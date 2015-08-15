Home
Downloads
Hindi Speech Recognition Software with Spell Checker
By
Amit Agarwal
In
hindi
Aug 15, 2015
H
Desktop Blogging Clients for Linux
By
Amit Agarwal
In
linux
Jun 03, 2010
D
Convert Pictures into ASCII Text Images
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ascii
Dec 27, 2009
C
How to Stop the Computer Game with a Click
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
Jun 11, 2009
H
Simple Spell Checker for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
utility
Windows
Mar 08, 2009
S
Remap any Unused or Faulty Keyboard Keys with Sharp Keys
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
keyboard
utility
Windows
Feb 14, 2009
R
Uncover the Windows Application that Locked any File
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Downloads
utilities
Windows
Jan 15, 2009
U
Font with Holes to save Printer Ink
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Print
Dec 18, 2008
F
Stop Windows from Auto-Shutdown
By
Amit Agarwal
In
shutdown
utility
Dec 17, 2008
S
Delete Unused Files with Auto Delete
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
Nov 24, 2008
D
Bug Shooting: The Perfect Screen Capture Utility for Windows - Free
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Screen Capture
useful
Windows
Jul 14, 2008
B
SnagIt Screen Capture Extension for Firefox 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Screen Capture
snagit
Jun 18, 2008
S
Firefox 3 Download Schedule on a World Time Map
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Mozilla Firefox
Jun 17, 2008
F
Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 Adds a PDF Writer to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
openoffice
May 22, 2008
M
Get Firebug Extension for Firefox 3; Plays Nicely with Gmail
By
Amit Agarwal
May 22, 2008
G
Create Interactive e-Learning Courses with Microsoft LCDS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
elearning
May 14, 2008
C
OpenOffice 3 can read Office 2007 Documents
By
Amit Agarwal
In
openoffice
May 07, 2008
O
Adobe Creative Suite Software Available for Rent; Pay Per Month
By
Amit Agarwal
In
adobe
news
May 06, 2008
A
Camtasia Studio: Create Screencasts for iPhone & iPod
By
Amit Agarwal
In
iPhone
Screencasting
Apr 16, 2008
C
Create 2D Animated Movies in Flash or QuickTime with Pencil
By
Amit Agarwal
In
animation
Apr 11, 2008
C
How to Download and Install Windows XP SP3 Service Pack 3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Windows
XP SP3
Mar 19, 2008
H
A Free Alternative To Adobe Illustrator and Corel Draw
By
Amit Agarwal
In
illustration
Mar 14, 2008
A
Access Your Files from Any Computer with the new Windows Live FolderShare
By
Amit Agarwal
Mar 12, 2008
A
Download Internet Explorer 8 from Microsoft Website (IE 8 Beta 1)
By
Amit Agarwal
In
ie8
internet explorer
Mar 05, 2008
D
Microsoft StartKey - Windows Desktop on a USB Drive
By
Amit Agarwal
In
usb
Mar 05, 2008
M
Create Your Windows XP Installer CD with All Hotfixes Since XP SP2
By
Amit Agarwal
In
microsoft
Windows
xp
XP SP3
Mar 04, 2008
C
Microsoft World Wide Telescope — Video Demo
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Video of the Day
Feb 28, 2008
M
Yellow Sticky Notes Software for Your Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
note taking
usb
utilities
Windows
Feb 20, 2008
Y
How To Record Movies of Video Games on the Computer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
games
Screencasting
The Best of Digital Inspiration
YouTube
Feb 04, 2008
H
OpenOffice 3 = Free PDF Editor + Acrobat Writer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
openoffice
PDF
Jan 29, 2008
O
Desktop Sharing and Remote PC Access with Team Viewer
By
Amit Agarwal
In
remote control
Screen Sharing
tech support
Jan 29, 2008
D
Store More Items In Your Windows Clipboard with ClipX
By
Amit Agarwal
In
utilities
Windows Clipboard
Jan 25, 2008
S
The Best Twitter Client for Windows Desktop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
Twitter
Windows
Jan 24, 2008
T
Restore Support for Old Files Formats in Office 2003 SP3
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
Jan 04, 2008
R
The Best Free Software for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 31, 2007
T
Sync Files Between Your Computer and External USB Drives
By
Amit Agarwal
In
backup
synchronize
useful
Dec 29, 2007
S
Windows XP SP3 RC Now on Microsoft Download Center
By
Amit Agarwal
In
xp
Dec 19, 2007
W
Download Divx Pro for Windows or Mac - Licensed Version
By
Amit Agarwal
Dec 11, 2007
D
Download Yahoo! Messenger 9 for Windows Vista
By
Amit Agarwal
In
yahoo
Dec 06, 2007
D
Have a Computer Problem? Get Live Tech Support with CrossLoop
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Screen Sharing
tech support
Dec 04, 2007
H
Download SnagIt for Free - Full Licensed Version
By
Amit Agarwal
In
coupon codes
Screen Capture
snagit
techsmith
Nov 23, 2007
D
Download Comodo Firewall Pro 3 - The Best Personal Firewall
By
Amit Agarwal
In
firewall
Nov 22, 2007
D
Note Taking cum Screen Capture Application EverNote Is Free Today
By
Amit Agarwal
In
discount code
Evernote
gtd
onenote
Nov 15, 2007
N
Rent a Copy of Microsoft Office in India
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Microsoft Office
Nov 14, 2007
R
Stay Connected To Your Computer While on the Move
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Networking
remote desktop
Nov 02, 2007
S
Download Yahoo! Messenger 9 for Windows
By
Amit Agarwal
In
yahoo
Oct 30, 2007
D
Security Updates, Patches and Hotfixes Released Since Windows XP SP2
By
Amit Agarwal
In
xp
Oct 20, 2007
S
Hypatia Sans Font from Adobe
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Fonts
Oct 20, 2007
H
Free Video Editor Software for Creating Video Clips
By
Amit Agarwal
In
freeware
Screencasting
video editing
Oct 17, 2007
F
Adobe Lightroom or Apple Aperture - What Should Photographers Buy?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Adobe Photoshop
Oct 17, 2007
A
Download Autodesk 3ds Max for 3D Modeling
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 15, 2007
D
Windows XP SP3 - Activation Without Product Key
By
Amit Agarwal
Oct 10, 2007
W
Camtasia Studio 5 Review - The Best Screen Recorder Ever
By
Amit Agarwal
In
review
Screencasting
Oct 08, 2007
C
Screensavers for Mac OS X Leopard
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Apple Mac
screensaver
Oct 06, 2007
S
Announcing Winners of Screencasting Software Give Away!
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 25, 2007
A
Protect Your Laptop From Theft In Conferences, Libraries..
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 17, 2007
P
Online Backup Services - Review and Comparison
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 17, 2007
O
Read Your Favorite Websites without an Internet Connection
By
Amit Agarwal
Sep 03, 2007
R
Microsoft OneNote for Mac In the Works
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 29, 2007
M
Search Lotus Notes E-Mail with Windows Desktop Search
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 09, 2007
S
VMWare Fusion vs Parallels Desktop vs Apple Boot Camp
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 02, 2007
V
Comparison of Desktop Search Programs from Microsoft, Google, X1..
By
Amit Agarwal
Aug 01, 2007
C
Download Audio MP3 Files from Web Pages to Your iPod
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 25, 2007
D
Do Registry Cleaners Make Your Slow Computer Run Any Faster?
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 24, 2007
D
How to Recover Your Lost Windows Password
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Password
Jul 23, 2007
H
Free SnagIt Discount Coupon Code from Techsmith
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 22, 2007
F
Import Duty on Software in India
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 15, 2007
I
Download Adobe Captivate 3 for Screencasting, Quizes, Podcasting
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 14, 2007
D
Adobe CS3 Promotion Wall Records People Movements into Colorful Animation
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 13, 2007
A
Mindjet MindManager 7 for Bloggers
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 13, 2007
M
Download Podcasts from iTunes faster with iTunes Download Accelerator
By
Amit Agarwal
In
itunes
Jul 10, 2007
D
Download FileMaker 9 Pro Database for Windows or Mac
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 08, 2007
D
Get Adobe CS3 Creative Suite Master Collection DVD (30-Day Trial)
By
Amit Agarwal
Jul 05, 2007
G
