Internet
TweetDeck Trick - Clear all the Columns in One Go
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Twitter
Sep 04, 2013
Easily Copy Files from One Cloud Service to Another
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
Dropbox
Google Drive
skydrive
Aug 31, 2013
Set an Expiration Date for your Tweets
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Aug 31, 2013
How to Monetize your Instagram, Flickr or Facebook Photos
Amit Agarwal
creative commons
Embed
Images
Aug 31, 2013
How to Encrypt your Gmail Messages with Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
encryption
Gmail
Aug 24, 2013
Perform Case-Sensitive Search in Google Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
Aug 22, 2013
Use Google Search as an Online Timer
Amit Agarwal
Google
Aug 01, 2013
How to Import Web Data into Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Jul 22, 2013
Responsive Embeds for your Instagram Videos and Photos
Amit Agarwal
Embed
html5
Instagram
Jul 22, 2013
Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
Amit Agarwal
Android
iPhone
mobile phone
Jul 20, 2013
Use Google as a Proxy Server to Bypass Paywalls, Download Files
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Proxy Server
Jul 15, 2013
What is the Best Color for Text Captions in Photos and Videos
Amit Agarwal
colors
Fonts
typography
Jul 08, 2013
How to Hide Photos on your iPhone without using any Apps
Amit Agarwal
iPhone
Jul 05, 2013
How Translated Tweets Work?
Amit Agarwal
Language Translation
Twitter
Jul 04, 2013
Introducing Instant RSS Search
Amit Agarwal
RSS
Jul 01, 2013
How to See your Passwords Hidden Under Asterisks
Amit Agarwal
Password
security
Jun 30, 2013
Do More with your Feedly RSS Reader
Amit Agarwal
feedly
google reader
RSS
Jun 28, 2013
How to Quickly Compose a New Email Message
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jun 28, 2013
Generate Disposable Email Addresses That Do Not Expire
Amit Agarwal
Email
spam
useful
websites
Jun 27, 2013
Download Files from the Web Directly to your Online Drives
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Drive
Jun 19, 2013
Show How Busy you are with the Gmail Counter
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jun 17, 2013
Tutorial: How to Setup Google DFP for Selling Ads
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Google DFP
Jun 17, 2013
Send Self-Destructing Messages with Google Docs
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Password
Jun 15, 2013
How to Create Custom Facebook Pages
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jun 14, 2013
The Best Alternatives to Google Alerts
Amit Agarwal
google alerts
RSS
Jun 12, 2013
A Better Twitter Bookmarklet for Sending Tweets
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Twitter
Jun 09, 2013
A Less Confusing View of World Time Zones
Amit Agarwal
meeting
time
useful
Jun 08, 2013
Generate a Storyboard for any YouTube Video
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
YouTube
Jun 03, 2013
How to Remap the CAPS Lock in Windows
Amit Agarwal
Windows
May 30, 2013
How to Link to a Specific Paragraph of a Google Document
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
May 29, 2013
The 7-Minute Workout for Busy Professionals (Apps)
Amit Agarwal
Health
May 27, 2013
Make It Easier for Users to Complete your HTML Forms on Mobile Devices
Amit Agarwal
forms
html5
May 27, 2013
Convert the Mailto Hyperlinks into a Contact Form
Amit Agarwal
forms
Gmail
WordPress
May 25, 2013
How to Use Flickr as a Photo Backup Service
Amit Agarwal
backup
flickr
May 25, 2013
Dictation - Speech Recognition in the Browser
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Speech Recognition
May 09, 2013
Display Short URLs of your Web Pages on Mobile Devices
Amit Agarwal
html5
Web Design
WordPress
May 08, 2013
How to Install Extensions from outside the Chrome Web Store
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
May 08, 2013
Share any Email Message in Gmail with the Outside World
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Gmail
Web Design
Apr 30, 2013
Create a Presentation with YouTube Videos
Amit Agarwal
Embed
YouTube
Apr 30, 2013
Find Who is Linking to your Website with Google Analytics
Amit Agarwal
Google Analytics
SEO
Apr 10, 2013
Cannot Open Google or Gmail in Chrome? Try this fix
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Chrome
Apr 09, 2013
Online Podcast Directory Integrated with Dropbox and Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Drive
podcasts
Apr 08, 2013
How to Sign-up for Google Apps for Free
Amit Agarwal
Google Apps
Apr 07, 2013
How to Host your Website on Google for Free
Amit Agarwal
google app engine
z
Apr 04, 2013
How to Embed YouTube Videos in Google Presentations
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
YouTube
Mar 31, 2013
How to Bypass the New York Times Paywall
Amit Agarwal
newspaper
Mar 29, 2013
Remove Deactivated Profiles from your Facebook Friends List
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Mar 25, 2013
Convert Multiple Currencies at Once with Google
Amit Agarwal
convert
Google
Mar 18, 2013
Finding a Replacement for Google Reader
Amit Agarwal
RSS
Mar 14, 2013
Upload your Photos to YouTube and Publish as a Video Slideshow
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Mar 13, 2013
How to Load Social Widgets Conditionally to Improve your Site's Performance
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Twitter
Mar 13, 2013
25 Common-Sense Tips for Tech Startups
Amit Agarwal
web 3.0
Mar 05, 2013
How to Accept Social Payments on your Website
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Google Plus
Twitter
Mar 02, 2013
Facebook Like Box Becomes Faster and Lighter
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Feb 27, 2013
Google Approves Responsive AdSense Ads
Amit Agarwal
Google AdSense
Feb 20, 2013
Get an Email Alert (with Picture) When Someone Tries to Log into your Computer
Amit Agarwal
security
webcam
Feb 20, 2013
SEO Tips from Google
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
SEO
Feb 14, 2013
Quickly Open Google Cached Pages in Chrome
Amit Agarwal
Google
Google Chrome
Proxy Server
Feb 12, 2013
Know the Sleeping Time of anyone on Twitter
Amit Agarwal
Twitter
Feb 12, 2013
Can I Use Microsoft Office Clip Art and Stock Images Elsewhere?
Amit Agarwal
creative commons
Microsoft Office
Feb 12, 2013
A Directory of RSS Feeds of Popular Social Sites
Amit Agarwal
RSS
TODO
Feb 03, 2013
How to Add Device Frames to Mobile Screenshots
Amit Agarwal
convert
Email
Screen Capture
Jan 30, 2013
How to Connect Two Wireless Routers Together
Amit Agarwal
router
Wi-Fi
Jan 26, 2013
Get Reminders to Follow-up your Starred E-mails in Gmail
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jan 23, 2013
How to Continuously Monitor your Internet Connection
Amit Agarwal
DOS
Networking
Jan 21, 2013
How to Email Web Pages to Yourself [Bookmarklet]
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
PDF
Jan 19, 2013
How to Communicate your Displeasure with Neighbours using Wi-Fi
Amit Agarwal
fun
Wi-Fi
Jan 15, 2013
Auto-Post your RSS Feed to Google+ Pages
Amit Agarwal
Google Plus
RSS
Jan 15, 2013
How to Bypass the Social Reader Apps in Facebook
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jan 14, 2013
Subscribe to Foreign Blogs in your Native Language with Google Scripts
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
TODO
RSS
Jan 08, 2013
Download Project Gutenberg ebooks to your Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
Dropbox
Jan 07, 2013
A More Effective Way of Posting Links on Facebook Pages
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jan 04, 2013
The Best Photo Websites for News in Pictures
Amit Agarwal
Images
Dec 26, 2012
YouTube Publishers Can Embed Links to External Websites in Videos
Amit Agarwal
Embed
YouTube
Dec 25, 2012
Remotely Send Web Pages to your Mobile Device
Amit Agarwal
Web Design
Dec 21, 2012
Find the Top Tourist Attractions of a City with Google
Amit Agarwal
Google
Dec 20, 2012
A New Way to Publish your Shared Folders on the Web
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Google Drive
Dec 17, 2012
Make Free International Calls for a Month with Skype
Amit Agarwal
skype
Dec 17, 2012
Easily Install Bookmarklets on your iOS Device
Amit Agarwal
Dec 15, 2012
How to Send a Fax Over the Internet for Free to any Phone number Worldwide
Amit Agarwal
fax
Dec 13, 2012
Save Web Pages to your Google Drive
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Google Drive
Dec 12, 2012
How to Generate RSS Feeds of Google Plus Profiles
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Google Plus
RSS
Nov 29, 2012
How to Search Google Images by the Exact Size
Amit Agarwal
Google Images
Nov 26, 2012
Track the Browser Size with Google Analytics
Amit Agarwal
Google Analytics
Web Design
Nov 26, 2012
Geotag your Tweets with any Random Location
Amit Agarwal
location
privacy
Twitter
Nov 21, 2012
Run the iOS Simulator in your Web Browser
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Web Design
Nov 19, 2012
SEO Tip for Blogs - Don't Waste the PageRank
Amit Agarwal
SEO
Nov 19, 2012
A Better Alternative to Google Docs Viewer
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Nov 07, 2012
Obama Creates New Records on Twitter and Facebook
Amit Agarwal
obama
Nov 07, 2012
How to Add a YouTube Subscribe Widget to your Website
Amit Agarwal
Embed
YouTube
Nov 06, 2012
Remove the Previous Windows Installation after Upgrading to New Windows
Amit Agarwal
Windows
Oct 30, 2012
How to Save Money on Stock Photos
Amit Agarwal
photography
Oct 25, 2012
How to Embed Kindle eBooks into your Website
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
Embed
Oct 25, 2012
Resize Multiple Images Without any Software
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Image Editing
Oct 25, 2012
Hundred Zeros - The Europe Edition
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
Oct 22, 2012
Uninstall Apps from the Notification Bar of Android
Amit Agarwal
Android
Oct 15, 2012
How to View LinkedIn Profiles Anonymously
Amit Agarwal
LinkedIn
privacy
Oct 15, 2012
Why do some Email Messages have the Letter 'J' in them?
Amit Agarwal
Microsoft Outlook
Oct 08, 2012
What's the Business Model of Tech Companies?
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Oct 08, 2012
Backup your Files to Amazon Glacier with the help of Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
Dropbox
Oct 08, 2012
How to Prevent People from Stealing your Wi-Fi Network
Amit Agarwal
Wi-Fi
Oct 08, 2012
What Happens if you Forget the Yahoo Password
Amit Agarwal
flickr
Password
yahoo
Oct 08, 2012
Download your Google Documents in the Older Office Formats
Amit Agarwal
Google Docs
Microsoft Office
Oct 07, 2012
Check Why your Email was Delivered Late?
Amit Agarwal
Email
Gmail
Oct 05, 2012
Tech Columns at WSJ India
Amit Agarwal
Oct 05, 2012
Use QR Codes to Get More Facebook Likes
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
QR Codes
Oct 03, 2012
Add a ‘Send to Kindle’ Button to your Blog
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
Oct 03, 2012
How to Download iOS Apps Stuck on "Waiting.."
Amit Agarwal
iPad
iPhone
Oct 01, 2012
Twitter Unveils New People Directory
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Twitter
Oct 01, 2012
Your Facebook Pages have a Résumé
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Oct 01, 2012
Apple Drops the "Most Powerful Mapping Service Ever" Claim
Amit Agarwal
apple
exclusive
Sep 29, 2012
Use YouTube as an Endless Music Player
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Sep 27, 2012
NFC Enabled Business Cards from Moo
Amit Agarwal
business card
Sep 27, 2012
Subscribe to the Email Newsletter
Amit Agarwal
Sep 26, 2012
How to Embed Large Panoramas in your Website
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Sep 20, 2012
The Best Tools for Uploading Files to Amazon Glacier
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
Sep 20, 2012
Track the Status of your DMCA Complaints to Google
Amit Agarwal
DMCA
Google
plagiarism
Sep 17, 2012
Filter Reviews of Android Apps by your Phone Model
Amit Agarwal
Android
Sep 17, 2012
How to Use Opera Unite in Opera 12
Amit Agarwal
opera
Sep 17, 2012
Use Google Authenticator without the Phone
Amit Agarwal
Google
security
Sep 11, 2012
Quick Reference Posters for Google Web Fonts
Amit Agarwal
Fonts
Google
Aug 28, 2012
Don't Hate Instagram but Embrace It
Amit Agarwal
Instagram
photography
Aug 26, 2012
Secure your Dropbox Account with 2-Step Verification
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Aug 26, 2012
Amazon Glacier - The Most Affordable Online Backup Service Ever!
Amit Agarwal
Amazon S3
backup
online storage
Aug 21, 2012
How often Outlook checks Gmail for New Mail?
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Aug 20, 2012
Tips for Buying Domains through Google Apps
Amit Agarwal
Google Apps
Web Domains
Aug 20, 2012
Prevent Google Chrome from Hijacking RSS Feeds
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
RSS
Aug 18, 2012
How to Block Useless Websites from your Google Search Results
Amit Agarwal
Google
Aug 17, 2012
What it takes to be a Facebook India Ambassador
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
India
Aug 14, 2012
The Growth Pattern among the Top 3 Email Providers
Amit Agarwal
Email
Infographics
Aug 14, 2012
Google Makes Some Changes to the I'm Feeling Lucky Button
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Google
Aug 14, 2012
Make your own Proxy Site using WordPress
Amit Agarwal
censorship
Proxy Server
WordPress
Aug 12, 2012
When You Need to Send Someone an Important File Really Fast..
Amit Agarwal
Email
useful
Aug 10, 2012
Using Outlook.com with your own Web Domain
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Apps
Microsoft Outlook
Aug 09, 2012
Print Files from any Mobile Phone using Dropbox
Amit Agarwal
Dropbox
Print
Aug 01, 2012
YouTube Statistics for 2012
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Aug 01, 2012
Ten Reasons to Love the New Outlook.com
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Aug 01, 2012
A Hidden Feature of Google Handwriting
Amit Agarwal
Google
Jul 30, 2012
SlideShare 3D
Amit Agarwal
SlideShare
Jul 24, 2012
Download Printable Facebook Posters for your Business
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jul 23, 2012
Measuring your Blog's Social Performance
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Twitter
WordPress
Jul 23, 2012
Use Regular Expressions to Find Anything in your Gmail Mailbox
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Jul 13, 2012
Open Links on a Webpage by Typing - No Mouse Required
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
keyboard shortcuts
Jul 13, 2012
Display your Profile Picture in Google Search Results
Amit Agarwal
Google Plus
SEO
Jul 12, 2012
How to Import Gmail into Outlook.com
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Microsoft Outlook
Jul 01, 2012
Now You Can Change your Facebook Page URL
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Jun 27, 2012
Screen Capture Full Web Pages on your Mobile
Amit Agarwal
Screen Capture
Jun 22, 2012
Hundred Zeros for Free eBooks
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
Jun 18, 2012
How to Turn Your Home Computer into a Web Server
Amit Agarwal
opera
Jun 16, 2012
Get Email Alerts when New Aerial Images are available for your Area
Amit Agarwal
google earth
Google Maps
Jun 12, 2012
Online Tool Crops your Images "Intelligently"
Amit Agarwal
Image Editing
websites
Jun 11, 2012
Choosing an Internet Based Fax Service - Guide
Amit Agarwal
fax
z
Jun 10, 2012
Bring the Instagram Mobile Experience to your Desktop
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
Instagram
Jun 09, 2012
How to Find the Song Used in a YouTube Video
Amit Agarwal
Music
YouTube
Jun 09, 2012
A Simple Trick to Highlight the External Links on a Web Page
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Web Design
Jun 09, 2012
Responsive Web Design - A Dummies Guide
Amit Agarwal
Web Design
Jun 08, 2012
A World Map of the Most Visited Websites
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
world map
Jun 08, 2012
Get Alerts When People You Know Appear in News Stories
Amit Agarwal
useful
websites
Jun 08, 2012
Find the Exact Date When a Google Maps Image was Taken
Amit Agarwal
google earth
Google Maps
Jun 05, 2012
Most Common Passwords You Should Avoid
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Password
Jun 01, 2012
Which Social Networking Sites are Popular in Different Countries?
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Infographics
world map
Jun 01, 2012
Wolfram Alpha Answers Queries That Google Can't
Amit Agarwal
Wolfram Alpha
z
Jun 01, 2012
How to Find Old Newspaper Articles Online
Amit Agarwal
magazines
newspaper
May 30, 2012
The Best Google Chrome Extensions for YouTube
Amit Agarwal
Google Chrome
YouTube
May 30, 2012
Create a Time-Lapse Movie with Google Street View
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
time-lapse
z
May 29, 2012
How to Tell if a QR Code is Safe or Not?
Amit Agarwal
QR Codes
security
May 28, 2012
The Share on Google Plus Bookmarklet
Amit Agarwal
Bookmarklets
Google Plus
May 27, 2012
Can I Use This Image On My Website?
Amit Agarwal
creative commons
Infographics
May 25, 2012
How to Try Android Apps Before Buying?
Amit Agarwal
Android
z
May 23, 2012
Bing Can Supply Background Images for your Google Homepage
Amit Agarwal
bing
Google
wallpaper
May 18, 2012
Embed Large Pictures with Google Maps Viewer
Amit Agarwal
Embed
Google Maps
May 18, 2012
Find the Address of a Place through Google Maps
Amit Agarwal
Google Maps
location
May 18, 2012
Why You Should Not Rename Your Pinterest Boards?
Amit Agarwal
Pinterest
May 15, 2012
The Most Popular Month for Birthdays
Amit Agarwal
Data Visualization
Infographics
May 15, 2012
How to Use Google Docs a Fax Machine
Amit Agarwal
fax
Google Docs
May 12, 2012
How to Find Out Where a Picture Was Taken?
Amit Agarwal
Images
location
May 10, 2012
Amazon Cleaning Up The Kindle Blogs Store
Amit Agarwal
Amazon Kindle
May 10, 2012
How to Diagnose and Fix your Slow Internet Connection
Amit Agarwal
May 07, 2012
How Can You Create Fake Screenshots
Amit Agarwal
screenshots
May 05, 2012
How your Responsive Website Looks on Different Devices?
Amit Agarwal
Web Design
May 01, 2012
How to Add a Google Sitemap to your Blogger Blog
Amit Agarwal
blogger
sitemaps
May 01, 2012
Your Facebook Account has Three Passwords
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Password
May 01, 2012
Explore Instagram Photos without the Apps
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Instagram
May 01, 2012
Spell your Name on the Phone with Alpha, Bravo & Charlie
Amit Agarwal
Tools
May 01, 2012
Before using Google DNS or OpenDNS on your Computer, Read this!
Amit Agarwal
google dns
opendns
Apr 29, 2012
Why is Facebook so Blue in Color?
Amit Agarwal
colors
Facebook
Apr 27, 2012
Videos Near Me
Amit Agarwal
YouTube
Apr 23, 2012
Prevent your Google Mail from Getting Rejected as Spam
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Google Apps
Apr 21, 2012
Boost your Wi-Fi Signal with a Can of Coke
Amit Agarwal
Wi-Fi
Apr 21, 2012
Now Send Bigger Emails through Mail Merge
Amit Agarwal
Gmail
Apr 17, 2012
Where do Messages Disappear in Facebook and Why?
Amit Agarwal
Facebook
Apr 17, 2012
Check if the ISP is Limiting your Internet Download Speed
Amit Agarwal
Apr 16, 2012
How to Find the other Websites of a Person?
Amit Agarwal
Web Domains
Apr 14, 2012
How to Check Multiple Gmail Accounts Automatically
Amit Agarwal
exclusive
Gmail
Apr 13, 2012
How to Translate PDF and Word Documents
Amit Agarwal
Google Translate
PDF
Apr 13, 2012
How Others Can Insert Events In Your Google Calendar [Fix]
Amit Agarwal
google calendar
Apr 09, 2012
The Proper Way to Cite Tweets in your Paper
Amit Agarwal
Infographics
Twitter
Apr 06, 2012
How to Auto-Post your Blog Updates to Twitter
Amit Agarwal
feedburner
Twitter
Apr 05, 2012
Set Bing Images as your Desktop Wallpaper
Amit Agarwal
In
bing
Apr 04, 2012
S
Take a Virtual Tour of The White House
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google Maps
Apr 03, 2012
T
Previous
Next