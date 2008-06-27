Digital InspirationLogo

Tech Tips, Tutorials & How-to Guides

Page 181

Visualize Units of Measurement Without Getting Technical

How to Download PowerPoint Presentations from SlideShare

Copy iTunes Songs & Music Videos from one Computer to another

DMCA Complaints appear in Google Search Results

Create Disposable Web Notes That Disappear After Being Read

EverNote Web Clipper Captures Full Web Pages

Screencasting Tips: Make Great Screencast Videos with Scripts

Photoshop Celebrities Spur Demand for Photo Retouching Experts

Cloud Computing, Living in the Cloud – What Do They Mean?

Quickly Read Product Reviews on Amazon.com with Pluribo

New: Export Your Blogger Blogs or Merge Multiple Blogs into One

How to Read Popular Magazines for Free

What's Popular

Popular, evergreen tutorials and how-to guides.

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.