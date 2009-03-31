Home
Internet
The Market Share of Google in Various Countries
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Infographics
wide
Jul 06, 2010
T
Record and Replay your Writing Process with EtherPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
TODO
Jul 06, 2010
R
An Image on Google Maps Resembles Jesus Christ
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Jul 06, 2010
A
Create Google Docs Documents Using Desktop Shortcuts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Jun 24, 2010
C
Moderate Comments on your Flickr Photos with FlickrCleanr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
comments
flickr
Jun 23, 2010
M
Play YouTube Videos in HD Quality when using Full Screen Mode
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hd
Software Hacks
YouTube
Jun 21, 2010
P
Designer Indian Saree Inspired by Google Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google
Jun 19, 2010
D
Translate Documents Instantly with Google Translator Toolkit
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
useful
Jun 11, 2010
T
Access Files on your Computer from Anywhere
By
Amit Agarwal
In
remote desktop
Jun 07, 2010
A
Google Account Temporarily Disabled
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Jun 02, 2010
G
Google Search Quality Team Answers your SEO Questions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
SEO
May 21, 2010
G
Measure the Air and Road Distance Between Cities with Bing Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Google Maps
May 20, 2010
M
Even More High-Res Satellite Images on Bing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Google Maps
May 18, 2010
E
Photo Memories in Facebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
May 17, 2010
P
How Should You Change Your Twitter Handle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Twitter
May 07, 2010
H
Getting Your Resume Noticed at Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
jobs
May 06, 2010
G
Screenshots: Still the Best Way to Embed Tweets in Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
Embed
screenshots
Twitter
May 05, 2010
S
Create your own Twitter Newspaper
By
Amit Agarwal
In
newspaper
Twitter
Apr 09, 2010
C
Gmail Gets a more Practical Reading Pane
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Apr 09, 2010
G
AdSense Tip - Attract New Advertisers to your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Apr 08, 2010
A
SlideShare Presentations without the Flash Player
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flash
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Apr 07, 2010
S
Techmeme = 70% Apple News
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
techmeme
Apr 05, 2010
T
How Does your Website Look on an iPad?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
websites
Apr 05, 2010
H
Why I Love the BBC News Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bbc
Mar 29, 2010
W
How to Quickly Switch Between Google and Bing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
address bar
bing
exclusive
Google
Software Hacks
Mar 23, 2010
H
Twitter Tip: Send a Direct Message to Yourself
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Mar 22, 2010
T
Apply Custom Themes to your YouTube Channel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
themes
YouTube
z
Mar 19, 2010
A
Nestle's Facebook Page - The Controversy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Mar 17, 2010
N
A Short and Simplified Version of Wikipedia
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Wikipedia
Mar 15, 2010
A
Upload Videos to your Tumblr Blog
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tumblr
Mar 13, 2010
U
The New MSN.com Homepage
By
Amit Agarwal
Mar 09, 2010
T
Pop-up Reminders in Google Calendar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google calendar
Mar 08, 2010
P
Which Social Websites are Good for your own Site?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
social media
Mar 08, 2010
W
Use your Tumblr Blog to Create Memorable URLs for any Web Page
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tumblr
Mar 04, 2010
U
How to Safely Open Unknown Web Pages at Work
By
Amit Agarwal
In
nsfw
Mar 02, 2010
H
Google Sites - Create Wiki style Websites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
wiki
Feb 28, 2010
G
Do You Speak Multiple Languages on Facebook?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
languages
Feb 24, 2010
D
Compare Product Prices from eBay and Amazon
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
ebay
Online Shopping
Feb 22, 2010
C
Add Text Captions To Your Web Images with CSS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
CSS
Feb 19, 2010
A
A Beautiful Video Ad for Google Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Apps
TODO
Feb 17, 2010
A
Linking Analytics with another AdSense Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Google Analytics
Feb 06, 2010
L
TechCrunch Blog Removes Comments From Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
techcrunch
Feb 06, 2010
T
Quick Note to Twitter Users Who are Listed on WeFollow
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
Feb 02, 2010
Q
An Efficient Structure for WordPress Permalinks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
The Best of Digital Inspiration
WordPress
Feb 01, 2010
A
How Many Videos Have You Watched on YouTube ?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
YouTube
Jan 30, 2010
H
List of Websites That Host Pirated eBooks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ebooks
piracy
Jan 25, 2010
L
Backup all your Online Accounts to Amazon S3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
backup
Jan 25, 2010
B
Create Printer Friendly Blog Pages with Simple CSS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Code
CSS
Print
Jan 18, 2010
C
Check Seat Availability in Indian Trains
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Indian Railways
Jan 15, 2010
C
How to Recover Deleted Web Pages from the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
useful
Jan 14, 2010
H
A Book Review Program for Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
Jan 12, 2010
A
China Blocks IMDB Movie Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
Jan 08, 2010
C
Apple Keynote Videos from MacWorld and WWDC
By
Amit Agarwal
In
steve jobs
Jan 07, 2010
A
Time-Lapse Video - See One Year in One Minute
By
Amit Agarwal
In
time-lapse
Video of the Day
Jan 07, 2010
T
Easily Download all your Google Docs Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Jan 02, 2010
E
Set Thumbnail Images for your Web Pages
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 01, 2010
S
Perform Case Sensitive Search with Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Dec 31, 2009
P
How to Get on the First Page of Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
open
SEO
Dec 28, 2009
H
Movie Downloads Coming to YouTube
By
Amit Agarwal
In
movies
YouTube
Dec 24, 2009
M
Search Engines in India Filter Adult Search Results
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Google
Dec 23, 2009
S
Storytelling Through Flickr Pictures
By
Amit Agarwal
In
flickr
Dec 19, 2009
S
My Gmail Account and Google Apps Got Hacked
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
Google Apps
Dec 18, 2009
M
Create Google Short URLs without the Toolbar
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Chrome
url shortening
Dec 16, 2009
C
Google Offers Typing Tool for Indian Languages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hindi
languages
transliteration
utilities
Dec 16, 2009
G
Moving a Site from One Domain to Another Just Got a Little Easier
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Domains
web hosting
Dec 16, 2009
M
Test How Strong is your Password?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Password
Dec 15, 2009
T
Send FeedBurner Feeds to Twitter using Google Short URLs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
Dec 14, 2009
S
A To-Do List App That's Like Your Paper Diary
By
Amit Agarwal
In
gtd
todo
Dec 10, 2009
A
How to Cross-Check Your Facebook Privacy Settings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
privacy
Dec 10, 2009
H
Get a Free PDF Book on Office 2010
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ebook
office 2010
Dec 10, 2009
G
Play The Settlers of Catan Game Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
Dec 09, 2009
P
Which Amazon Store Should You Use for Buying Books?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
books
buying guide
Online Shopping
Dec 09, 2009
W
Create a PDF Diary with all your Tweets
By
Amit Agarwal
In
PDF
Twitter
Dec 07, 2009
C
Hide your Email Address with the help of Facebook
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Facebook
Software Hacks
spam
Dec 04, 2009
H
Indian Politician Wants Ban On Google India Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google
Dec 04, 2009
I
Minimal Yet Beautiful Wallpapers for your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
wallpaper
websites
Dec 04, 2009
M
Video: How to Setup Google DNS on your Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google dns
opendns
Dec 03, 2009
V
"15 Google Users Tried Bing for a Week and 10 of them Switched"
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Google
Dec 03, 2009
"
Rupert Murdoch, Eric Schmidt and Ariana Huffington on Future of Journalism
By
Amit Agarwal
In
newspaper
open
Dec 02, 2009
R
Comparison of Online Project Management Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 01, 2009
C
Google Chrome - Behind the Scenes Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ads
Google Chrome
Dec 01, 2009
G
Most Contacted Email Addresses in Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Gmail
open
Dec 01, 2009
M
Difference Between POP3 and IMAP Email Accounts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Nov 29, 2009
D
SEO Basics: Creating a Google Friendly Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
SEO
Nov 26, 2009
S
The Average CPM Rates Across Different Verticals
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Nov 26, 2009
T
Make It Easy for People to Share Web Pages on Social Sites
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
social media
Nov 24, 2009
M
Create Screencasts in Linux with Screenr
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Screencasting
Nov 24, 2009
C
Optimize Images for SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Images
inspiration
SEO
Nov 16, 2009
O
Search Queries with High Abandonment Rates
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
open
SEO
Nov 16, 2009
S
Track Your RSS Feed Clicks with Google Analytics
By
Amit Agarwal
In
feedburner
Google Analytics
RSS
Nov 13, 2009
T
Backup Your Photos Online, Preserve Memories Forever
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
backup
Images
Nov 12, 2009
B
What It Takes to Design a Magazine Cover
By
Amit Agarwal
In
magazines
time-lapse
Nov 09, 2009
W
How to Purchase Books Online for Less
By
Amit Agarwal
In
books
Online Shopping
Nov 09, 2009
H
Google Can Help You Send Holiday Greetings via Snail Mail for Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Gmail
snail mail
Nov 02, 2009
G
Is That Person Hiding a Weapon?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Nov 01, 2009
I
Should You Delete or Deactivate Your Facebook Account
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
privacy
Oct 30, 2009
S
Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 26, 2009
U
Millions of Web Pages Will Be Deleted from the Internet Permanently
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 26, 2009
M
Download All Your Documents from Google Docs as a Zip
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Oct 26, 2009
D
Getting Too Many Emails from Facebook? Turn Them into a Daily Digest
By
Amit Agarwal
In
email overload
Facebook
Software Hacks
Oct 20, 2009
G
Muslim Search Engine Makes Internet Searching Safe for Kids As Well
By
Amit Agarwal
In
safebrowing
search engine
Oct 14, 2009
M
How to Become a Great Blogger
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
inspiration
Oct 11, 2009
H
Turn Google Docs into a Distraction Free Writing Tool
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Software Hacks
text editor
Oct 09, 2009
T
Make Your Phone Number Memorable
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 06, 2009
M
Barack Obama has that Perfect Colgate Smile In Every Photograph
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
obama
time-lapse
Oct 05, 2009
B
Find Errors in your English Writing with the ESL Assistant
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Outlook
Oct 03, 2009
F
Bookmark LinkedIn Profiles with the new Profile Organizer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
LinkedIn
Oct 02, 2009
B
Mahatma Gandhi on the Google Homepage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Oct 02, 2009
M
Add Google Translation Widget to your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Translate
Oct 01, 2009
A
Write Your Own Facebook App in 5 Minutes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Sep 30, 2009
W
SEO Tips for Image Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Sep 29, 2009
S
The Top Mobile Websites in your Country
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
mobile
opera
Sep 24, 2009
T
Better Search Rankings without SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
inspiration
SEO
Sep 24, 2009
B
Google e-book Offers Tips on How to Improve Your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ebook
Google Analytics
inspiration
Web Design
Sep 22, 2009
G
Scan the Junk Folder in Gmail for any Important Emails
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Email
Gmail
Software Hacks
spam
Sep 22, 2009
S
Now Upload Files through Bit.ly
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bit.ly
Twitter
upload
url shortening
Sep 22, 2009
N
Etiquettes for Making Remote Presentations and Webinars from Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
etiquettes
inspiration
webinar
Sep 21, 2009
E
Facebook Introduces Google SMS Like Service in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Facebook
google sms
Sep 16, 2009
F
Interesting Facts About the Internet and Social Web
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Sep 16, 2009
I
Moving to College? Organize Your Future Dorm Room Without Other Roommates
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 15, 2009
M
How to Enable Visual Search in Bing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Software Hacks
Sep 15, 2009
H
Best Tools to Detect Online Plagiarism
By
Amit Agarwal
In
plagiarism
Tools
Sep 13, 2009
B
Why Link Exchanges and Paid Text Ads Are a Waste of Time
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
link building
SEO
Sep 11, 2009
W
How long would one have to work to pay for a Big Mac at McDonald's
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Sep 11, 2009
H
Need Ideas on What to Write on your Blog?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
inspiration
open
Sep 10, 2009
N
Useful Tips for Online Writers and Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Blogging
inspiration
open
Sep 05, 2009
U
Navigate Google Hot Trends with Bing
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
google trends
mashup
Sep 03, 2009
N
Put Your Google Documents in Search Engines via SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
import
search engine
SEO
SlideShare
Aug 31, 2009
P
How to Remotely Control your Mac from Anywhere
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
remote desktop
Twitter
Aug 30, 2009
H
Web Based File Managers for Amazon S3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
lists
upload
Aug 26, 2009
W
Microsoft's Marketing Mistake Turned Into an Internet Meme
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
microsoft
Aug 26, 2009
M
Should You Build Organic Traffic or go with Pay Per Click Ads?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
research
SEO
Aug 24, 2009
S
Test Your Website in Different Screen Resolutions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Web Design
Aug 20, 2009
T
Compare the Current Google Rank of your Web Pages with Search Results of the Future
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Aug 20, 2009
C
Can You Identify the Google Logo Colors in Order?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
fun
Google
logo
Aug 19, 2009
C
Write Your Own Music Online with Noteflight
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Music
review
Aug 19, 2009
W
Compare Quality of Screencast Videos
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
Aug 19, 2009
C
Generate Short URLs for your wordpress.com Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Aug 14, 2009
G
Upload Photos and Images to Google Docs by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Aug 13, 2009
U
Simplicity - The Common Factor Between Google and Apple
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Infographics
Aug 06, 2009
S
How to Structure Your Web Pages for Effective SEO
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Jul 26, 2009
H
Protect Your Kids from Adult Content on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 14, 2009
P
Choosing the Right Social Bookmarking Widget for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
widgets
Jul 06, 2009
C
Produce the Single Best Page on the Internet
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Jul 05, 2009
P
Is Your Article a Column, an How-To Guide or a Tutorial
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
Jun 28, 2009
I
Find Sites that are Hotlinking to your Amazon S3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
bandwidth
tutorial
Jun 24, 2009
F
Find Your Most Popular Web Pages on Twitter with Google Docs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ego surfing
Google Docs
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
tutorial
Twitter
Jun 19, 2009
F
Facebook Takes a Cue from Gmail for Vanity URLs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Gmail
Jun 13, 2009
F
Find Public Domain Content via Creative Commons
By
Amit Agarwal
In
creative commons
find
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Jun 11, 2009
F
Google Map Captures the Mood of People from Around the World
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
mashup
visualization
Jun 10, 2009
G
Gmail Language Filter to Block Foreign Emails
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
spam
Jun 09, 2009
G
Bing Ring Tones for your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
mp3
ringtones
Jun 03, 2009
B
Bing on Mobile Can Format Web Pages for Easy Reading
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
format
mobile
Jun 02, 2009
B
Bing Tips & Tricks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Jun 01, 2009
B
The Ban on WordPress Blogs in China Is Unlikely to Be Lifted
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
china
WordPress
May 31, 2009
T
Web 3.0 Concepts Explained in Plain English (Presentations)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Presentations
semantic
The Best of Digital Inspiration
web 2.0
web 3.0
May 30, 2009
W
Now Upload MP3 Files on SlideShare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
file hosting
mp3
Presentations
SlideShare
May 30, 2009
N
Google Audio Ads for Radio to Stage a Comeback
By
Amit Agarwal
In
advertising
exclusive
Google
podcasts
May 30, 2009
G
Bing Promo Video Makes Fun of Google Search
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
fun
Google
May 28, 2009
B
Create a Flash Catalog of your Favorite Amazon Products
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Embed
flash
May 27, 2009
C
Create Impressive Slides Online with Adobe Presentations
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
May 27, 2009
C
Countries that are Least Affected by Recession
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Data Visualization
survey
May 26, 2009
C
Google Street View Blurs the Face of KFC Colonel - Are Royal Statues Next?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
privacy
May 25, 2009
G
AutoDesk DragonFly — Online 3D Home Design Software
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
May 25, 2009
A
The Circuit City Website is Up & Running Again!
By
Amit Agarwal
In
news
May 25, 2009
T
Publish Spreadsheets in Google Docs Directly as PDF or Excel Files
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Google Docs
PDF
spreadsheets
May 23, 2009
P
Google Analytics "Visitor Counter" Badge for WordPress Blogs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blog add-ons
Google Analytics
May 23, 2009
G
New Visual Search Engine Arranges Results in a Large Collage
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mashup
search engine
visualization
May 21, 2009
N
Compare Wolfram Search Results with Google
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Mozilla Firefox
Wolfram Alpha
May 21, 2009
C
From Dot.com to Dot.gone - Web 2.0 Start-ups That Have Vanished
By
Amit Agarwal
In
dot.gone
visualize
web 2.0
May 16, 2009
F
How Many YouTube Videos Have You Watched So Far?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
polls
YouTube
May 14, 2009
H
Improve Performance of AdSense Link Units on your Site
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
The Best of Digital Inspiration
May 12, 2009
I
Find the Meaning of any #Hashtag on Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Twitter
May 12, 2009
F
Word of the Day - Typochondria
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
May 12, 2009
W
Hide Your Online Status on Facebook Chat from Select Contacts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
May 12, 2009
H
Use Google Docs to Create Short URLs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
May 08, 2009
U
See Location of Facebook Friends on Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Facebook
Google Maps
location
mashup
May 06, 2009
S
Show Your Current Location to the World with Google Latitude
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Embed
google latitude
location
May 04, 2009
S
Create Freehand Drawings in Google Maps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
google earth
Google Maps
mashup
whiteboard
May 04, 2009
C
How Many Google AdSense Ads are Allowed Per Page?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
May 01, 2009
H
The Highest Paying AdSense Ads May Not Always Be On Top
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Apr 30, 2009
T
SEO Tip: Add Execute Bios and Press Releases in PDF Format
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Apr 29, 2009
S
What Mobile Phones Are People Using to Read Your Website?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
mobile website
web stats
Apr 28, 2009
W
Record HD-quality Screencast Videos with Screencast-o-Matic
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hd
Screencasting
Apr 28, 2009
R
Build an SEO Optimized HTML Sitemap for your Website
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
sitemaps
Apr 28, 2009
B
Writing Headlines for Social Sites & Search Engines
By
Amit Agarwal
In
inspiration
SEO
Apr 27, 2009
W
A Round-up of GUI Clients for Amazon S3 Storage & CloudFront
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon S3
cloudfront
comparison
lists
Apr 22, 2009
A
Export all your Files from Google Pages as a Zip
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
export
google sites
zip
Apr 17, 2009
E
Get More Descriptive URLs with Long "R" Us
By
Amit Agarwal
In
share
tinyurl
url shortening
useful
Apr 14, 2009
G
Filing a DMCA Complaint to Google Gets Easy
By
Amit Agarwal
In
blogger
DMCA
plagiarism
Apr 13, 2009
F
AdSense Webinar: Making the Most Out of AdSense
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
webinar
Apr 08, 2009
A
Head of U.S. Armed Forces Joins Twitter
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
Twitter
Apr 08, 2009
H
How to Link to a Specific Slide on Google Docs or Slideshare
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
SlideShare
Apr 08, 2009
H
How to Upload a Video at YouTube Korea
By
Amit Agarwal
In
censorship
YouTube
Apr 08, 2009
H
Store Wi-Fi Settings Online for your Mobile Phone & Windows Laptop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Wi-Fi
Apr 01, 2009
S
No AdSense Ads Related to Sensitive Issues
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google AdSense
Apr 01, 2009
N
Decide Between @yahoo.com or @gmail.com Email Address
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Gmail
yahoo mail
Apr 01, 2009
D
Nominate Yourself for the Microsoft MVP Award (India)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft
Mar 31, 2009
N
More Twitter Followers Don't Always Mean More Clicks
By
Amit Agarwal
In
bit.ly
exclusive
Twitter
Mar 31, 2009
M
Your Kodak Gallery Photos Will Be Deleted Unless You Buy Something
By
Amit Agarwal
Mar 31, 2009
Y
