Digital InspirationLogo

Tech Tips, Tutorials & How-to Guides

Page 170

Search by Location in Google News

Add Live Web Pages to your PowerPoint Presentations

Turn Your Name into an Avatar

Download MP3 Songs from Amazon via iTunes

Design and Print Custom Calendars

Add Smiley Faces (Emoticons) to Email Messages in Gmail

Find the Exact Opposite Point on Earth with Google Maps

Old Versions of Windows Applications

Gmail gets Pre-Recorded Responses; Similar to Outlook Reply Templates

Draw Perfect Shapes with your Mouse using Dabbleboard

Popup Menu to Quickly Access Windows Folders

Planning To Redesign Your Website? Tips and Ideas

What's Popular

Popular, evergreen tutorials and how-to guides.

Awards & Titles

Digital Inspiration has won several awards since it's launch in 2004.

Google Developer Expert

Google Developer Expert

Google awarded us the Google Developer Expert award recogizing our work in Google Workspace.

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

ProductHunt Golden Kitty

Our Gmail tool won the Lifehack of the Year award at ProductHunt Golden Kitty Awards in 2017.

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft MVP Alumni

Microsoft awarded us the Most Valuable Professional (MVP) title for 5 years in a row.

Google Cloud Champion

Google Cloud Champion

Google awarded us the Champion Innovator title recognizing our technical skill and expertise.

Video Tutorials

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get notified whenever we upload a new video tutorial.

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our email newsletter to stay up to date.

We will never send any spam emails. Promise.