 2013
How to Publish your own Podcast on iTunes
Amit Agarwal
blogger
itunes
podcasts
WordPress
Sep 04, 2013
TweetDeck Trick - Clear all the Columns in One Go
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Twitter
Sep 04, 2013
Easily Copy Files from One Cloud Service to Another
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
Dropbox
Google Drive
skydrive
Aug 31, 2013
Set an Expiration Date for your Tweets
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Aug 31, 2013
How to Monetize your Instagram, Flickr or Facebook Photos
Amit Agarwal
creative commons
Embed
Images
Aug 31, 2013
How to Encrypt your Gmail Messages with Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
encryption
Gmail
Aug 24, 2013
Perform Case-Sensitive Search in Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
Aug 22, 2013
Use Google Search as an Online Timer
Amit Agarwal
Google
Aug 01, 2013
How to Import Web Data into Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jul 22, 2013
Responsive Embeds for your Instagram Videos and Photos
Amit Agarwal
Embed
html5
Instagram
Jul 22, 2013
Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
Amit Agarwal
Android
iPhone
mobile phone
Jul 20, 2013
Use Google as a Proxy Server to Bypass Paywalls, Download Files
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Proxy Server
Jul 15, 2013
What is the Best Color for Text Captions in Photos and Videos
Amit Agarwal
colors
Fonts
typography
Jul 08, 2013
How to Hide Photos on your iPhone without using any Apps
Amit Agarwal
iPhone
Jul 05, 2013
How Translated Tweets Work?
Amit Agarwal
Language Translation
Twitter
Jul 04, 2013
Introducing Instant RSS Search
Amit Agarwal
RSS
Jul 01, 2013
How to See your Passwords Hidden Under Asterisks
Amit Agarwal
Password
security
Jun 30, 2013
Do More with your Feedly RSS Reader
Amit Agarwal
feedly
google reader
RSS
Jun 28, 2013
How to Quickly Compose a New Email Message
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jun 28, 2013
Generate Disposable Email Addresses That Do Not Expire
Amit Agarwal
Email
spam
useful
websites
Jun 27, 2013
Download Files from the Web Directly to your Online Drives
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 19, 2013
Show How Busy you are with the Gmail Counter
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jun 17, 2013
Tutorial: How to Setup Google DFP for Selling Ads
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Google DFP
Jun 17, 2013
Send Self-Destructing Messages with Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Password
Jun 15, 2013
How to Create Custom Facebook Pages
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jun 14, 2013
The Best Alternatives to Google Alerts
Amit Agarwal
google alerts
RSS
Jun 12, 2013
A Better Twitter Bookmarklet for Sending Tweets
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Twitter
Jun 09, 2013
A Less Confusing View of World Time Zones
Amit Agarwal
meeting
time
useful
Jun 08, 2013
Generate a Storyboard for any YouTube Video
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
YouTube
Jun 03, 2013
How to Remap the CAPS Lock in Windows
Amit Agarwal
Windows
May 30, 2013
How to Link to a Specific Paragraph of a Google Document
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
May 29, 2013
The 7-Minute Workout for Busy Professionals (Apps)
Amit Agarwal
Health
May 27, 2013
Make It Easier for Users to Complete your HTML Forms on Mobile Devices
Amit Agarwal
forms
html5
May 27, 2013
Convert the Mailto Hyperlinks into a Contact Form
Amit Agarwal
forms
Gmail
WordPress
May 25, 2013
How to Use Flickr as a Photo Backup Service
Amit Agarwal
backup
flickr
May 25, 2013
Dictation - Speech Recognition in the Browser
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Speech Recognition
May 09, 2013
Display Short URLs of your Web Pages on Mobile Devices
Amit Agarwal
html5
Web Design
WordPress
May 08, 2013
How to Install Extensions from outside the Chrome Web Store
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
May 08, 2013
Share any Email Message in Gmail with the Outside World
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Gmail
Web Design
Apr 30, 2013
Create a Presentation with YouTube Videos
Amit Agarwal
Embed
YouTube
Apr 30, 2013
Find Who is Linking to your Website with Google Analytics
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Analytics
SEO
Apr 10, 2013
F
Previous
Next