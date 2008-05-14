Tech Tips, Tutorials & How-to Guides

Digital InspirationLogo

Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 Adds a PDF Writer to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

Measure Area of your Home or a Football Stadium with Google Maps

Get Firebug Extension for Firefox 3; Plays Nicely with Gmail

Add Techmeme Search To Firefox & IE 7 Search Box

Virtual Debit Cards in India for Safe Shopping

HP Giveaway: Free Laptop Computers

Find the Subscriber Count of a FeedBurner RSS Feed on a Given Day

Trim Down Your RSS Reading List By Removing Duplicate Feeds

Open Articulate Presenter files in Adobe Presenter (Macromedia Breeze)

How to Find Clever Web Domains Like del.icio.us or ma.tt or blo.gs

Memorize Text Notes - One Word At a Time

Create Interactive e-Learning Courses with Microsoft LCDS

