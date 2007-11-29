Home
Internet
How to Write your own IM Bot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google talk
im
tutorial
yahoo messenger
Sep 01, 2008
H
Bing Tips and Tricks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Aug 29, 2008
B
Introducing Digital Inspiration v2.0
By
Amit Agarwal
In
announcements
Aug 28, 2008
I
Morph Your Picture with Faces from the 1960's and 70's Era
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
morph
Aug 18, 2008
M
Why Create a Google Sitemap for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sitemaps
inspiration
SEO
Aug 15, 2008
W
Tell a Friend: A Replacement for that 'Email a Friend' Link on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
sharethis
widgets
Aug 11, 2008
T
Add Items to your Amazon Wish list That Aren't Available on Amazon
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Bookmarklets
Aug 11, 2008
A
Who Owns the Major Internet Brands and Companies?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Aug 08, 2008
W
Stop OpenDNS From Redirecting Invalid URLs to their Search Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
404
hijack
ip address
opendns
Aug 04, 2008
S
Run Traceroute Command from Computers in Multiple Locations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
network
useful
Jul 30, 2008
R
Turn Off Picture Thumbnails in WordPress & Save Web Server Space
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Software Hacks
WordPress
Jul 29, 2008
T
Search Engine Optimization - New York Times
By
Amit Agarwal
In
nyt
Jul 29, 2008
S
Learn the Art of Writing Search Engine Friendly URLs from Matt Cutts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jul 25, 2008
L
Google Knol - Quick Start Guide
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Jul 24, 2008
G
Google Using TinyURL for Shortening URLs in SMS Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
sms
Jul 21, 2008
G
Amazon S3 Buckets Described in Plain English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
Jul 15, 2008
A
Register .me Web Domain Names with GoDaddy "in a few hours"
By
Amit Agarwal
In
godaddy
Web Domains
Jul 15, 2008
R
CSS Tools That Compress & Strip Unused Styles From Your CSS Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
lists
Jul 14, 2008
C
Add a Drop Shadow Effect to your Pictures with Pic Shadow
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Jul 14, 2008
A
Speech Recognition in YouTube Lets You Search for Spoken Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Speech Recognition
Jul 13, 2008
S
QR Codes: Share Text Information inside Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
QR Codes
Jul 11, 2008
Q
View Summary of Amazon Product Reviews Without Installing Pluribo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Online Shopping
Software Hacks
useful
Jul 10, 2008
V
Download Free Sounds to Relax Your Brain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Jul 10, 2008
D
Edit Animated GIF Images Frame by Frame with GIF Maker
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
useful
Jul 09, 2008
E
bit.ly = TinyURL + Google Cache + Web Stats + RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tinyurl
Twitter
useful
Jul 09, 2008
B
Know When Your Website Gets Banned or Penalized in Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Software Hacks
track
webmaster
Jul 08, 2008
K
Template: Request Reconsideration To Remove Google Penalty
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jul 08, 2008
T
Upload Photos from Web Pages to Flickr Directly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Mozilla Firefox
upload
Jul 07, 2008
U
Yahoo! Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
yahoo
Jul 05, 2008
Y
Microsoft Direct Network Effect vs Google Indirect Effect
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
microsoft
Jul 05, 2008
M
Copy Video Clips from YouTube to other Websites with YouClone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copy
YouTube
Jul 04, 2008
C
How to Write Meta Tags & Keywords for Better Search Engine Rankings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
yahoo
Jul 02, 2008
H
Visualize Units of Measurement Without Getting Technical
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
useful
Jul 01, 2008
V
How to Download PowerPoint Presentations from SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Jul 01, 2008
H
DMCA Complaints appear in Google Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copyright
DMCA
Google
Jul 01, 2008
D
Create Disposable Web Notes That Disappear After Being Read
By
Amit Agarwal
In
note taking
privacy
Software Hacks
useful
Jul 01, 2008
C
Photoshop Celebrities Spur Demand for Photo Retouching Experts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jun 30, 2008
P
Cloud Computing, Living in the Cloud – What Do They Mean?
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 29, 2008
C
Online Screen Reader for Websites - Web Anywhere
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Jun 26, 2008
O
Edit Google Maps Like a Wiki; Add Roads, Schools, Buildings, etc.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
wiki
Jun 24, 2008
E
Find Word Meanings with Visuwords – Visual Dictionary & Thesaurus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dictionary
useful
Jun 23, 2008
F
Print Your Guinness World Record Certificate for Firefox 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Mozilla Firefox
Jun 18, 2008
P
Turn any Picture into a Cartoon without Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
useful
Jun 17, 2008
T
BBC Builds a News Aggregator To Show Related Web Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bbc
techmeme
Jun 17, 2008
B
Google Should Seriously Consider Decoding TinyURLs of Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tinyurl
Twitter
Jun 16, 2008
G
The Advantages of Writing a Technical Book - Money or Personal Brand
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 16, 2008
T
Quickly Analyze Long Pieces of Text with Tag Clouds
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 16, 2008
Q
Marissa Mayer Keynote on How Google Works
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Jun 13, 2008
M
Publish Your Favorite Websites In a Single Web Page with Zoho Notebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
note taking
share
Software Hacks
zoho
Jun 12, 2008
P
Video: How to Browse Websites Anonymously
By
Amit Agarwal
In
anonymous
censorship
cnet
Jun 12, 2008
V
How to Upload MP3 Music Files to Flickr or Picasa
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
mp3
Jun 09, 2008
H
Some People Still Buy Gmail Invites from eBay
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ebay
Gmail
Jun 09, 2008
S
How to Create Photo Essays Similar to TIME Magazine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Camtasia Studio
Jun 09, 2008
H
Can You Depend on Online Storage Services That Are Free ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
news
online storage
Jun 03, 2008
C
Improve Your Note-Taking Skills with Listen and Write
By
Amit Agarwal
In
podcasts
useful
Jun 03, 2008
I
Sites That Accept User Generated Content go for the Mullet Hairstyle
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 02, 2008
S
Google Search Inspired by Unix Command Shell
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
open
Jun 02, 2008
G
The Importance of Short URLs in Print Newspapers & Magazines
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
short urls
May 30, 2008
T
Browse Images From Google Face Search Using Cover Flow Interface
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Images
itunes
May 30, 2008
B
Get Stock Prices Live with Yahoo! Finance - No 15 Minute Delays
By
Amit Agarwal
May 29, 2008
G
Zoho Will Help Backup All Your Google Docs Documents Locally
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
Google Docs
Software Hacks
zoho
May 28, 2008
Z
Test Your Geography Knowledge Online with a Game of Tetris
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
games
May 28, 2008
T
The Best Web Based Video Editing Tool is Jumpcut
By
Amit Agarwal
In
video editing
May 27, 2008
T
Read Books at Work While Boss Thinks You're Working on a PowerPoint Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
TODO
May 27, 2008
R
Subscribe to RSS Feeds for Techmeme Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
Software Hacks
techmeme
May 22, 2008
S
Measure Area of your Home or a Football Stadium with Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Software Hacks
May 22, 2008
M
Quickly Grab a URL on Google Wikis; No Google Juice Though
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sites
news
open
wiki
May 22, 2008
Q
Add Techmeme Search To Firefox & IE 7 Search Box
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techmeme
May 20, 2008
A
Deliver Synchronized Presentations On the Web with Zoho Show
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
Presentations
zoho
May 20, 2008
D
Screenshot: Google AdSense Ads in Image Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
news
open
May 17, 2008
S
How to Find Clever Web Domains Like del.icio.us or ma.tt or blo.gs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Software Hacks
useful
Web Domains
May 15, 2008
H
Synchronize PowerPoint Presentations With Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
YouTube
May 13, 2008
S
Buying Web Domain Names - Tips and Precautions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Domains
May 13, 2008
B
Sort Data Online in Alphabetic or Numeric Order with Textris
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft excel
spreadsheets
useful
May 12, 2008
S
Turn Your Website Into an AdSense Parked Domain For a Minute
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
parked domains
May 12, 2008
T
Send Your Name to the Moon in a NASA Spacecraft
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
May 09, 2008
S
Design Your Own Fonts Online with FontStruct Font Builder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
useful
May 09, 2008
D
Shared IP Error While Opening the Google Home page
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
May 08, 2008
S
Stitch Your Digital Photos To Create 360 degree Panoramas Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
panorama
Tools
useful
May 08, 2008
S
Problem with AdSense Reports: Your Earnings May Have Gone Static
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
open
May 06, 2008
P
Join Multiple Video Files of Various Formats Into One Movie
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Software Hacks
video editing
YouTube
May 06, 2008
J
Use The Vi Text Editor In Your Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
text editor
May 06, 2008
U
LinkedIn Tips and Tweaks: Do More with your LinkedIn Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
LinkedIn
Software Hacks
May 05, 2008
L
Make Perfect Wallpapers for Mobile Phones with Your Pictures
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
wallpaper
May 02, 2008
M
Translate Hindi Text to English with Google Translation Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
hindi
Language Translation
useful
May 02, 2008
T
Google: Stuffing Lot of Keywords in Web URLs Is Spam
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
May 01, 2008
G
Learning to Use Boolean Search Operators in Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
May 01, 2008
L
CSS Text Painting of George W. Bush - No Images, Only HTML
By
Amit Agarwal
In
art
CSS
Apr 30, 2008
C
Using the Wikipedia API - Live Demo with Source Code
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Code
Wikipedia
Apr 28, 2008
U
Turn Your Pictures Into Impressive Photo Mosaic Posters
By
Amit Agarwal
In
gift ideas
useful
Apr 28, 2008
T
Navigate The Street View in Google Maps with Keyboard Shortcuts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
keyboard shortcuts
Software Hacks
Apr 27, 2008
N
Send Flickr Pictures As Inline Email Attachments
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Apr 24, 2008
S
Wikipedia Search = Google Suggest + I'm Feeling Lucky
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google suggest
Wikipedia
Apr 24, 2008
W
3D Video Panoramas - You Can Look Anywhere In The Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
panorama
Apr 22, 2008
3
Click TinyURL Links Without Getting Into Embarrassing Situations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Software Hacks
tinyurl
Apr 18, 2008
C
"Don't Be Evil" - The Man Who Coined This Phrase at Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Apr 18, 2008
"
How to Deal with Hyperactive Friends on Facebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Software Hacks
Apr 17, 2008
H
Solving Crosswords Puzzles Together with Friends on Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
fun
Software Hacks
Apr 16, 2008
S
Upload Very Large PowerPoint Presentation Files to SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
upload
Apr 14, 2008
U
Dummies Guide to Google Apps and Salesforce Software Marriage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dummies
Google Apps
Apr 14, 2008
D
Capture Videos With Your Webcam and Upload Them to Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
webcam
YouTube
Apr 10, 2008
C
The Ships That Cut the Undersea Internet Cables
By
Amit Agarwal
In
cables
news
Apr 10, 2008
T
Open Your Google Docs Presentations in Microsoft PowerPoint
By
Amit Agarwal
In
export
Google Docs
Microsoft PowerPoint
news
ppt
Apr 09, 2008
O
Google Earth Does a Yahoo! 3D News Globe With New York Times
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
news
Apr 07, 2008
G
What is a Topless Meeting in Office ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Apr 02, 2008
W
How to Hide Text Notes from Flickr Pictures Without Any Scripts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Software Hacks
Apr 02, 2008
H
Linking to High Quality Sites Improves Credibility of Your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Apr 02, 2008
L
YouTube Video ID Tool Is Live — Are Your YouTube Clips Safe ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copyright
YouTube
Apr 02, 2008
Y
Key Learnings from the Q&A Session with Google Webmaster Team
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
SEO
Apr 02, 2008
K
Live Q&A With Google Webmaster Team - Summary
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
SEO
Apr 02, 2008
L
New Google Docs Features - Offline Editing, YouTube Video Embeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
google gears
offline
zoho
Apr 01, 2008
N
TinyURL Alternative for Sharing NSFW (Not Safe for Work) Links
By
Amit Agarwal
In
nsfw
tinyurl
Twitter
Mar 31, 2008
T
Google 404 Error Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
404
Google
Mar 31, 2008
G
The Office of Arianna Huffington in New York
By
Amit Agarwal
Mar 30, 2008
T
Why You Need To Submit Website Sitemap To Google Webmaster
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sitemaps
open
Mar 28, 2008
W
Send Pictures from Google Picasa Directly to Photoshop for Editing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
picasa
Mar 28, 2008
S
How Many Google AdSense Ads Did You Click Today ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Mar 27, 2008
H
Countries That Enjoy More Coverage in Mainstream Media and Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
stats
world map
Mar 26, 2008
C
Reverse Lookup: Find a Street Address Give the Latitude and Longitude Coordinates
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
gps
Software Hacks
Mar 26, 2008
R
Indian Language Support in Google Docs & Google Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
indic
Mar 26, 2008
I
How to Extract Picture Frames from Animated GIF Images Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
extract
GIF
useful
Mar 24, 2008
H
Write Text Longer Than 140 Characters in Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Twitter
Mar 21, 2008
W
How to Embarrass Tech Support Staff ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Mar 17, 2008
H
OpenDNS - What is OpenDNS and Why You Absolutely Need It ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
opendns
Mar 17, 2008
O
Fonts for Creating LOLCAT Pictures
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
open
Mar 15, 2008
F
Create Desktop Wallpapers That Resemble Beautiful Modern Art
By
Amit Agarwal
In
art
fun
wallpaper
Mar 14, 2008
C
Bird's Eye View: Take an Aerial Tour of any City without Google Earth
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
Google Maps
Mar 13, 2008
B
Outbound Links on Webpages Are Good for SEO, Can Boost Rankings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Mar 13, 2008
O
Save Web Pages to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Mar 13, 2008
S
Is That Email Attachment Clean or Infected with some Virus ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
antivirus
email attachments
useful
Mar 12, 2008
I
Know the Daily Page Views for any Wikipedia Article
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Wikipedia
Mar 12, 2008
K
How to Embed RSS Feeds into HTML Web Pages - The Easy Way
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Embed
RSS
Software Hacks
Mar 05, 2008
H
Why Online Document Sharing Is Not Like YouTube or Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
issuu
scribd
SlideShare
Mar 05, 2008
W
Google Webmaster Guidelines, Text Link Ads and Lynx
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Mar 04, 2008
G
Tracking Clicks in Emails Using Google Analytics
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Google Analytics
Mar 03, 2008
T
Use Google Alerts to Get Quality Inbound Links for your Website - Eric Ward
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google alerts
SEO
Mar 01, 2008
U
Should You Move to a Paperless Office By Scanning All Document to PDF ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
environment
PDF
Feb 29, 2008
S
How to Add Google Sites to an Existing Google Apps Account ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
google sites
wiki
Feb 28, 2008
H
Remove Backgrounds from Photos without Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Feb 28, 2008
R
Learn How to Quickly Count Currency Notes
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 28, 2008
L
The New BBC Homepage - Beautiful
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bbc
news
Feb 27, 2008
T
Use Google Docs To Compare Two Text Files Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
compare
Google Docs
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Feb 27, 2008
U
Convert Word 2003 Documents to .docx Online with Zoho Writer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
docx
Microsoft Word
zoho
Feb 27, 2008
C
Calculate the Strength of your Passwords Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
useful
Feb 26, 2008
C
Most Pirated Software Programs on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
ebay
piracy
research
Feb 25, 2008
M
Beautiful Firefox Wallpaper for Your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
wallpaper
Feb 22, 2008
B
Flickr Adds NoFollow for External Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Feb 21, 2008
F
Embed Images from Google Maps In Emails & Blogs Without Using Screen Capture Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Google Maps
useful
Feb 21, 2008
E
The Most Expensive Part of Google Homepage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Feb 21, 2008
T
Do You Maintain Multiple Google Accounts ? Solve That Headache of Logging In and Out
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Feb 21, 2008
D
Microsoft To Release New APIs for Office 2007 Programs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft
news
open
Feb 21, 2008
M
Arrange Browser Bookmarks Like The Icons On Your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Feb 20, 2008
A
Embed Documents in Web Pages with Scribd iPaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
scribd
Feb 19, 2008
E
Convert PDF Documents to SWF Flash Movies
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Feb 14, 2008
C
Create MP3 Ringtones and Music Loops Online with MyBytes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mp3
Music
ringtones
Feb 13, 2008
C
Auto Discover Great Websites Without Installing StumbleUpon Toolbar; Works In All Web Browsers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
opera
safari
stumbleupon
Feb 11, 2008
A
Build Your Family Tree Online with Kindo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
family tree
useful
Feb 07, 2008
B
Find People Who Are Yet To Accept Your Request to Become Facebook Friends
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Feb 06, 2008
F
Hide Your Web Images From Normal View with a Text Layer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
Images
Feb 05, 2008
H
Measure Distance Between Two Locations Using Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
mashup
Feb 05, 2008
M
Convert PDF Files Into 3D Magazines, Embed in Web Pages - Issuu
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
PDF
scribd
SlideShare
upload
useful
Feb 05, 2008
C
Google Images Prefers Showing Fresh Pictures In Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google Images
SEO
Feb 04, 2008
G
How Are People Twittering on Twitter ? Google Tells It All
By
Amit Agarwal
In
research
statistics
Twitter
Jan 31, 2008
H
Google Free Proxy Server - Language Translation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
Proxy Server
Jan 29, 2008
G
Eliminate Camera Shake With a Tripod Made of String and a Screw
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Digital Camera
photography
Jan 29, 2008
E
Upload SWF Flash Movies to YouTube Video
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
upload
YouTube
Jan 29, 2008
U
Monitor Google PageRank Across All Data Centers From The Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google pagerank
Windows
Jan 28, 2008
M
Design Your Own O'Reilly Book Covers Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jan 28, 2008
D
Did Google Penalize Your Website Rankings or PageRank ? Read This
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jan 25, 2008
D
Create Your Own Passport Size Photos At Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
diy
useful
Jan 24, 2008
C
Ignore All Facebook Apps Requests in One Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jan 24, 2008
I
Right-Click and Upload Office Files to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
upload
Jan 24, 2008
R
Create MP3 Files From Text in Emails and Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
mp3
text
useful
Jan 24, 2008
C
Write Something With A Pen On National Handwriting Day
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tablet pc
Jan 24, 2008
W
Prevent Boss From Snooping On Your Google Search Queries
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
TODO
Jan 23, 2008
P
The Best Companion Tools for YouTube and other Web Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flash video
video editing
YouTube
Jan 17, 2008
T
Turn Your Photos into Pop Art Without Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
gift ideas
Jan 16, 2008
T
Save Web Pages As An Image with Kwout
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Screen Capture
useful
Jan 15, 2008
S
Will Apple Now Force Wired Magazine To Close Shop ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
Apple Macbook
steve jobs
Jan 14, 2008
W
Become a Celebrity: Put Your Face on Magazine Covers and CNN
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Jan 02, 2008
B
Facebook Blocked At School or Office? Access Facebook Via Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Facebook
Dec 31, 2007
F
Type Less When Browsing Internet from a Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Productivity
Dec 29, 2007
T
Featured on the Official Google AdSense Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Dec 28, 2007
F
One Web Messenger for Yahoo!, Google Talk and MSN
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google talk
im
yahoo messenger
Dec 27, 2007
O
Did Jimmy Wales Shut Down OpenServing (for Wiki Hosting)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Dec 21, 2007
D
Dress Your Avatar at Yahoo! Avatar Towns
By
Amit Agarwal
In
yahoo
Dec 20, 2007
D
Search All Popular Social Websites with KeoTag
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 19, 2007
S
All the Tools You Need for Setting Up a Virtual Office
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 17, 2007
A
Why Just YouTube? Upload Video Clips To Multiple Sites in One Shot!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
upload
YouTube
Dec 17, 2007
W
Difference Between Pageviews and Unique Pageviews
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 14, 2007
D
Word of the Year W00t To Be Deleted from Wikipedia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Dec 12, 2007
W
Read Adobe PDF Files In Your Web Browser Without Any Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Dec 12, 2007
R
Google Adds A Scroller To Some AdSense Ads - Video Demo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Dec 12, 2007
G
The Blog Readability Badge Can Harm Your Website Rankings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
scam
Dec 11, 2007
T
Creating Strong But Memorable Passwords with Inkblots
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Dec 06, 2007
C
Sync Microsoft Office Documents with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Dec 06, 2007
S
Google AdSense Christmas Gift for 2007 Arrives
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Dec 05, 2007
G
Using Thumbnails of Copyrighted Images is Fair Use
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copyright
Dec 04, 2007
U
Get a Printable Phone List of All Your Facebook Friends
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Dec 01, 2007
G
A TV Style Video Player for Watching Your Favorite Web Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tv
YouTube
Nov 29, 2007
A
