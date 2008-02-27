Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Internet
The New BBC Homepage - Beautiful
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bbc
news
Feb 27, 2008
T
Use Google Docs To Compare Two Text Files Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
compare
Google Docs
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Feb 27, 2008
U
Convert Word 2003 Documents to .docx Online with Zoho Writer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
docx
Microsoft Word
zoho
Feb 27, 2008
C
Calculate the Strength of your Passwords Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
useful
Feb 26, 2008
C
Most Pirated Software Programs on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
ebay
piracy
research
Feb 25, 2008
M
Beautiful Firefox Wallpaper for Your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
wallpaper
Feb 22, 2008
B
Flickr Adds NoFollow for External Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Feb 21, 2008
F
Embed Images from Google Maps In Emails & Blogs Without Using Screen Capture Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Maps
useful
Feb 21, 2008
E
The Most Expensive Part of Google Homepage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Feb 21, 2008
T
Do You Maintain Multiple Google Accounts ? Solve That Headache of Logging In and Out
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Feb 21, 2008
D
Microsoft To Release New APIs for Office 2007 Programs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft
news
open
Feb 21, 2008
M
Arrange Browser Bookmarks Like The Icons On Your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Feb 20, 2008
A
Embed Documents in Web Pages with Scribd iPaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
scribd
Feb 19, 2008
E
Convert PDF Documents to SWF Flash Movies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Feb 14, 2008
C
Create MP3 Ringtones and Music Loops Online with MyBytes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mp3
Music
ringtones
Feb 13, 2008
C
Auto Discover Great Websites Without Installing StumbleUpon Toolbar; Works In All Web Browsers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
opera
safari
stumbleupon
Feb 11, 2008
A
Build Your Family Tree Online with Kindo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
family tree
useful
Feb 07, 2008
B
Find People Who Are Yet To Accept Your Request to Become Facebook Friends
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Feb 06, 2008
F
Hide Your Web Images From Normal View with a Text Layer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
Images
Feb 05, 2008
H
Measure Distance Between Two Locations Using Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
mashup
Feb 05, 2008
M
Convert PDF Files Into 3D Magazines, Embed in Web Pages - Issuu
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
PDF
scribd
SlideShare
upload
useful
Feb 05, 2008
C
Google Images Prefers Showing Fresh Pictures In Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google Images
SEO
Feb 04, 2008
G
How Are People Twittering on Twitter ? Google Tells It All
By
Amit Agarwal
In
research
statistics
Twitter
Jan 31, 2008
H
Google Free Proxy Server - Language Translation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
Proxy Server
Jan 29, 2008
G
Eliminate Camera Shake With a Tripod Made of String and a Screw
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Digital Camera
photography
Jan 29, 2008
E
Upload SWF Flash Movies to YouTube Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
upload
YouTube
Jan 29, 2008
U
Monitor Google PageRank Across All Data Centers From The Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google pagerank
Windows
Jan 28, 2008
M
Design Your Own O'Reilly Book Covers Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jan 28, 2008
D
Did Google Penalize Your Website Rankings or PageRank ? Read This
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jan 25, 2008
D
Create Your Own Passport Size Photos At Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
diy
useful
Jan 24, 2008
C
Ignore All Facebook Apps Requests in One Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jan 24, 2008
I
Right-Click and Upload Office Files to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
upload
Jan 24, 2008
R
Create MP3 Files From Text in Emails and Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
mp3
text
useful
Jan 24, 2008
C
Write Something With A Pen On National Handwriting Day
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tablet pc
Jan 24, 2008
W
Prevent Boss From Snooping On Your Google Search Queries
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
TODO
Jan 23, 2008
P
The Best Companion Tools for YouTube and other Web Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flash video
video editing
YouTube
Jan 17, 2008
T
Turn Your Photos into Pop Art Without Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
gift ideas
Jan 16, 2008
T
Save Web Pages As An Image with Kwout
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Screen Capture
useful
Jan 15, 2008
S
Will Apple Now Force Wired Magazine To Close Shop ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
Apple Macbook
steve jobs
Jan 14, 2008
W
Become a Celebrity: Put Your Face on Magazine Covers and CNN
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jan 02, 2008
B
Facebook Blocked At School or Office? Access Facebook Via Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Facebook
Dec 31, 2007
F
Type Less When Browsing Internet from a Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Productivity
Dec 29, 2007
T
Featured on the Official Google AdSense Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Dec 28, 2007
F
One Web Messenger for Yahoo!, Google Talk and MSN
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google talk
im
yahoo messenger
Dec 27, 2007
O
Did Jimmy Wales Shut Down OpenServing (for Wiki Hosting)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Dec 21, 2007
D
Dress Your Avatar at Yahoo! Avatar Towns
By
Amit Agarwal
In
yahoo
Dec 20, 2007
D
Search All Popular Social Websites with KeoTag
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 19, 2007
S
All the Tools You Need for Setting Up a Virtual Office
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 17, 2007
A
Why Just YouTube? Upload Video Clips To Multiple Sites in One Shot!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
upload
YouTube
Dec 17, 2007
W
Difference Between Pageviews and Unique Pageviews
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 14, 2007
D
Word of the Year W00t To Be Deleted from Wikipedia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Dec 12, 2007
W
Read Adobe PDF Files In Your Web Browser Without Any Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Dec 12, 2007
R
Google Adds A Scroller To Some AdSense Ads - Video Demo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Dec 12, 2007
G
The Blog Readability Badge Can Harm Your Website Rankings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
scam
Dec 11, 2007
T
Creating Strong But Memorable Passwords with Inkblots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Dec 06, 2007
C
Sync Microsoft Office Documents with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Dec 06, 2007
S
Google AdSense Christmas Gift for 2007 Arrives
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Dec 05, 2007
G
Using Thumbnails of Copyrighted Images is Fair Use
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copyright
Dec 04, 2007
U
Get a Printable Phone List of All Your Facebook Friends
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Dec 01, 2007
G
A TV Style Video Player for Watching Your Favorite Web Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tv
YouTube
Nov 29, 2007
A
Microsoft Office Live Workspace - Beta Release Could Be Close
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft
Nov 29, 2007
M
Add More Information to Whois Records of your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Domains
whois
Nov 28, 2007
A
Buy an Old Web Domain for Backlinks, History/Age
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Nov 27, 2007
B
Google Internet File Storage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
online storage
Nov 27, 2007
G
How Chinese Students Are Learning the English Language
By
Amit Agarwal
In
china
English
humor
Nov 24, 2007
H
Read eBooks and Long Documents in your iPod
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ebooks
iPod
PDF
Nov 21, 2007
R
Upload a Batch of Images to Flickr.com from the Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
upload
Nov 21, 2007
U
Meet the Lifehacker Girl
By
Amit Agarwal
In
lifehacker
Nov 20, 2007
M
Generate A Human Calendar with Pictures of Real People
By
Amit Agarwal
In
calendar
fun
Nov 20, 2007
G
Golden Triangle Suggests How People Scan Google Search Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google AdSense
Nov 20, 2007
G
Adobe AIR Logo Sports a New Design
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
Nov 15, 2007
A
Vaseline TV Ads - Sea of Skin
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ads
Nov 08, 2007
V
Share Your News Tips and Photographs with Mainstream Media
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 05, 2007
S
Google AdSense Ads Display Live Prices Like AuctionAds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ebay
Google AdSense
Nov 05, 2007
G
TechMeme or BlogRunner from New York Times
By
Amit Agarwal
In
nyt
techmeme
Nov 03, 2007
T
Make a Family Tree with help from Relatives & Family Members
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
family tree
Nov 01, 2007
M
Zoho Office Business Model
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
zoho
Nov 01, 2007
Z
5 Things that Yahoo! Search can do but not Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
yahoo
Oct 30, 2007
5
Whois Data — The Day It Disappears, Plagiarists Will Have a Free Run
By
Amit Agarwal
In
whois
Oct 30, 2007
W
Google Docs Presentations vs Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft PowerPoint
Oct 30, 2007
G
Make Those Long and Ugly URLs Look Good with DecentURL
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 29, 2007
M
Stop the Google Camera Van From Clicking a Picture of Your House
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google Maps
Oct 26, 2007
S
What's Coming Next in Gmail, YouTube and other Google Products
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Oct 26, 2007
W
Google Wants To Hire Someone Proficient in Microsoft Office
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Oct 25, 2007
G
Live Dictionary for Instant Definitions of English Words
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dictionary
English
Oct 25, 2007
L
Google Page Rank Crash Affects Dozens of Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google pagerank
Oct 24, 2007
G
Record Your Travel Expenses for Reimbursement Using Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Oct 23, 2007
R
FeedBurner RSS Feeds Are Not in Google Search Results Anymore
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
RSS
Oct 22, 2007
F
Moving Adobe Software from Desktop to the Web
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
Oct 18, 2007
M
YouTube.com in China Is Blocked
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
YouTube
Oct 17, 2007
Y
Interact With Facebook Friends on Any Web Page
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Oct 16, 2007
I
Download MP3 Songs from Amazon; Hindi Music Also Available
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
mp3
Oct 14, 2007
D
Google Knows What You Are Doing At The Moment
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 10, 2007
G
Google Image Search In China Is Special
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 09, 2007
G
Conferences in India for Employees of IT Companies
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 08, 2007
C
Rules for Placing Google Adsense Ads on Mobile Webpages
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 08, 2007
R
Zoho Online Database and Reporting Tool
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 03, 2007
Z
Web Photo Albums with Free Hosting - JAlbum
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 02, 2007
W
Internet Usage and Broadband Connections in Indian Homes
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 30, 2007
I
Backup Your Computer Files Online Before the Hard Drive Goes Bad
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 17, 2007
B
Embed Flickr Flash Slideshows in Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 14, 2007
E
Convert Shoes and Clothing Sizes for Men and Women
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Online Shopping
Sep 06, 2007
C
Google Privacy - What Data Do They Keep, How Long They Keep It
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 06, 2007
G
What Can You Do With Your Old Computer To Make it Useful Again
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 04, 2007
W
User Generated Content and Terms of Service - Who Owns Your Stuff?
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 03, 2007
U
Royalty Free Music vs Rights Managed Music
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 29, 2007
R
eBook Perfume That Has a Smell of Old Books
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 25, 2007
E
Watch iTunes Video Podcasts in Flash Player without Quicktime
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 24, 2007
W
Use Skype to Learn a Foreign Language or Practice Accents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Skype
Aug 24, 2007
U
How To See Google Results of Another Country or City from Your Location
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 22, 2007
H
FeedBurner FAQ - Answers To Your RSS Feed Problems
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
RSS
Aug 21, 2007
F
Online Zoho Office Works with Google Gears Offline
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 21, 2007
O
SEO Tricks from Marshall Simmonds of About.com / New York Times
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Aug 21, 2007
S
Web Designers for WordPress Themes and Blogger Blog Templates in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
plugins
themes
WordPress
Aug 20, 2007
W
Web Based PowerPoint Presentations: Upload and Host PPT Slideshows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Aug 14, 2007
W
List of High Paying Adsense Keywords & Search Categories
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 10, 2007
L
Logitech MX AIR Mouse - For Ergonomic Comfort & Entertainment
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 05, 2007
L
What To Do When Your Blog Content is Copied by Someone Else
By
Amit Agarwal
In
plagiarism
Jul 29, 2007
W
Online Microsoft Web Office Suite With Word, Excel, PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 26, 2007
O
How to Get a New Website on Search Engines Quickly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jul 23, 2007
H
Aerial Satellite Images from NASA, Google Earth, Yahoo! Maps & Windows Live
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 23, 2007
A
Provide Tech Support from Home Using Screen Sharing Software
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 21, 2007
P
The Most Popular Group on Facebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jul 20, 2007
T
The Perfect YouTube Video Settings
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 18, 2007
T
Should You Buy Microsoft Office for the Home Computer ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 18, 2007
S
Adobe Photoshop vs GIMP for Serious Photographers
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 17, 2007
A
Get a 3D Connexion Space Navigator for Google Earth for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 13, 2007
G
Star Ratings Widget for Blogger Blogs from SpotBack
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 10, 2007
S
Work, Home, Play, Sleep - The Modern Life
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 09, 2007
W
Free Online Video Editing Software; Copy, Edit YouTube Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 09, 2007
F
Full List of Yahoo! Smileys or Emoticons for Yahoo Messenger
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jul 04, 2007
F
Who is Hosting a Website ? Who is the Web Hosting Company ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 04, 2007
W
The Best Fonts for Blog Posts and Text on Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Jun 29, 2007
T
Online Instant Messengers - Adapting to the Web 2.0 Era
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Jun 29, 2007
O
Creative Cases for Holding CD and DVD Jewel Boxes
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 28, 2007
C
Download Real Player 11, Rip Streaming Videos from YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 26, 2007
D
The Difference Between Web 1.0 and Web 2.0
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 26, 2007
T
30 Mile Zone and TMZ.com, a Celebrity Gossip Site
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 26, 2007
3
Most Common Web Design Mistakes
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 24, 2007
M
How to Get Free Ubuntu CDs and DVDs in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Jun 24, 2007
H
The Young Afghan Girl by Steve McCurry
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 24, 2007
T
Use Arial, Also Spell Your Website in E-Mail Signatures
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 23, 2007
U
Best Desktop Search Software - Reviews and Comparison
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 21, 2007
B
Rip, Save and Download Online Music and Internet Radio
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 21, 2007
R
Manage Your Photo Collection with Google Picasa
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 21, 2007
M
Improve Your Web Surfing Speed with OpenDNS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
opendns
Jun 21, 2007
I
Stop Motion Video Created with Windows Movie Maker
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 16, 2007
S
Google Book Scanning Facilities Found
By
Amit Agarwal
In
humor
Jun 11, 2007
G
Rafat Ali of Paid Content with Andy Plesser of Beet.TV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Jun 08, 2007
R
Windows Media Encoder Problem
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
Jun 08, 2007
W
Adobe Media Player vs Real Video Player 11 (Flash Video)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flash video
Jun 06, 2007
A
The Most Complex CAPTCHA In the World
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 04, 2007
T
Google Maps 360°Camera for Shooting Street View Pictures
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 04, 2007
G
Antilla - The 60-Storey Home of Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 02, 2007
A
PowerPoint Presentation Tips from Don McMillan
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Jun 01, 2007
P
Beautiful CSS Borders for your Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
May 30, 2007
B
Introduction to Google Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
Apr 10, 2007
I
Skype - Skirting more than phone charges
By
Amit Agarwal
In
skype
Apr 05, 2007
S
Flickr vs Picasa Web Albums - Which is Better Place for Sharing Digital Pictures
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
picasa
Apr 03, 2007
F
Let non-English Visitors Read Your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Language Translation
Apr 02, 2007
L
Previous
Next