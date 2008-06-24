Home
Contact
Google Add-ons
Mail Merge for Gmail
Document Studio
Save Gmail to Google Drive
Email Studio for Gmail
Creator Studio for Slides
Google Forms Notifications
@twitter
Search
Search
Internet
Google Postcard: Search the Web by Snail Mail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Mar 31, 2009
G
Google AdSense Video Units Are Being Discontinued
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
YouTube
Mar 27, 2009
G
How to Create Flowcharts & Diagrams in Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Google Docs
Mar 26, 2009
H
Compare Changes on a Web Page Side-by-side Like a Wiki
By
Amit Agarwal
In
edit
monitor
web pages
wiki
Mar 25, 2009
C
Record & Upload HD Screencasts to YouTube for Free with ScreenToaster
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
YouTube
Mar 23, 2009
R
Now Upload Excel 2007 Files to Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Google Docs
Mar 20, 2009
N
Why Everyone on Twitter Needs NutShellMail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
email overload
Twitter
Mar 18, 2009
W
Turn your RSS Feed into a Web Slice for Internet Explorer 8
By
Amit Agarwal
In
internet explorer 8
RSS
Mar 16, 2009
T
How to Efficiently Manage Your Collection of Bookmarklets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
browser
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 13, 2009
H
Guide to Most Useful Bookmarklets for Chrome, Firefox, Safari, etc.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
browser
lists
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 12, 2009
G
Write your Name in Ancient Egyptian Scripts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
history
Mar 12, 2009
W
Fake Screenshot of your Google AdSense Earnings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
fun
Mar 10, 2009
F
A Request to Google AdSense Team
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Google AdSense
Mar 09, 2009
A
Visualizing a Trillion: Just How Big That Number Is?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
visualization
Mar 09, 2009
V
Document Search Engine with Inline Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
docx
PDF
search engine
useful
Mar 09, 2009
D
How to Open Embedded Google Maps in Full View
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
exclusive
Google Maps
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 09, 2009
H
Create Fake Magazine Covers with WriteOnIt
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Mar 08, 2009
C
Read Web Articles in a Beautiful & Distraction Free Environment
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Mar 06, 2009
R
Banned AdSense Publisher Gets His Money Back from Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
banned
Google AdSense
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 06, 2009
B
Magazine Articles Optimized for Reading on Mobile Phones
By
Amit Agarwal
In
magazines
Mar 05, 2009
M
Can Your Website Handle Sudden Increase in Traffic ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Mar 05, 2009
C
Search for a Life Partner Who Looks Like Your Favorite Actor or Actress
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Mar 05, 2009
S
Google Advertising on the AdSense Network - Case of Reverse Arbitrage?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Mar 04, 2009
G
Notes from the Google Webmaster Conference
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Mar 04, 2009
N
Digital Inspiration Reader Survey
By
Amit Agarwal
In
survey
Mar 04, 2009
D
Site Clinic: An SEO Checklist for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Mar 03, 2009
S
Most Innovative Regions of the World
By
Amit Agarwal
In
visualization
Mar 03, 2009
M
Find the Right Spectacle Frame for your Face
By
Amit Agarwal
In
designer
useful
Mar 02, 2009
F
Deep Font Challenge: How Well do you know your Fonts ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
fun
games
Feb 27, 2009
D
The Great Transparent Laptop Screen Trick
By
Amit Agarwal
Feb 27, 2009
T
Monitor Internet Censorship Around the World
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
Feb 26, 2009
M
Number of Links on the Homepage of Popular Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Data Visualization
information overload
visualization
Feb 25, 2009
N
Google AdSense Optimization Tips - Presentation
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Presentations
Feb 25, 2009
G
Can You Guess a Person's Age from their Photograph
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Feb 25, 2009
C
The Mystery of the most (In)famous Girl on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Domains
Feb 21, 2009
T
Google Adsense Now Allows You to Change Fonts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Feb 20, 2009
G
The Credit Crisis Explained in Simple English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
English
tutorial
Feb 19, 2009
T
T9 Text Input on your Cell Phone Won't Suggest Slang Terms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Feb 18, 2009
T
How would the Internet look on Paper ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
animation
fun
Internet
Feb 18, 2009
H
AdSense for Domains Available for International Publishers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google AdSense
parked domains
Feb 18, 2009
A
Emoticons without Turning your Head
By
Amit Agarwal
In
smileys
Feb 16, 2009
E
Fascinated by Charles Darwin? Morph Yourself into an Ape
By
Amit Agarwal
In
animation
fun
morph
Feb 13, 2009
F
Is Text-to-Speech a Copyright Violation ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
copyright
Feb 11, 2009
I
Insult anyone in Shakespearean English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Feb 11, 2009
I
Always Check Emails Caught in your Spam Folder
By
Amit Agarwal
In
spam
Web Domains
Feb 09, 2009
A
Google begins promoting Shortest Domain g.cn
By
Amit Agarwal
In
china
Google
Feb 06, 2009
G
Embed Videos in Web Pages To Get On Google Universal Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
YouTube
Feb 05, 2009
E
How to Clean Your Internet History in Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
delete
erase
Mozilla Firefox
privacy
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Feb 05, 2009
H
Simple Chat Client based on Net Send
By
Amit Agarwal
In
autohotkey
chat
utilities
Feb 05, 2009
S
Video Title & Ratings Added to the YouTube Player
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
YouTube
Feb 05, 2009
V
Printing Fake Currency Notes is disallowed in Photoshop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
currency
Print
Feb 05, 2009
P
Is Noise Driving you Mad ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Feb 05, 2009
I
The Colors of Google Logo Are Dripping Down
By
Amit Agarwal
In
art
Google
logos
Feb 04, 2009
T
Shakespeare in XML
By
Amit Agarwal
In
books
fun
Feb 04, 2009
S
How to Memorize Long Pieces of Text Quickly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Feb 04, 2009
H
How People with the same Surname are Distributed Across States in US & Canada
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Feb 04, 2009
H
Should Your Blog be in a Sub-Directory, Sub-Domain or a Separate Web Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Feb 04, 2009
S
Get the #1 Song for any Day in History
By
Amit Agarwal
In
song
Feb 03, 2009
G
How to Make Sure That TechMeme Links to your Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
link building
techmeme
Feb 03, 2009
H
Should College Students Cite Wikipedia in their Academic Papers?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
citations
education
Wikipedia
Feb 03, 2009
S
What Do You Use Google For?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google
Feb 02, 2009
W
Put Google on your Business Cards
By
Amit Agarwal
In
business card
Google
Feb 02, 2009
P
Google Bus Will Introduce Internet to New Users in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Google
Feb 01, 2009
G
Any Google Result "May Harm your Computer"
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Jan 31, 2009
A
An Email Reminder Service That Can Pester If You Like
By
Amit Agarwal
In
TODO
Jan 30, 2009
A
Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter - Funny or Bad Taste ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
India
Twitter
Jan 30, 2009
M
Convert English Text to Pseudo Russian Typography
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Jan 30, 2009
C
Check Google PageRank of an Entire Website Using Sitemaps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google pagerank
SEO
useful
Jan 29, 2009
C
Google Updates Privacy Policy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google
privacy
Jan 29, 2009
G
All Email Messages in Gmail Have a Permanent Web Address
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bookmarks
Gmail
Software Hacks
Jan 28, 2009
A
The Connection Between Obama's Poster and Google Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copyright
Google Images
obama
Jan 28, 2009
T
The Most Popular Twitter Acronyms
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Jan 28, 2009
T
Yahoo Currency Converter Gets Smart; Adds Pocket Guides
By
Amit Agarwal
In
currency
exchange
useful
Jan 27, 2009
Y
Read Wikipedia: The Missing Manual on Wikipedia Itself
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Jan 27, 2009
R
Internet Explorer 8 Fans Take a Cue from Spread Firefox
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ie8
Mozilla Firefox
Jan 27, 2009
I
Adopt Lost Words to Bring Them Back From Extinction
By
Amit Agarwal
In
English
Jan 27, 2009
A
How to Find the ID of any Facebook Page or User Profile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Jan 25, 2009
H
Get RSS Feed Suggestions Based on your Existing Subscriptions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
RSS
Jan 21, 2009
G
Check the Color Contrast of your Web Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Tools
Web Design
Jan 21, 2009
C
Create your own Garfield Comic Strip
By
Amit Agarwal
In
comic
Jan 20, 2009
C
The Size of Internet to Double Every 5 Years
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Internet
research
Jan 19, 2009
T
Put your own Photo in Barack Obama's 'Hope' Poster
By
Amit Agarwal
In
avatar
fun
magazines
obama
Jan 14, 2009
P
Hide your Secret Document inside ASCII Art
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Jan 12, 2009
H
Get Google Apps for Free without Buying a Web Domain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dreamhost
Google Apps
web hosting
Jan 10, 2009
G
Create Graphs Online with Google Chart Maker
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Charts
Jan 07, 2009
C
How to Embed Almost Anything in your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
Jan 06, 2009
H
Dreamhost Sale to End in a Few Hours
By
Amit Agarwal
In
coupon codes
dreamhost
Jan 05, 2009
D
Identify Fonts Visually with What the Font
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Jan 02, 2009
I
Identify Country Flags by their Appearance or Color
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
useful
Dec 29, 2008
I
Online Polls: Find the best Web Polling Software for your needs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
lists
polls
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Dec 24, 2008
O
How Much Damage Can a Nuclear Bomb Cause?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
mashup
useful
Dec 22, 2008
H
Convert Your Emails into Google Documents without Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Docs
Dec 19, 2008
C
Crowdsourcing 1 Image to 10000 Artists for 100 Dollars
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Dec 18, 2008
C
Find Microsoft Office Documents & Templates with Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
docx
Google
Microsoft Office
Dec 17, 2008
F
Domain Clock Generates Web Domain Names from the Current Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
time
Web Domains
Dec 17, 2008
D
Enable Google Analytics for your AdSense Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Google Analytics
Dec 15, 2008
E
How Do I Say that Word In Different Languages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
languages
useful
words
Dec 11, 2008
H
Online Google Dictionary
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dictionary
Google
Language Translation
pronunciation
useful
Dec 09, 2008
O
Does Twitter Have an 'Excessive Use' Policy?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
mumbai
Twitter
Dec 08, 2008
D
Most Popular Google Subdomains
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Web Domains
Dec 08, 2008
M
Embed YouTube Videos in WideScreen Format
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
YouTube
Dec 04, 2008
E
Registration for .TEL Domain Names Now Open!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Domains
Dec 03, 2008
R
The Best Online Storage Service - Windows SkyDrive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
online storage
Dec 03, 2008
T
Why Does Google Allow Ads for AdSense Ready Websites?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
opinion
scam
Dec 02, 2008
W
AdBlocker Extensions for Browsers Can Help Conserve Power
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 02, 2008
A
Don't Create a YouTube Clone with our Videos: Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
YouTube
Dec 01, 2008
D
Animated Typewriter Effect for your Text
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
GIF
open
Dec 01, 2008
A
Amazon S3 Goes Down with CloudFront
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
cloudfront
Nov 27, 2008
A
Tutorial: Create a Yahoo BOSS powered Site Search Engine
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google custom search
yahoo
Nov 27, 2008
T
Make a Twitter Background Image with PowerPoint or Keynote
By
Amit Agarwal
In
keynote
Microsoft PowerPoint
Twitter
Nov 26, 2008
M
Detect If Your Web Pages Link to Infected Sites or Serve Malware Themselves
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hacked
hijack
malware
webmaster
Nov 26, 2008
D
All Sea Piracy Related Incidents on a Google Map
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Nov 24, 2008
A
How Twitter Helped Me Get Sponsorship from Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Twitter
Nov 19, 2008
H
InLinks - Text-Link-Ads That Are Tough to Detect
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Nov 19, 2008
I
Should You Use Alt or Title Attribute to Describe Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Images
SEO
Nov 18, 2008
S
How to Setup Amazon S3 with CloudFront as a Content Delivery Network
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
Nov 18, 2008
H
Comprehensive Popularity Analysis of any Web Site
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 18, 2008
C
Periodic Table of the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Internet
visualization
Nov 15, 2008
P
Improve SEO with PDF Files: Get Google to Read Your PDFs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
SEO
Nov 13, 2008
I
Did you fall for TwitterRank ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
phishing
prank
Twitter
Nov 13, 2008
D
The Evolution of Writing on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
illustration
Nov 12, 2008
T
Text Links from .edu or .gov Domains Are Not Special to Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google pagerank
link building
SEO
Nov 10, 2008
T
Disable the ugly Wikipedia Donation Banner
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Nov 08, 2008
D
Internet Explorer to shift to Webkit ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ie
microsoft
Nov 07, 2008
I
Note: Avatars too are Copyrighted like Regular Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
avatar
copyright
Nov 05, 2008
N
Search Custom Size Pictures with Yahoo Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
yahoo
Nov 05, 2008
S
How Many Websites are there on the Internet?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
Web Domains
Nov 04, 2008
H
Lower your Amazon S3 Bill and also Improve Website Loading Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Nov 03, 2008
L
Get Opera like Speed Dial Homepage for any Web Browser
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
opera
Nov 02, 2008
G
How Does a Color-Blind Person See Your Site ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
eyes
Nov 02, 2008
H
The Websites You Visit Can Reveal Your Gender
By
Amit Agarwal
In
history
Oct 31, 2008
T
What is the Most Searched Color Online ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
colors
Oct 30, 2008
W
Search by Location in Google News
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google news
Oct 29, 2008
S
Turn Your Name into an Avatar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
avatar
fun
Oct 26, 2008
T
Download MP3 Songs from Amazon via iTunes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Apple Mac
itunes
mp3
Music
Oct 26, 2008
D
Design and Print Custom Calendars
By
Amit Agarwal
In
calendar
Print
Oct 23, 2008
D
Find the Exact Opposite Point on Earth with Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google Maps
Oct 22, 2008
F
Planning To Redesign Your Website? Tips and Ideas
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 20, 2008
P
Google Docs Guide: How to do Stuff with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Oct 17, 2008
G
Record your Desktop Screen Online with Screen Toaster
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
Oct 16, 2008
R
Flickr Guide: How to Do Everything with Flickr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Oct 16, 2008
F
How to Host Images on Amazon S3 Storage Service - Step by Step Guide
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
web hosting
Oct 13, 2008
H
Google Custom Search with Fewer Ads
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Oct 10, 2008
G
Use Descriptive Anchor Text for Outbound Links
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Oct 07, 2008
U
Is That Company a Scam? Google Suggest May Have a Clue
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google suggest
scam
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 04, 2008
I
Google SMS Channels: Send SMS Text Messages to your Group for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sms
sms
Oct 03, 2008
G
Importing Email Addresses from Google Apps into LinkedIn
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
import
LinkedIn
Sep 30, 2008
I
Visualize the Accurate Size of Objects On Your Computer Screen with Pective
By
Amit Agarwal
In
compare
visualize
Sep 29, 2008
V
A Video Game That You Can Play on YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
games
YouTube
Sep 24, 2008
A
Add Yahoo Messenger to your Website & Chat With Visitors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
chat
im
yahoo messenger
Sep 24, 2008
A
Read Wall Street Journal Articles for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Bookmarklets
Sep 19, 2008
R
Convert Web Pages Into a Printer Friendly Format with Print What You Like
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
Print
Sep 18, 2008
C
Search Photo Sharing Websites with Google Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Images
Sep 17, 2008
S
Disable Facebook Chat Forever
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Sep 16, 2008
D
DreamHost Web Hosting Servers can be used for File Backup
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
dreamhost
Sep 15, 2008
D
Onion Maps Offer 3D Tourist Maps of World's Most Popular Cities
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google Maps
world map
Sep 12, 2008
O
After Books, Google is Busy Scanning Old Newspapers of your Great Grandpa's Era
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google news
Sep 08, 2008
A
The Inspiration Behind The Logo Design of Google Chrome
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
logo
Sep 05, 2008
T
How to Get the Favicon Image of a Website with Google S2 Converter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
WordPress
Sep 04, 2008
H
Add Inline Language Translation to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
Google Translate
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Sep 02, 2008
A
How to Write your own IM Bot
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google talk
im
tutorial
yahoo messenger
Sep 01, 2008
H
Bing Tips and Tricks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Aug 29, 2008
B
Introducing Digital Inspiration v2.0
By
Amit Agarwal
In
announcements
Aug 28, 2008
I
Morph Your Picture with Faces from the 1960's and 70's Era
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
morph
Aug 18, 2008
M
Why Create a Google Sitemap for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google sitemaps
inspiration
SEO
Aug 15, 2008
W
Tell a Friend: A Replacement for that 'Email a Friend' Link on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
sharethis
widgets
Aug 11, 2008
T
Add Items to your Amazon Wish list That Aren't Available on Amazon
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Bookmarklets
Aug 11, 2008
A
Who Owns the Major Internet Brands and Companies?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Aug 08, 2008
W
Stop OpenDNS From Redirecting Invalid URLs to their Search Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
404
hijack
ip address
opendns
Aug 04, 2008
S
Run Traceroute Command from Computers in Multiple Locations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
network
useful
Jul 30, 2008
R
Turn Off Picture Thumbnails in WordPress & Save Web Server Space
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Software Hacks
WordPress
Jul 29, 2008
T
Search Engine Optimization - New York Times
By
Amit Agarwal
In
nyt
Jul 29, 2008
S
Learn the Art of Writing Search Engine Friendly URLs from Matt Cutts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jul 25, 2008
L
Google Knol - Quick Start Guide
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Jul 24, 2008
G
Google Using TinyURL for Shortening URLs in SMS Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
sms
Jul 21, 2008
G
Amazon S3 Buckets Described in Plain English
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
Jul 15, 2008
A
Register .me Web Domain Names with GoDaddy "in a few hours"
By
Amit Agarwal
In
godaddy
Web Domains
Jul 15, 2008
R
CSS Tools That Compress & Strip Unused Styles From Your CSS Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
lists
Jul 14, 2008
C
Add a Drop Shadow Effect to your Pictures with Pic Shadow
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Image Editing
Jul 14, 2008
A
Speech Recognition in YouTube Lets You Search for Spoken Content
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Speech Recognition
Jul 13, 2008
S
QR Codes: Share Text Information inside Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
QR Codes
Jul 11, 2008
Q
View Summary of Amazon Product Reviews Without Installing Pluribo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Online Shopping
Software Hacks
useful
Jul 10, 2008
V
Download Free Sounds to Relax Your Brain
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
Jul 10, 2008
D
Edit Animated GIF Images Frame by Frame with GIF Maker
By
Amit Agarwal
In
GIF
useful
Jul 09, 2008
E
bit.ly = TinyURL + Google Cache + Web Stats + RSS Feeds
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tinyurl
Twitter
useful
Jul 09, 2008
B
Know When Your Website Gets Banned or Penalized in Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Software Hacks
track
webmaster
Jul 08, 2008
K
Template: Request Reconsideration To Remove Google Penalty
By
Amit Agarwal
In
SEO
Jul 08, 2008
T
Upload Photos from Web Pages to Flickr Directly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Mozilla Firefox
upload
Jul 07, 2008
U
Yahoo! Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
yahoo
Jul 05, 2008
Y
Microsoft Direct Network Effect vs Google Indirect Effect
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
microsoft
Jul 05, 2008
M
Copy Video Clips from YouTube to other Websites with YouClone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copy
YouTube
Jul 04, 2008
C
How to Write Meta Tags & Keywords for Better Search Engine Rankings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
yahoo
Jul 02, 2008
H
Visualize Units of Measurement Without Getting Technical
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
useful
Jul 01, 2008
V
How to Download PowerPoint Presentations from SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Jul 01, 2008
H
DMCA Complaints appear in Google Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
copyright
DMCA
Google
Jul 01, 2008
D
Create Disposable Web Notes That Disappear After Being Read
By
Amit Agarwal
In
note taking
privacy
Software Hacks
useful
Jul 01, 2008
C
Photoshop Celebrities Spur Demand for Photo Retouching Experts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Jun 30, 2008
P
Cloud Computing, Living in the Cloud – What Do They Mean?
By
Amit Agarwal
Jun 29, 2008
C
Online Screen Reader for Websites - Web Anywhere
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Jun 26, 2008
O
Edit Google Maps Like a Wiki; Add Roads, Schools, Buildings, etc.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
wiki
Jun 24, 2008
E
Previous
Next