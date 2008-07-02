Tech Tips, Tutorials & How-to Guides

Digital InspirationLogo

Close All Websites in Firefox Before Boss Approaches the Cubicle

Use Google Docs for Live Blogging an Event

Yahoo! Docs

Keep a Record Of All Things You Do On the Computer & the Web

Microsoft Direct Network Effect vs Google Indirect Effect

Get a Reminder to Unplug Your USB Flash Drive from the Computer

Bloggers Write Text Backwards to Bypass Web Filters in China

Copy Video Clips from YouTube to other Websites with YouClone

Save Web Pages in OneNote from Firefox 3 with ‘Send to OneNote’

Print Documents to any Network Printer with Xerox Mobile Express

How to Write Meta Tags & Keywords for Better Search Engine Rankings

Convert & Read Adobe PDF Files on Amazon Kindle

