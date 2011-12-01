Home
Gadgets
Review of Google TV with Logitech Revue
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Google TV
Dec 01, 2011
R
How to Connect iPad to your TV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
tv
Oct 31, 2011
H
A Review of Panasonic VIERA Plasma HDTV
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tv
Oct 23, 2011
A
Why Windows Users Buy Laptops Preloaded with Free DOS?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Windows
Oct 12, 2011
W
The Evolution of Apple Mac Computers - Timeline
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
Apple Mac
Infographics
Oct 05, 2011
T
Send your Handwritten Notes to Google Docs with Livescribe
By
Amit Agarwal
In
digital pen
Google Docs
Sep 23, 2011
S
An Affordable 3D Scanner for your Home
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
hp
Sep 15, 2011
A
Buying a TV? Here's What You Should Know
By
Amit Agarwal
In
tv
Aug 29, 2011
B
Keep your Mobile Phone Safe at a Public Charging Station
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
security
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Aug 18, 2011
K
Using the Sleep & Home Buttons of your iOS Device
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
z
Jul 25, 2011
U
HP Printers Support Web Printing via Email
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hp
printers
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Jul 07, 2011
H
The CE Mark Can Have Another Meaning
By
Amit Agarwal
In
china
Jun 15, 2011
T
Is Apple Trackpad an Alternative to your Mouse?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Jun 07, 2011
I
Learn to Master the Manual Modes on your Digital Camera
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Digital Camera
May 21, 2011
L
How to Turn any Pen into a Touch Screen Stylus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
Video of the Day
May 06, 2011
H
Send Pictures from the Digital Camera Straight to your Phone with Eye-Fi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Photo Sharing
Apr 10, 2011
S
iPad 2 - Should you Upgrade?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
z
Mar 03, 2011
I
Simple Cell Phones for Elderly People
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Dec 01, 2010
S
Capture Screenshots of your iPhone or iPad Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
iPhone
iPod
Screen Capture
Oct 09, 2010
C
What to do When your Wireless Mouse Freezes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mouse
problem
May 19, 2010
W
Tip: Squeeze Some More Apps in the iPad Dock
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
May 11, 2010
T
The Apple iPad: Hands-on Review
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
z
Apr 15, 2010
T
The Inner Circle of Steve Jobs
By
Amit Agarwal
In
exclusive
steve jobs
Apr 01, 2010
T
How to Increase Battery Life of iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Mar 31, 2010
H
How to Charge your Apple iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Mar 31, 2010
H
Airplane Mode in Apple iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Mar 31, 2010
A
How to Reset iPad to Factory Settings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Mar 31, 2010
H
How to Clean an Apple iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
cleaning
iPad
Mar 31, 2010
H
Make a Screen Protector for your Cell Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
diy
mobile phone
Video of the Day
Mar 24, 2010
M
Build a Cooling Pad for your Laptop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
diy
laptop
Software Hacks
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Mar 17, 2010
B
Troubleshoot your Nokia Phone Problems with Nokia Diagnostics
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Nokia
Feb 04, 2010
T
Wha's the Average Battery Life of an iPad
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPad
Feb 01, 2010
W
The Most Iconic Electronic Gadgets of all Time - Timeline
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Infographics
Jan 12, 2010
T
University Students Pose with their Macbook Pros
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Macbook
Dec 10, 2009
U
Eye-Fi Cards - Transfer Photos without Cables
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Photo Sharing
Dec 08, 2009
E
Mobile Devices and Etiquettes
By
Amit Agarwal
In
etiquettes
Oct 19, 2009
M
Repair or Upgrade that Apple Hardware Yourself With Help of iFixIt
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Macbook
iPhone
iPod
useful
Sep 23, 2009
R
Nokia N97 Phone Review at CNET
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Nokia
review
May 27, 2009
N
Amazon Kindle DX with a Native PDF Reader
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
PDF
May 06, 2009
A
Should You Buy an Apple Product Now or Wait for Some Time?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
Apple Macbook
iPhone
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Apr 28, 2009
S
Can AppleTV Bought in America Be Used in International Countries?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
apple
Apr 16, 2009
C
Disable your Computer Keyboard & Mouse Before Cleaning
By
Amit Agarwal
In
cleaning
keyboard
Mouse
Apr 09, 2009
D
Dropped your Mobile Phone in Water?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPhone
Mar 26, 2009
D
An Inexpensive Wearable Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
3d
Mar 25, 2009
A
Wi-Fi T-Shirt Can Detect Wireless Networks Around You
By
Amit Agarwal
In
geek
Wi-Fi
Feb 11, 2009
W
Charge your Laptop Computer with a Foot Pedal
By
Amit Agarwal
In
laptop
Jan 30, 2009
C
How to Capture Screenshots of your Blackberry Screen
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Capture
screenshots
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Dec 22, 2008
H
Bloggers - Distribute Your Blog through Amazon Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Amazon Kindle
exclusive
Dec 19, 2008
B
Is Your Hard Disk Making Strange Clicking Sounds?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hard drive
The Best of Digital Inspiration
Nov 12, 2008
I
Capturx Digital Pen Now Works With Ordinary Paper & Microsoft Excel
By
Amit Agarwal
In
OCR
Sep 10, 2008
C
Notebook Computer vs Laptop Computer - Difference & Similarities
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 26, 2008
N
The Best USB Microphones for Great Audio Recordings
By
Amit Agarwal
In
usb
Aug 01, 2008
T
Buy Books for Kindle from Amazon Store without a US Billing Address
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Amazon Kindle
ebooks
Software Hacks
Jul 30, 2008
B
SMS Poll: Conduct Live Polls via SMS Text Messages
By
Amit Agarwal
In
polls
sms
Jul 16, 2008
S
Convert & Read Adobe PDF Files on Amazon Kindle
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon Kindle
PDF
Software Hacks
Jul 02, 2008
C
Listen Music on your iPod Together with Multiple Friends
By
Amit Agarwal
Jan 04, 2008
L
Compare Size of Mobile Phones Online
By
Amit Agarwal
In
mobile phone
Dec 11, 2007
C
Get a Private Phone Number from pfingo
By
Amit Agarwal
Nov 15, 2007
G
Remote Control Windows Mobile Phone From Desktop Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
windows mobile
Oct 21, 2007
R
How Can I Watch Live TV on my Mobile Phone ?
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 14, 2007
H
Watch Live TV on Mobile Phones in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 14, 2007
W
Send and Receive SMS Messages from Computer to Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 09, 2007
S
Lowest iPod Prices, Where to Buy an Apple iPod in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 09, 2007
L
Store Data From Your Mobile Phone Address Book Online
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 21, 2007
S
