Internet
Export Phone Numbers of your Facebook Friends
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Google Contacts
Jan 16, 2011
Websites and Words That Are Blocked in China
Amit Agarwal
censorship
china
Infographics
Jan 14, 2011
Get Visitors Stay a Little Longer on your Website
Amit Agarwal
Blogging
SEO
Jan 10, 2011
Get into Online Advertising with Google Engage
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
google adwords
Jan 07, 2011
Convert Office Documents with Zoho Viewer
Amit Agarwal
convert
zoho
Jan 05, 2011
Link to a Specific Time of Youtube videos
Amit Agarwal
The Best of Digital Inspiration
YouTube
Jan 01, 2011
The Total Number of Web Domains
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Web Domains
Dec 23, 2010
T
Your Facebook Newspaper
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Dec 16, 2010
Customize your Facebook Profile Page
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Dec 14, 2010
Finding the Most Popular Videos on YouTube
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Dec 13, 2010
The World's Best Presentations
Amit Agarwal
Presentations
Dec 13, 2010
Display Readability Levels in Google Search Results
Amit Agarwal
English
exclusive
Google
Dec 05, 2010
Start a YouTube Video at any Specific Time
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Dec 02, 2010
Create a Career Tree from your LinkedIn Profile
Amit Agarwal
LinkedIn
visualization
Nov 19, 2010
Read the Internet via Email
Amit Agarwal
Email
PDF
Nov 09, 2010
Watch Movie Trailers on YouTube
Amit Agarwal
movies
YouTube
Nov 09, 2010
Find What’s Common Between Two Facebook Users
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Nov 01, 2010
Send Text Messages from your Gmail Account
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
sms
Oct 31, 2010
Create a Slideshow of Websites with BridgeURL
Amit Agarwal
slideshow
Oct 28, 2010
21% Users Eat while Watching Videos on YouTube
Amit Agarwal
Presentations
YouTube
Oct 25, 2010
Choosing Different Passwords for Different Websites
Amit Agarwal
Password
Video of the Day
Oct 19, 2010
Find if it is Raining Right Now in your City?
Amit Agarwal
fun
Oct 13, 2010
How to Research Domain Names on the Web
Amit Agarwal
Web Domains
Oct 07, 2010
The Benefits of Using Facebook Groups
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Oct 07, 2010
Email Aliases Not Working in Gmail for Google Apps
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Apps
Oct 04, 2010
Save your Twitter Links Forever
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Oct 04, 2010
Visualize the Scale of Important Historical Places and Events
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
visualization
Oct 04, 2010
The Best Website Monitoring Services
Amit Agarwal
Tools
Oct 02, 2010
Walk Around Antarctica with Google Maps
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
Oct 01, 2010
Android Guide - An Online Book for New Android Users
Amit Agarwal
Android
creative commons
Sep 27, 2010
Display Google Analytics Stats On Your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google Analytics
Sep 10, 2010
Help Reduce Hunger with an Online Game
Amit Agarwal
Sep 08, 2010
Publish your PowerPoint Slides to YouTube
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft PowerPoint
useful
YouTube
Sep 08, 2010
How to Check an eBay Seller's Reputation
Amit Agarwal
ebay
Sep 06, 2010
Comparing the Size of Online eBook Stores
Amit Agarwal
ebooks
exclusive
Infographics
Sep 06, 2010
Clean up your Gmail Inbox Automatically
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Sep 03, 2010
Find Who Broke the News (or the Embargo) First?
Amit Agarwal
Google
Aug 31, 2010
Test your Password Strength Online
Amit Agarwal
Password
Aug 30, 2010
Get Extra Email Addresses for your Gmail Account [Google Apps]
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Apps
Aug 30, 2010
Create a Virtual Business Card with all your Social Profiles
Amit Agarwal
TODO
Aug 28, 2010
Expand the YouTube Video Player to its Maximum Size
Amit Agarwal
Embed
exclusive
Software Hacks
YouTube
Aug 23, 2010
Avoid Getting an Unwanted Surprise on Twitter
Amit Agarwal
spam
Twitter
Aug 19, 2010
Which Online Backup Service Should You Use?
Amit Agarwal
backup
Aug 15, 2010
Add the Tweet Button to your Blog without JavaScript
Amit Agarwal
JavaScript
Twitter
WordPress
Aug 12, 2010
A Gmail Filter to Find your Most Important Emails
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Software Hacks
spam
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 05, 2010
Track Upcoming Books by your Favorite Author
Amit Agarwal
Amazon
books
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 04, 2010
Download Attachments from Multiple E-Mails
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Aug 04, 2010
Create an Image Sitemap for your WordPress Blog
Amit Agarwal
Images
sitemaps
WordPress
Jul 27, 2010
The Legal Issues Around Cloud Computing
Amit Agarwal
cloud computing
legal
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Jul 27, 2010
Rel=Nofollow - Should You Nofollow your Internal Links
Amit Agarwal
SEO
Jul 23, 2010
Embed YouTube Videos in both Flash and HTML5
Amit Agarwal
Embed
html5
The Best of Digital Inspiration
YouTube
Jul 23, 2010
View your Pending Friend Requests on Facebook
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jul 22, 2010
A Map of a Country called Facebook
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Infographics
Jul 17, 2010
Give Away Stuff in Exchange for a Tweet
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Jul 14, 2010
Verifying Ownership of a Facebook Page
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jul 14, 2010
What’s Inside any Private YouTube Video
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
YouTube
Jul 13, 2010
Life in a Day - YouTube Hollywood Experiment
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Jul 12, 2010
Interactive YouTube Video Uses Annotations
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Jul 11, 2010
Publish your own Paid Newsletter with Letter.ly
Amit Agarwal
Email
useful
Jul 09, 2010
Now Add Images to your Gmail Signatures
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Jul 09, 2010
The Market Share of Google in Various Countries
Amit Agarwal
Google
Infographics
wide
Jul 06, 2010
Record and Replay your Writing Process with EtherPad
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
TODO
Jul 06, 2010
An Image on Google Maps Resembles Jesus Christ
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
Jul 06, 2010
Create Google Docs Documents Using Desktop Shortcuts
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jun 24, 2010
Moderate Comments on your Flickr Photos with FlickrCleanr
Amit Agarwal
comments
flickr
Jun 23, 2010
Play YouTube Videos in HD Quality when using Full Screen Mode
Amit Agarwal
hd
Software Hacks
YouTube
Jun 21, 2010
Designer Indian Saree Inspired by Google Search
Amit Agarwal
fun
Google
Jun 19, 2010
Translate Documents Instantly with Google Translator Toolkit
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
useful
Jun 11, 2010
Access Files on your Computer from Anywhere
Amit Agarwal
remote desktop
Jun 07, 2010
Google Account Temporarily Disabled
Amit Agarwal
Google
Jun 02, 2010
Google Search Quality Team Answers your SEO Questions
Amit Agarwal
Google
SEO
May 21, 2010
Measure the Air and Road Distance Between Cities with Bing Maps
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google Maps
May 20, 2010
Even More High-Res Satellite Images on Bing
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google Maps
May 18, 2010
Photo Memories in Facebook
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
May 17, 2010
How Should You Change Your Twitter Handle
Amit Agarwal
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Twitter
May 07, 2010
Getting Your Resume Noticed at Google
Amit Agarwal
Google
jobs
May 06, 2010
Screenshots: Still the Best Way to Embed Tweets in Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
CSS
Embed
screenshots
Twitter
May 05, 2010
Create your own Twitter Newspaper
Amit Agarwal
newspaper
Twitter
Apr 09, 2010
Gmail Gets a more Practical Reading Pane
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Apr 09, 2010
AdSense Tip - Attract New Advertisers to your Site
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Apr 08, 2010
SlideShare Presentations without the Flash Player
Amit Agarwal
flash
Microsoft PowerPoint
SlideShare
Apr 07, 2010
Techmeme = 70% Apple News
Amit Agarwal
apple
techmeme
Apr 05, 2010
How Does your Website Look on an iPad?
Amit Agarwal
iPad
websites
Apr 05, 2010
Why I Love the BBC News Website
Amit Agarwal
bbc
Mar 29, 2010
How to Quickly Switch Between Google and Bing
Amit Agarwal
address bar
bing
exclusive
Google
Software Hacks
Mar 23, 2010
Twitter Tip: Send a Direct Message to Yourself
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Mar 22, 2010
Apply Custom Themes to your YouTube Channel
Amit Agarwal
themes
YouTube
Mar 19, 2010
Nestle's Facebook Page - The Controversy
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Mar 17, 2010
A Short and Simplified Version of Wikipedia
Amit Agarwal
Wikipedia
Mar 15, 2010
Upload Videos to your Tumblr Blog
Amit Agarwal
tumblr
Mar 13, 2010
The New MSN.com Homepage
Amit Agarwal
Mar 09, 2010
Pop-up Reminders in Google Calendar
Amit Agarwal
google calendar
Mar 08, 2010
Which Social Websites are Good for your own Site?
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
social media
Mar 08, 2010
Use your Tumblr Blog to Create Memorable URLs for any Web Page
Amit Agarwal
tumblr
Mar 04, 2010
How to Safely Open Unknown Web Pages at Work
Amit Agarwal
nsfw
Mar 02, 2010
Google Sites - Create Wiki style Websites
Amit Agarwal
wiki
Feb 28, 2010
Do You Speak Multiple Languages on Facebook?
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
languages
Feb 24, 2010
Compare Product Prices from eBay and Amazon
Amit Agarwal
Amazon
ebay
Online Shopping
Feb 22, 2010
Add Text Captions To Your Web Images with CSS
Amit Agarwal
CSS
Feb 19, 2010
A Beautiful Video Ad for Google Apps
Amit Agarwal
Google Apps
TODO
Feb 17, 2010
Linking Analytics with another AdSense Account
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Google Analytics
Feb 06, 2010
TechCrunch Blog Removes Comments From Blog Posts
Amit Agarwal
techcrunch
Feb 06, 2010
Quick Note to Twitter Users Who are Listed on WeFollow
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Feb 02, 2010
An Efficient Structure for WordPress Permalinks
Amit Agarwal
The Best of Digital Inspiration
WordPress
Feb 01, 2010
How Many Videos Have You Watched on YouTube ?
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Jan 30, 2010
List of Websites That Host Pirated eBooks
Amit Agarwal
ebooks
piracy
Jan 25, 2010
Backup all your Online Accounts to Amazon S3
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
backup
Jan 25, 2010
Create Printer Friendly Blog Pages with Simple CSS
Amit Agarwal
Code
CSS
Print
Jan 18, 2010
Check Seat Availability in Indian Trains
Amit Agarwal
Indian Railways
Jan 15, 2010
How to Recover Deleted Web Pages from the Internet
Amit Agarwal
useful
Jan 14, 2010
A Book Review Program for Bloggers
Amit Agarwal
Blogging
Jan 12, 2010
China Blocks IMDB Movie Website
Amit Agarwal
censorship
china
Jan 08, 2010
Apple Keynote Videos from MacWorld and WWDC
Amit Agarwal
steve jobs
Jan 07, 2010
Time-Lapse Video - See One Year in One Minute
Amit Agarwal
time-lapse
Video of the Day
Jan 07, 2010
Easily Download all your Google Docs Documents
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jan 02, 2010
Set Thumbnail Images for your Web Pages
Amit Agarwal
Jan 01, 2010
Perform Case Sensitive Search with Google
Amit Agarwal
Google
Dec 31, 2009
How to Get on the First Page of Google
Amit Agarwal
inspiration
open
SEO
Dec 28, 2009
Movie Downloads Coming to YouTube
Amit Agarwal
movies
YouTube
Dec 24, 2009
Search Engines in India Filter Adult Search Results
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google
Dec 23, 2009
Storytelling Through Flickr Pictures
Amit Agarwal
flickr
Dec 19, 2009
My Gmail Account and Google Apps Got Hacked
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Apps
Dec 18, 2009
Create Google Short URLs without the Toolbar
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
url shortening
Dec 16, 2009
Google Offers Typing Tool for Indian Languages
Amit Agarwal
hindi
languages
transliteration
utilities
Dec 16, 2009
Moving a Site from One Domain to Another Just Got a Little Easier
Amit Agarwal
Web Domains
web hosting
Dec 16, 2009
Test How Strong is your Password?
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Password
Dec 15, 2009
Send FeedBurner Feeds to Twitter using Google Short URLs
Amit Agarwal
feedburner
Dec 14, 2009
A To-Do List App That's Like Your Paper Diary
Amit Agarwal
gtd
todo
Dec 10, 2009
How to Cross-Check Your Facebook Privacy Settings
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
privacy
Dec 10, 2009
Get a Free PDF Book on Office 2010
Amit Agarwal
ebook
office 2010
Dec 10, 2009
Play The Settlers of Catan Game Online
Amit Agarwal
games
Dec 09, 2009
Which Amazon Store Should You Use for Buying Books?
Amit Agarwal
Amazon
books
buying guide
Online Shopping
Dec 09, 2009
Create a PDF Diary with all your Tweets
Amit Agarwal
PDF
Twitter
Dec 07, 2009
Hide your Email Address with the help of Facebook
Amit Agarwal
Email
Facebook
Software Hacks
spam
Dec 04, 2009
Indian Politician Wants Ban On Google India Website
Amit Agarwal
fun
Google
Dec 04, 2009
Minimal Yet Beautiful Wallpapers for your Desktop
Amit Agarwal
wallpaper
websites
Dec 04, 2009
Video: How to Setup Google DNS on your Computer
Amit Agarwal
google dns
opendns
Dec 03, 2009
"15 Google Users Tried Bing for a Week and 10 of them Switched"
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google
Dec 03, 2009
Rupert Murdoch, Eric Schmidt and Ariana Huffington on Future of Journalism
Amit Agarwal
newspaper
open
Dec 02, 2009
Comparison of Online Project Management Apps
Amit Agarwal
Dec 01, 2009
Google Chrome - Behind the Scenes Videos
Amit Agarwal
ads
Google Chrome
Dec 01, 2009
Most Contacted Email Addresses in Gmail
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
open
Dec 01, 2009
Difference Between POP3 and IMAP Email Accounts
Amit Agarwal
Email
Nov 29, 2009
SEO Basics: Creating a Google Friendly Website
Amit Agarwal
Google
SEO
Nov 26, 2009
The Average CPM Rates Across Different Verticals
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Nov 26, 2009
Make It Easy for People to Share Web Pages on Social Sites
Amit Agarwal
inspiration
social media
Nov 24, 2009
Create Screencasts in Linux with Screenr
Amit Agarwal
linux
Screencasting
Nov 24, 2009
Optimize Images for SEO
Amit Agarwal
Images
inspiration
SEO
Nov 16, 2009
Search Queries with High Abandonment Rates
Amit Agarwal
inspiration
open
SEO
Nov 16, 2009
Track Your RSS Feed Clicks with Google Analytics
Amit Agarwal
feedburner
Google Analytics
RSS
Nov 13, 2009
Backup Your Photos Online, Preserve Memories Forever
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
backup
Images
Nov 12, 2009
What It Takes to Design a Magazine Cover
Amit Agarwal
magazines
time-lapse
Nov 09, 2009
How to Purchase Books Online for Less
Amit Agarwal
books
Online Shopping
Nov 09, 2009
Google Can Help You Send Holiday Greetings via Snail Mail for Free
Amit Agarwal
fun
Gmail
snail mail
Nov 02, 2009
Is That Person Hiding a Weapon?
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Nov 01, 2009
Should You Delete or Deactivate Your Facebook Account
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
privacy
Oct 30, 2009
Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
Amit Agarwal
convert
Microsoft PowerPoint
PDF
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Oct 26, 2009
Millions of Web Pages Will Be Deleted from the Internet Permanently
Amit Agarwal
Oct 26, 2009
Download All Your Documents from Google Docs as a Zip
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Oct 26, 2009
Getting Too Many Emails from Facebook? Turn Them into a Daily Digest
Amit Agarwal
email overload
Facebook
Software Hacks
Oct 20, 2009
Muslim Search Engine Makes Internet Searching Safe for Kids As Well
Amit Agarwal
safebrowing
search engine
Oct 14, 2009
How to Become a Great Blogger
Amit Agarwal
Blogging
inspiration
Oct 11, 2009
Turn Google Docs into a Distraction Free Writing Tool
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Software Hacks
text editor
Oct 09, 2009
Make Your Phone Number Memorable
Amit Agarwal
Oct 06, 2009
Barack Obama has that Perfect Colgate Smile In Every Photograph
Amit Agarwal
fun
obama
time-lapse
Oct 05, 2009
Find Errors in your English Writing with the ESL Assistant
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Outlook
Oct 03, 2009
Bookmark LinkedIn Profiles with the new Profile Organizer
Amit Agarwal
LinkedIn
Oct 02, 2009
Mahatma Gandhi on the Google Homepage
Amit Agarwal
Google
Oct 02, 2009
Add Google Translation Widget to your Website
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
Oct 01, 2009
Write Your Own Facebook App in 5 Minutes
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Sep 30, 2009
SEO Tips for Image Search
Amit Agarwal
inspiration
SEO
Sep 29, 2009
The Top Mobile Websites in your Country
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
mobile
opera
Sep 24, 2009
Better Search Rankings without SEO
Amit Agarwal
Blogging
inspiration
SEO
Sep 24, 2009
Google e-book Offers Tips on How to Improve Your Website
Amit Agarwal
ebook
Google Analytics
inspiration
Web Design
Sep 22, 2009
Scan the Junk Folder in Gmail for any Important Emails
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Software Hacks
spam
Sep 22, 2009
Now Upload Files through Bit.ly
Amit Agarwal
bit.ly
Twitter
upload
url shortening
Sep 22, 2009
Etiquettes for Making Remote Presentations and Webinars from Home
Amit Agarwal
etiquettes
inspiration
webinar
Sep 21, 2009
Facebook Introduces Google SMS Like Service in India
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Facebook
google sms
Sep 16, 2009
Interesting Facts About the Internet and Social Web
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Sep 16, 2009
Moving to College? Organize Your Future Dorm Room Without Other Roommates
Amit Agarwal
Sep 15, 2009
How to Enable Visual Search in Bing
Amit Agarwal
bing
Software Hacks
Sep 15, 2009
Best Tools to Detect Online Plagiarism
Amit Agarwal
plagiarism
Tools
Sep 13, 2009
Why Link Exchanges and Paid Text Ads Are a Waste of Time
Amit Agarwal
inspiration
link building
SEO
Sep 11, 2009
How long would one have to work to pay for a Big Mac at McDonald's
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Sep 11, 2009
Need Ideas on What to Write on your Blog?
Amit Agarwal
Blogging
inspiration
open
Sep 10, 2009
Useful Tips for Online Writers and Bloggers
Amit Agarwal
Blogging
inspiration
open
Sep 05, 2009
Navigate Google Hot Trends with Bing
Amit Agarwal
bing
google trends
mashup
Sep 03, 2009
Put Your Google Documents in Search Engines via SlideShare
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
import
search engine
SEO
SlideShare
Aug 31, 2009
How to Remotely Control your Mac from Anywhere
Amit Agarwal
Apple Mac
remote desktop
Twitter
Aug 30, 2009
Web Based File Managers for Amazon S3
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
lists
upload
Aug 26, 2009
Microsoft's Marketing Mistake Turned Into an Internet Meme
Amit Agarwal
fun
microsoft
Aug 26, 2009
Should You Build Organic Traffic or go with Pay Per Click Ads?
Amit Agarwal
Google
research
SEO
Aug 24, 2009
Test Your Website in Different Screen Resolutions
Amit Agarwal
Web Design
Aug 20, 2009
Compare the Current Google Rank of your Web Pages with Search Results of the Future
Amit Agarwal
Google
Aug 20, 2009
Can You Identify the Google Logo Colors in Order?
Amit Agarwal
fun
Google
logo
Aug 19, 2009
Write Your Own Music Online with Noteflight
Amit Agarwal
Music
review
Aug 19, 2009
Compare Quality of Screencast Videos
Amit Agarwal
In
Screencasting
Aug 19, 2009
C
Generate Short URLs for your wordpress.com Blog Posts
By
Amit Agarwal
In
WordPress
Aug 14, 2009
G
Upload Photos and Images to Google Docs by Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Docs
Aug 13, 2009
U
Simplicity - The Common Factor Between Google and Apple
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google
Infographics
Aug 06, 2009
S
Previous
Next